Justice Thomas' Corruption Shows Urgency for Congress to Pass Supreme Court Code of Ethics

Brett Edkins, Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs for Stand Up America, issued the following statement after a ProPublica investigation revealed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury vacations from a billionaire Republican donor for over two decades:

“Justice Thomas accepted and failed to disclose lavish vacations gifted to him by GOP megadonor Harlan Crow in a shameless abuse of power and an affront to the American people. Sadly, these actions are part of a pattern of corruption that betrays Thomas’ deep-seated contempt for the rule of law. No one is above the law–not even Supreme Court justices.
“Our highest court must be held to a higher ethical standard. Congress has a constitutional duty to act quickly by passing a Supreme Court code of ethics and investigating the full extent of Justice Thomas’ wrongdoing.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

