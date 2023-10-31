Lebanon: Evidence of Israel’s Unlawful use of White Phosphorus in Southern Lebanon as cross-border hostilities escalate

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
The Israeli army fired artillery shells containing white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon, in military operations along Lebanon’s southern border between 10 and October 16, 2023, Amnesty International said today. One attack on the town of Dhayra on 16 October must be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians and damaged civilian objects, and was therefore unlawful, said the organization.
Cross-border hostilities in southern Lebanon have escalated significantly since 7 October. Israeli shelling in Lebanon has killed at least four civilians and 48 Hezbollah members so far. Hezbollah and other armed groups have also fired rockets at northern Israel, killing six Israeli soldiers and one Israeli civilian, according to the Israeli army. Amnesty International is investigating attacks by Hezbollah and other armed groups on northern Israel to determine whether they violated international humanitarian law.
“It is beyond horrific that the Israeli army has indiscriminately used white phosphorous in violation of international humanitarian law. The unlawful use of white phosphorus in Lebanon in the town of Dhayra on October 16 has seriously endangered the lives of civilians, many of whom were hospitalized and displaced, and whose homes and cars caught fire,” said Aya Majzoub, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.
“With concern growing about an intensification of the hostilities in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army must immediately halt the use of white phosphorus, especially in populated areas, in line with its forgotten 2013 pledge to stop using these weapons. It must abide by its commitment and stop further endangering the lives of civilians in Lebanon.”
The usage of white phosphorus is restricted under international humanitarian law. Although there can be lawful uses, it must never be fired at, or in close proximity to, a populated civilian area or civilian infrastructure, due to the high likelihood that the fires and smoke it causes spread. Such attacks, which fail to distinguish between civilians and civilian objects and fighters and military objectives, are indiscriminate and thus prohibited.
White phosphorus is an incendiary substance mostly used to create a dense smoke screen or mark targets. When exposed to air, it burns at extremely high temperatures and often starts fires in the areas in which it is deployed. People exposed to white phosphorus can suffer respiratory damage, organ failure and other horrific and life-changing injuries, including burns that are extremely difficult to treat and cannot be put out with water. Burns affecting only 10 percent of the body are often fatal.
The body of evidence reviewed by Amnesty International indicates that Israel has used white phosphorus smoke artillery shells during an attack on the southern border town of Dhayra, a populated civilian area. Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab verified videos and photos showing the use of white phosphorous smoke artillery shells in Dhayra on 16 October. Amnesty International researchers interviewed the Mayor of Dhayra, a resident of Dhayra, a first responder who facilitated the transfer of injured civilians to a nearby hospital and an emergency doctor working in the hospital which received the injured civilians.
The team also gathered compelling evidence indicating the use of white phosphorus in three other incidents between 10 and 16 October in Dhayra and the border towns al-Mari and Aita al-Chaab, by verifying videos and photos of these attacks.
Use of white phosphorus munitions in Dhayra
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab verified a video showing artillery-dispersed smoke plumes, consistent with white phosphorus munitions, on 16 October in Dhayra.
Doctor Haitham Nisr, an emergency doctor at the Lebanese Italian hospital, told Amnesty International that on 16 and 17 October, medical teams treated nine people from the towns of Dhayra, Yarine and Marwahin who were suffering from shortness of breath and coughing, which he said was due to inhaling white phosphorus. Most patients were discharged from the hospital on the same day, he said.
The Regional Director of the Lebanese Civil Defence, Ali Safieddine, who facilitated the transfer of injured civilians to the hospital on 16 October and the subsequent evacuation of the town on 17 October, told Amnesty International that the Civil Defence received calls for help from residents who reported “bombs that are producing extremely bad odour and causing suffocation once inhaled… Four members of our staff as well as a number of people living in Dhayra were admitted to a hospital for suffocation in the past few days.”
“We were not able to see even our own hands due to the heavy white smoke that covered the town all night long and lasted till this morning [17 October],” Ali Saffiedine told Amnesty International. This description is consistent with white phosphorus, which produces a dense white smoke and a garlic-like odour.
According to the Mayor of Dhayra, Abdullah al-Ghrayyeb, the shelling of the area, including with white phosphorus, started around 4:00pm local time on 16 October and continued into the night.
“A very bad odour and massive cloud covered the town so that we were not able to see beyond five or six metres in front of us. This caused people to frantically flee their homes. And when some returned two days later, their houses were still burning. Cars caught fire. Land areas were also burnt down. Until today, you find remnants – the size of a fist – that reignite when exposed to air,” Abdullah al-Ghrayyeb told Amnesty International.
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab analysed a video showing a crusted-over white phosphorus felt wedge reigniting in a resident’s backyard when poked with a stone. According to al-Ghrayyeb, the resident took the video on October 25, nine days after Dhayra was shelled with white phosphorus. White phosphorus can reignite when exposed to oxygen, even weeks after it is deployed.
Under international humanitarian law, all parties to a conflict must, at all times, distinguish between civilians and civilian objects, and fighters and military objectives and direct their attacks only at fighters and military objectives. Indiscriminate attacks – those that fail to differentiate between civilians and military objectives as required – are prohibited. Launching an indiscriminate attack resulting in loss of life or injuries to civilians or damage to civilian objects is a war crime.
White phosphorus should therefore never be used in areas populated by civilians, due to the high likelihood that the fires and smoke will spread, which would render such attacks indiscriminate. This attack on Dhayra, which injured civilians and damaged civilian objects, was indiscriminate and therefore unlawful. It must be investigated as a war crime.
Additionally, Amnesty International verified a video from Dhayra dated October 13, showing artillery-dispersed smoke plumes, consistent with white phosphorus munitions. It also analysed footage filmed by a journalist on October 10 in Dhayra, seeming to show the release of white phosphorus igniting following contact with air.
Use of white phosphorus in Aita al-Chaab and al-Mari
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab also verified footage showing the shelling of the border town of Aita al-Chaab and near the town of al-Mari in southern Lebanon.
Two videos verified by Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab filmed on October 10 around al-Mari show ignited felt wedges descending to the ground and instigating widespread fires, almost certainly indicating the use of white phosphorus.
Amnesty International also verified one video and five photos showing the shelling of Aita al-Chaab on October 15, which very likely show the use of a mixture of white phosphorus rounds and standard high explosive artillery projectiles.
White phosphorus shells at the Israel –Lebanon border
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab verified photos taken by AFP photographers on 18 October near the Lebanese border. These photos show 155mm white phosphorus smoke ammunition shells lined up for use next to Israeli army M109 howitzers. These shells have a distinctive pale green colour and red and yellow colour bands, as well as visible markings reading M825A1 and D528, respectively the shell’s nomenclature and the US Department of Defense Identification Code (DODIC) for white phosphorus-based ammunition, as already documented by Amnesty International near the Gaza fence. While these are US codes and nomenclatures, Amnesty International cannot confirm where these shells have been manufactured.
International law
White phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon because it operates primarily by heat and flame rather than toxicity, making it an incendiary weapon. Its use is governed by Protocol III of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW). Lebanon acceded to the protocol in 2017, but Israel has not.
Protocol III prohibits the use of airdropped incendiary weapons in “concentrations of civilians,” and limits the lawful use of ground-launched incendiary weapons – such as the artillery documented here – where there are concentrations of civilians. The protocol defines incendiary weapons as ones “primarily designed” to set fires and burn people, excluding uses of incendiary weapons for other purposes, including as smokescreens.
Background
Cross-border hostilities have escalated since the attacks in southern Israel on 7 October, in which Hamas and other armed groups killed at least 1,400 people and took over 200 hostages, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities, Israeli forces have launched thousands of air and ground strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, including at least 2,704 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. More than 17,439 have been injured and over 2,000 bodies are still trapped beneath the rubble while the health sector is on its knees.
In October, Amnesty International documented the use of white phosphorus artillery shells by the Israeli army in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, some of which may be considered indiscriminate attacks and therefore unlawful. On 14 October, Israeli authorities denied that they used white phosphorus in their military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.
According to the International Organisation for Migration, as of 27 October, almost 20,000 residents in southern Lebanon have been displaced due to the hostilities. Israeli authorities also announced that they were evacuating 28 towns in northern Israel along the border with Lebanon, comprising around 60,000 residents.
"Gaslighting Americans into facilitating long-held Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza under the cover of 'humanitarian aid' is a cruel and grotesque hoax."
Human rights advocates are warning that U.S. President Joe Biden's new supplemental funding request could—under the guise of humanitarian aid—bolster, or even help finance, the far-right Israeli government's plans for ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.
Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) raised alarm on Monday over language in Biden's request that says resources from the supplemental package "would support displaced and conflict-affected civilians, including Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, and to address potential needs of Gazans fleeing to neighboring countries."
The White House request adds that "this crisis could well result in displacement across [the] border and higher regional humanitarian needs, and funding may be used to meet evolving programming requirements outside of Gaza."
DAWN said that "any authorization for funding activities, infrastructure, or aid outside of Israel and Palestine" should be opposed "because they effectively facilitate, fund, and reward the forced transfer of Palestinians."
Days after the Biden White House sent its request to Congress, an Israeli newspaper reported on a leaked document from Israel's Intelligence Ministry that proposes the forcible and permanent transfer of all of Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinian residents to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. A full English translation of the document was published Monday by +972 Magazine.
The Israeli government has already
ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the strip as Israel's military decimates the north with airstrikes and expands its ground operations there.
The internal document states that the "evacuation of the civilian population from Gaza to Sinai" would "yield positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel" and "is an executable option" that is preferable to alternatives, such as "the population remaining in Gaza along with the emergence of a local Arab authority" following Israel's devastating assault on the territory.
The policy paper adds that the Israeli government's efforts to "bring about a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip" would require "intensive action to harness the United States and other countries to support this goal."
"Both by word and by deed, Israeli officials are pursuing a broader strategy to permanently remove Palestinians from their native lands, and counting on the U.S. to pay for it."
DAWN expressed grave concern Monday that, if approved by Congress, Biden's supplemental funding proposal would provide critical support for the Israeli government's plans for forcible transfer, which is a violation of international law.
"The Biden administration isn't just giving a green light for ethnic cleansing—it's bankrolling it," said DAWN executive director Sarah Leah Whitson. "Gaslighting Americans into facilitating long-held Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza under the cover of 'humanitarian aid' is a cruel and grotesque hoax."
DAWN urged Congress to vote against any supplemental funding legislation that includes humanitarian aid language mirroring the White House's request, which also includes $14 billion in military aid for Israel on top of weaponry that the U.S. has already sent to Israel in recent weeks.
"Supporting Israeli efforts to forcibly transfer Palestinians to Egypt would make U.S. officials liable for complicity in war crimes," the group said.
Former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth echoed DAWN:
House Republicans introduced legislation on Monday that includes mostly military assistance for Israel—omitting Ukraine funding, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid that the Biden administration requested. The GOP bill is likely a non-starter in the U.S. Senate, where Democratic lawmakers objected to the inclusion of Internal Revenue Service cuts.
"Both by word and by deed, Israeli officials are pursuing a broader strategy to permanently remove Palestinians from their native lands, and counting on the U.S. to pay for it," said Whitson. "Congress should vote against any aid package that could support these acts, which amount to violations of human rights and grave breaches of the laws of war."
+972 Magazine reported Monday that the Israeli Intelligence Ministry document "proposes promoting a campaign targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza that will 'motivate them to accept this plan' and lead them to give up their land."
"The messages should revolve around the loss of land, making it clear that there is no hope of returning to the territories Israel will soon occupy, whether or not that is true," the document states. "The image needs to be, 'Allah made sure you lose this land because of Hamas' leadership—there is no choice but to move to another place with the assistance of your Muslim brothers."
A similar plan has been
outlined by an Israeli think tank with ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As his government continues its bombardment of Gaza and ramps up its ground attack, Netanyahu has reportedly lobbied European leaders to pressure Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza. More than a million Gazans have been internally displaced since October 7, when Israel launched its latest assault on the Palestinian territory in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack.
An unnamed Western diplomat told the Financial Times that Netanyahu "pushed quite hard that the solution was for Egyptians to take Gazans at least during the conflict."
"But we didn't take it very seriously," the diplomat added, "because the Egyptian position is and has always been very clear and they just won't do it."
The Israeli government's actions and rhetoric since October 7 have sparked international warnings that Palestinians are "in grave danger of mass ethnic cleansing," as United Nations expert Francesca Albanese put it earlier this month.
"What we are witnessing may be a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale," Albanese said. "The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again."
Israel's attack on Gaza has killed more than 8,000 people—including more than 3,400 children—in just over three weeks. The Israeli military's bombing campaign has destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.
Around 40% of Gaza's schools have also been damaged by Israeli bombs, according to the United Nations.
"The best way to protect Palestinian civilians from the wrath of war is to announce and enforce a cease-fire," Raed Jarrar, DAWN's advocacy director, said Monday. "Rather than pushing Palestinians to Egypt, Israel should allow Palestinian civilians to cross the apartheid fence into Israel. Maybe Palestinians can set up tent cities in the same towns and villages they were displaced from during the first Nakba 75 years ago."
"If we had a cease-fire for 72 hours, this would mean a thousand children would be safe again for this time," said one UNICEF official.
Desperate to appeal to the Israeli government and its allies, including the United States, for a stop to the bloodshed in Gaza, United Nations officials on Tuesday underscored the toll Israel's assault on the blockaded enclave has taken on the more than 1 million children who live there—at least 3,450 of whom have been killed since October 7.
With Israel blocking humanitarian aid and cutting off Gaza's access to electricity, fuel, and food, the country has killed thousands of children not just by bombing their homes and shelters, but also by causing a collapse of the healthcare system—forcing doctors to avoid necessary surgeries on bombing victims due to a lack of anesthesia equipment and to rely on obsolete antiseptics instead of properly disinfecting medical tools, risking infection.
Infant deaths due to dehydration are "a growing threat," James Elder, a spokesperson for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said Tuesday, as Gaza's water production level ran at 5% of the required volume due to inoperable desalination plants.
"Threats go beyond the bombs and mortars," Elder said.
"On behalf of all the children caught in this nightmare, we call on the world to do better. Whether they are young people attending a music festival, or children going about their daily lives in Gaza, they all deserve peace."
In addition to the nearly 3,500 children who have been killed since Israel began its airstrike campaign earlier this month in retaliation for an attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said another 1,000 children "have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery."
More than 6,300 have also been injured.
Roughly 1 million children are living under the constant threat of bombing, with Israel issuing evacuation orders and then bombing the areas that displaced Gaza residents have been told are safe.
For those who survive the fighting, Elder said, the costs "will be borne out for decades to come," with children facing lasting trauma.
"When an eight-year-old tells you that she doesn't want to die, it's hard not to feel helpless," Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator for OCHA, said on social media Tuesday after speaking with families in Gaza.
The agency declared Gaza a "graveyard" for children as it joined UNICEF in reiterating calls for an immediate cease-fire to allow for humanitarian aid and diplomatic talks.
UNICEF and OCHA issued their calls days after the international humanitarian group Save the Children warned that recently announced "expanded ground operations" by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza would put children "at heightened risk of loss of life, physical harm, severe emotional distress, and protracted displacement."
A cease-fire of just three days could make a significant difference for children across Gaza, their families, and the medical providers desperate to save as many people as they can amid the humanitarian catastrophe.
"If we had a cease-fire for 72 hours, this would mean a thousand children would be safe again for this time," Elder said, calling for all humanitarian aid access points to be opened.
Over the past 10 days, 143 humanitarian aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza, but OCHA said that amount is "a fraction of what is needed to prevent further deterioration in the already-dire humanitarian situation, including civil unrest."
Speaking to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called on the council to "immediately adopt a resolution that reminds parties of their obligations under international law, calls for a cease-fire, demands that parties allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, demands the immediate and safe release of all abducted children, and urges parties to afford children the special protection to which they are entitled."
Only 12 countries joined the U.S. and Israel in rejecting a motion that called for a sustained humanitarian truce at the U.N. General Assembly last week.
The cost of the latest escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas—and the refusal of powerful policymakers including U.S. President Joe Biden to support a halt to the fighting—will ultimately, said Russell, "be measured in children's lives—those lost to the violence and those forever changed by it."
"On behalf of all the children caught in this nightmare, we call on the world to do better," she said. "Whether they are young people attending a music festival, or children going about their daily lives in Gaza, they all deserve peace. Children do not start conflicts, and they are powerless to stop them. They need all of us to put their safety and security at the forefront of our efforts, and to imagine a future where children are healthy, safe, and [educated]. No child deserves any less."
"House Republicans are using aid for Israel as a political pawn in order to slash taxes for their wealthy donors," said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden.
House Republicans released legislative text on Monday that pairs around $14 billion in military aid for Israel with steep cuts from Internal Revenue Service funding that has given the agency more capacity to pursue wealthy tax cheats.
The GOP bill would strip $14.3 billion in funds from the IRS, a move that would undercut the agency's renewed enforcement push and nix efforts to build out a free digital tax filing system to compete with private tax-prep firms, which have lobbied aggressively against the IRS alternative.
While the House GOP's proposed IRS cuts were widely presented as "offsets" for the new aid for Israel's military, such cuts would in fact add to the federal deficit by depriving the agency of resources to collect taxes from rich tax dodgers who are costing the U.S. tens of billions in revenue.
"Every $1 you cut IRS funding will lose about $2 of revenue," noted Marc Goldwein of the conservative Center for a Responsible Federal Budget. "So that means this bill would add about $30 billion to the deficit."
The IRS said earlier this month that it has collected $160 million in back taxes from millionaires this year thanks to new enforcement funding provided under the Inflation Reduction Act. The agency also recently launched an initiative aimed at cracking down on tax dodging by large corporations.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) argued on social media late Monday that "House Republicans are using aid for Israel as a political pawn in order to slash taxes for their wealthy donors."
"Making it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes isn't an offset, it adds to the deficit," Wyden wrote.
House Republicans' bill comes in response to President Joe Biden's request for $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel as part of a broader $106 billion emergency funding request that also called for military assistance for Ukraine, disaster relief in the U.S., and some humanitarian aid for Gaza that human rights advocates say could bolster Israeli efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians.
The GOP legislation, which is likely dead on arrival in the narrowly Democratic U.S. Senate, only contains funding for Israel.
The bipartisan push to approve new military aid for Israel comes despite warnings from legal experts that the U.S. could be complicit in genocide and other war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel's bombing campaign has killed more than 8,000 people—including more than 3,400 children—and sparked a humanitarian catastrophe, displacing more than a million Gazans, destroying or damaging roughly 40% of the territory's housing units, and pushing the enclave's healthcare system to the brink of total collapse.
The National Priorities Project cautioned in response to Biden's supplemental funding request that "more military aid to Israel will mean more deaths."
"In the face of massive suffering in Gaza and disregard for international law by the Israeli government, the U.S. must not provide additional military aid or weapons that would cause more deaths," the group said. "Instead, the U.S. should use its considerable diplomatic strength to call for an immediate cease-fire."