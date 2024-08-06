To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Indivisible
Contact:

Leila Miller | press@indivisible.org

Indivisible’s Statement on Harris’s Choice of Governor Tim Walz as a Running Mate

Today, Indivisible released the following statement in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’s announcement on her selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 Presidential election:

“Indivisible congratulates Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz on their historic ticket. Harris’s selection of Governor Walz is an exciting and strategic choice for a partner in campaigning and in governing. Throughout his career, Governor Walz has been a popular champion for democracy and working people across Minnesota, and on this presidential ticket he will bring energy and experience needed to mobilize voters and help Kamala Harris carry out the most forward-looking, inclusive agenda of any presidential administration," said Dani Negrete, Indivisible’s National Political Director. “Under Governor Walz’s leadership, Minnesota Democrats have delivered win after win: universal free meals in public schools, abortion protections, gun safety restrictions, and legal marijuana. He knows how to win in rural and red areas, and he knows how to deliver on Democratic priorities. We welcome what he brings to this ticket, including a whole wave of energy to build on the historic momentum of Vice President Harris’s campaign. We’re joining Indivisibles across Minnesota and the entire country in celebrating this announcement. 91 days left. Let’s go win this thing!”

Indivisible Project (501c4) drives coordinated campaigns, powering the grassroots Indivisible movement to defeat the rightwing takeover of American government and win an inclusive democracy and bold progressive policies.

