Moderna-NIH Agreement on Publicly-Funded Discovery Will Be Dwarfed by Moderna's Unconscionable Price Spike

Support Common Dreams Today
Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Moderna reported that it has reached a $400 million agreement with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the rights to use publicly-funded technology that was key to the success of the NIH-Moderna COVID vaccine. Public Citizen was the first to reveal that Moderna and others had used a publicly-funded, NIH-engineered solution to freeze spike proteins to keep their shape, which was a crucial step for producing a stronger immune response in the COVID vaccines. Columbia Law School clinical professor Christopher Morten subsequently demonstrated Moderna’s infringement of the patent.
Public Citizen, PrEP4All, and other advocacy groups called on the U.S. government to ensure accessible pricing and equitable global access in its license negotiations. Next month, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel will appearbefore the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, chaired by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.), to discuss Moderna’s proposed price hike on the vaccine. Peter Maybarduk, director of the Access to Medicines program at Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“This remedy for Moderna’s use of publicly-owned technology key to its success is not remotely sufficient.
“Moderna’s catch-up payment to NIH amounts to little more than 1% of its $36 billion in global sales. That modest return to taxpayers will be dwarfed, probably many times over, by Moderna’s harmful and grotesque proposed 400% price spike.
“Considering Moderna’s soup-to-nuts reliance on U.S. government support, the public deserves a much better deal, including vaccines made available free or at cost today.
“The government should have insisted on affordability from the start, and should insist on essentially free vaccines today. There would be no NIH-Moderna vaccine without the NIH.
“Fortunately, Moderna will be held to account on March 22, when CEO Stephane Bancel will appear before the Senate and the people at Chairman Bernie Sanders’ hearing on Moderna’s outrageous vaccine price spike.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"It is not enough to point out the reactionary, anti-worker vision of the Republican Party," the democratic socialist senator stressed. "We have to present a positive, pro-worker alternative."
In a previously unreported discussion, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders urged President Joe Biden to ensure Social Security is fully funded through the end of the century by increasing taxes on wealthier Americans, according to a report published Thursday.
During the hourlong meeting on January 25—which took place before Biden and Sanders (I-Vt.) shot a video together about student debt—the democratic socialist senator pushed the president to expand payroll taxes on high-income Americans, The Washington Postreports. Currently, only the first $160,000 in earnings is subject to payroll tax.
Sanders reportedly asked Biden to support his plan—which is highly unlikely to gain congressional approval—to expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 annually for each recipient. Biden was noncommittal, according to the senator.
"Extending the solvency of Social Security for 75 years and increasing benefits should be a no-brainer."
Earlier this month, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren(D-Mass.) unveiled legislation, with a similar bill introduced in the House, to increase Social Security benefits by at least $200 per month.
"It is not enough to point out the reactionary, anti-worker vision of the Republican Party. We have to present a positive, pro-worker alternative," Sanders said. "The truth is that Social Security does have a solvency problem, and we have got to address that."
\u201cHere's the crazy situation. Somebody making $10 million in a year is contributing the EXACT SAME AMOUNT into Social Security as somebody making $160,000. Let's raise the cap and expand Social Security benefits, not cut them.\u201d— Bernie Sanders(@Bernie Sanders) 1677196920
As the Post's Jeff Stein wrote:
Biden has for weeks leaned into the simple message that he is determined to block GOP efforts to cut Social Security and Medicare for millions of seniors. Left unanswered in these attacks is what Biden, himself, wants to do to address the massive funding shortfalls facing the programs, which face catastrophic benefit reductions within a decade if lawmakers take no action.
"Extending the solvency of Social Security for 75 years and increasing benefits should be a no-brainer," tweeted Stephanie Quilao, a California-based vegan climate activist and 2016 Sanders delegate. "It's an issue that most Americans agree with across the political spectrum. Scrap the cap only impacts the very wealthy, no one in the working class."
\u201cThe challenge is that if this message does not convince voters to elect Democrats to majorities of Congress and the WH then they risk being stuck negotiating with Rs with the sword of automatic benefit reductions of seniors already swinging in motion\u201d— Jeff Stein (@Jeff Stein) 1677166649
The advocacy group Social Security Works noted that "President Biden has pledged to protect Social Security and veto any legislation that cuts the program."
"That's a great first step," the group argued. "Now, he should release a plan to expand benefits."
The economic justice group Patriotic Millionaires wrote on Twitter that "Sen. Sanders is right—it's essential that Biden take a firm stand in support of Social Security, especially if that distinguishes Democrats from the GOP."
"Our seniors deserve a comfortable retirement," the group added, "and the GOP is not their friend."
\u201cCEOs of billionaire corporations who make millions to billions of dollars a year barely pay into Social Security compared to working people who pay in all year.\n\nThe Social Security Expansion Act makes the rich pay more of their fair share, so we can expand the program.\u2714\ufe0f\u201d— Americans For Tax Fairness (@Americans For Tax Fairness) 1677102545
Meanwhile, Republicans—despite howling protestations to the contrary—keep signaling their openness to slashing Social Security. Earlier this week, former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, appeared on MSNBC and said that "we all know where the real issue is in terms of long-term debt for the United States."
"I respect the speaker's commitment to take Social Security and Medicare off the table for the debt ceiling negotiations," said Pence, referring to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) spot pledge to preserve the crucial social programs during Biden's State of the Union address, "[but] we've got to put them on the table in the long term."
\u201cPence keeps saying the quiet part out loud: Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.\n\nKeep talking. You\u2019re just telling seniors the truth about exactly what Republicans want to do.\u201d— Rep. Pramila Jayapal(@Rep. Pramila Jayapal) 1677187800
In an opinion piece published by Common Dreams on Thursday, Social Security Works president Nancy Altman asserted that "poll after poll shows that such a potential Biden expansion plan would be extremely popular."
"Because Social Security is so important, painting the contrast—Democrats want to expand Social Security, Republicans want to cut it—is a much more powerful message than simply attacking Republicans, polling reveals," she continued.
"If the debate over cutting or expanding Social Security is a major issue in 2024, Democrats will be in a strong position to retain the White House and the Senate, while retaking the House," Altman added. "They will then be able to hold votes on Social Security—in the sunshine, not behind closed doors."
"This is simply the wrong way to address this humanitarian crisis," said the U.N. human rights chief of a new law that imposes new regulations on migrant rescue ships in the Mediterranean.
The international charity Medicins Sans Frontiers said late Thursday it is "assessing what legal actions" the group can take to contest a new anti-refugee law passed in Italy, under which the group was informed its rescue ship is being detained and prevented from rescuing migrants for 20 days.
The group, also known as MSF or its English name, Doctors Without Borders, said Italian authorities entered its rescue ship, Geo Barents, on Thursday evening to inform the crew of a new law passed by the country's parliament.
The law requires ships to request access to a port and proceed to Italy "without delay" after rescuing migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, like the more than 630,000 people whose lives have been saved by Geo Barents and other ships since 2015.
Charities say the new "code of conduct" also requires crews to dock in ports in northern Italy, far from where rescues take place.
Previously, the Geo Barents has conducted multiple rescues and brought dozens of people on board before proceeding to a port where they can disembark in Italy and apply for asylum.
The ship is now in administrative detention for 20 days and MSF has been ordered to pay a $10,500 fine.
"This is not acceptable!" tweeted MSF.
Organizations that disobey the new code could be fined more than $53,000 and have their rescue vessels impounded, Al Jazeera reported.
"Today our team was supposed to be back at sea to prevent more deaths in the Central Mediterranean," said MSF Friday. "Who will pay the real price of the detention imposed on Geo Barents?"
\u201c\u26ab\ufe0f Today our team was supposed to be back at sea to prevent more deaths in the #CentralMediterranean. \n\u2753 Who will pay the real price of the detention imposed on #GeoBarents? \nThe people crossing the #CentralMed who will be left without assistance.\u201d— MSF Sea (@MSF Sea) 1677251885
The International Organization for Migration says that less than two months into 2023, at least 157 people have been reported as missing and presumed dead after attempting to cross the Mediterranean from northern Africa.
Far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has been denounced by human rights experts for her hardline anti-immigration stance. Her government has previously refused to allow rescue ships to enter ports and has barred refugees from leaving ships after they arrive in Italy.
Meloni's government has claimed the Mediterranean rescues by MSF and other humanitarian groups encourage people to make the dangerous journey across the sea, but MSF has said its work is vital, as refugees will attempt to reach Europe regardless of whether they believe they'll encounter a rescue ship.
"We all watch with horror the plight of those crossing the Mediterranean, and the desire to end that suffering is profound," said U.N. human rights high commissioner Volker Türk this week, after the new code of conduct was proposed. "But this is simply the wrong way to address this humanitarian crisis. The law would effectively punish both migrants and those who seek to help them. This penalization of humanitarian actions would likely deter human rights and humanitarian organizations from doing their crucial work."
Other rights groups expressed solidarity with MSF after it temporarily lost its ability to operate Geo Barents.
\u201c\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9 is stepping up its crackdown on civil fleets to obstruct their work of saving lives. \n\nWe stand in solidarity with #GeoBarents and all search & rescue ships!\u201d— ECRE (@ECRE) 1677227665
"Once again, the central Mediterranean is emptied of a vital rescue asset," said SOS Mediterranee, which operates a ship called Ocean Viking. "Civil rescue ships are only filling the deadly gap left by E.U. States in the central Mediterranean. Criminalization of search and rescue at sea must end."
"This moment demands a World Bank leader who will prioritize the urgency of the climate crisis, not another Big Business executive with no experience in development, environmental work, or the public sector."
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated a private equity executive and former Mastercard CEO to lead the World Bank, drawing furious backlash from climate and anti-corruption campaigners who said the pick would ensure the key global financial institution remains a tool of corporate interests and funder of climate chaos.
Ajay Banga's employment history, touted as exemplary by the White House, was the primary source of concern for advocates who were hoping Biden would replace outgoing World Bank head David Malpass—a Trump appointee who recently came under fire for climate denial—with a public servant dedicated to combating the climate crisis, global poverty, and skyrocketing income and wealth inequality.
Before becoming vice chairman of General Atlantic—which one watchdog described as a "rapacious international private equity firm"—Banga worked at Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Citibank. Banga also served on Dow Chemical's board of directors and as chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, a powerful corporate lobbying organization.
"Nothing in Banga's resume inspires confidence that he will turn the World Bank away from a path of neocolonialism and predation by Global North corporations upon Global South countries," said Revolving Door Project executive director Jeff Hauser, alluding to the body's history of pushing austerity, advocating for the privatization of critical resources such as water, and financing oil and gas projects.
"Sadly, a vision that those who govern best are those that have profited the most from deregulation, economic predation, and the shrinking of the public sphere seems to be winning out in the Biden administration now. Indeed, this vision, we have argued, is what guides Biden's new Chief of Staff, Jeffrey Zients," Hauser continued. "Biden and [Treasury Secretary Janet] Yellen should be ashamed of this choice. Our message in the past was to figure out how to expeditiously fire David Malpass. Our message now is to retract this nomination and simply do better."
Collin Rees, the U.S. program co-manager at Oil Change International, said in a statement Thursday that Biden's selection of Banga is "deeply disappointing."
"This moment demands a World Bank leader who will prioritize the urgency of the climate crisis, not another Big Business executive with no experience in development, environmental work, or the public sector," Rees added. "Banga's long career at predatory banks and corporations does not inspire confidence that he would transform the World Bank into an institution that can work for people and the planet. On the contrary, it's sadly ironic that his past work as a Nestlé executive aligns with the World Bank's damaging history of water privatization."
"He represents U.S. corporations rather than the needs of 8 billion people around the world."
Since the World Bank's inception in 1944, the U.S.—the institution's largest shareholder—has chosen its leader, a "gentleman's agreement" that critics say is deeply undemocratic and partly responsible for the bank's historic fealty to corporate power.
Banga must be confirmed by the World Bank's board, a step that is widely seen as a forgone conclusion given the outsized power the U.S. wields.
Earlier this month, a coalition of civil society organizations urged Yellen and World Bank directors to push for an end to the body's "financing for fossil fuels, industrial animal agriculture, and activities that harm biodiversity."
The coalition also demanded that the World Bank reject "misguided approaches to private finance" and "regressive" policy approaches such as cuts to public services.
But advocates fear their calls for transformative changes at the World Bank will be stymied by the elevation of Banga, who "has no background in public service, mitigating climate change, promoting sustainable agriculture, reducing poverty, or supporting a just energy transition," as Friends of the Earth's Kate DeAngelis put it.
"We don't need another World Bank president who will further corporate interests like fossil fuels and industrial agriculture. The bank should be striving for just, equitable development as part of its vision and purpose to confront global challenges," DeAngelis said. "He represents U.S. corporations rather than the needs of 8 billion people around the world."