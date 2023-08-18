August, 18 2023, 11:30am EDT
Contact: Mike Meno,,mike@climateintegrity.org
In Maui Visit, Biden Should Support Climate Lawsuits Against Big Oil
Maui
President Biden’s upcoming visit to Maui — site of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history — comes as Maui County, and neighboring Honolulu, are fighting to put major oil and gas companies on trial to hold them accountable for fueling destructive climate damages, including wildfires.
President Biden has voicedsupport for climate lawsuits against oil companies, and this year his administration filed a brief in support of the communities that have brought them. Nearly two dozen members of Congress recently urged the Justice Department to either investigate or sue Big Oil companies for their climate deception.
Maui and Honolulu separately sued Big Oil companies for climate damages in 2020, citing the industry’s decades-long efforts to mislead the public about climate change. President Biden’s visit to Maui comes as the communities are still fighting for their day in court: In oral arguments on Thursday, an attorney for Big Oil urged the Hawai`i Supreme Court to overturn state court rulings that allowed Honolulu’s case to proceed toward trial and discovery.
Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, released the following statement:
“Hawai`i communities are on the front lines of the fight to hold Big Oil companies accountable for knowingly increasing the risks of deadly wildfires and other climate disasters. President Biden should unequivocally voice his support for the people of Maui and Honolulu in their efforts to put fossil fuel companies on trial for their climate deception and make polluters pay for the damage they have caused.
“Simply connecting the deadly Maui fires and other recent disasters to climate change is not enough; it’s time for President Biden to make clear to the American people that the oil and gas industry must be held accountable for their lies and pollution that continue to fuel the climate crisis.”
The Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) helps cities and states across the country hold corporate polluters accountable for the massive impacts of climate change.(919) 307-6637
Rights Advocates Call on North Carolina Governor to Veto GOP's 'Anti-Voter' Bill
S.B. 747 places new restrictions on absentee voters and empowers partisan poll watchers, opening the door for voter intimidation, advocates say.
Aug 18, 2023
News
"Ending the three-day grace period would cruelly harm older voters, people with disabilities, rural voters ,and others who rely on mail-in absentee voting as a lifeline for exercising their right to vote," said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, in a statement. "North Carolinians who follow well-established rules and cast their ballot on or before Election Day shouldn't have their vote thrown away because of a delay in mail delivery that's no fault of their own."
While North Carolina has long had an "accessible election system that works well for voters throughout the state," Phillips said, "politicians in the legislature are now placing harmful burdens on voters and election administrators."
Changes like the ones included in S.B. 747 "do not improve the integrity of our elections," Megan Bellamy, vice president for law and policy at Voting Rights Lab, told the Post. "If anything, they erode the trust of voters."
Voting rights advocates in North Carolina are calling on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to veto Senate Bill 747 following the Republican-controlled state General Assembly's passage of the legislation on Wednesday night, with the GOP moving to restrict the use of absentee ballots and take other steps that would "make it harder for people to vote rather than easier," according to one Democratic Party official.
By imposing new limits on when election officials can process absentee ballots, among other measures, the bill "is simply and basically voter suppression," Anderson Clayton, chair of the state party, told The Washington Post Thursday.
Although Republican state lawmakers joined Democrats in 2009 in unanimously supporting legislation to ensure that absentee ballots would be accepted by officials up to three days after voting ends as long as the ballots were postmarked by Election Day, the GOP pushed through new rules requiring election boards to count absentee ballots only if they are received by 7:30 pm on Election Day.
Advocates say thousands of voters may now be disenfranchised due to mail delays and that certain groups will be disproportionately affected by the new limits.
"Ending the three-day grace period would cruelly harm older voters, people with disabilities, rural voters ,and others who rely on mail-in absentee voting as a lifeline for exercising their right to vote," said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, in a statement. "North Carolinians who follow well-established rules and cast their ballot on or before Election Day shouldn't have their vote thrown away because of a delay in mail delivery that's no fault of their own."
Cooper, who is expected to veto the legislation, said Republicans in the state Senate and General Assembly pushed the bill by "using the 'big lie' of election fraud" and baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" in President Joe Biden's favor.
The Republican Party "wants to block voters they think won't vote Republican, legitimize conspiracy theorists to intimidate election workers, and anoint themselves to decide contested elections," said Cooper.
In addition to restricting the use of absentee ballots, S.B. 747 will require voters who use North Carolina's same-day registration system to vote using a "retrievable" ballot that can be disqualified after just one attempt to deliver a voter registration card, instead of the two attempts that are currently required before a ballot is rejected.
Voters will be permitted to challenge the registrations of anyone in their county under the new law and partisan poll watchers will be allowed to listen to conversations between voters and poll workers and take notes—opening the door to voter intimidation, rights advocates said.
"Voter intimidation is now theoretically legal inside of a polling location," Clayton told the Post.
While North Carolina has long had an "accessible election system that works well for voters throughout the state," Phillips said, "politicians in the legislature are now placing harmful burdens on voters and election administrators."
"Senate Bill 747 is filled with a number of bad ideas that undermine North Carolinians' freedom to vote," he added. "We urge Gov. Cooper to veto this unnecessary and damaging bill."
Activist Joe Katz noted that the bill was passed after the Republican Party won legislative supermajorities using district maps that disenfranchised Democratic voters and after state Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-100) changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican following her staunchly pro-abortion rights election campaign last year.
Cotham's decision to join the Republicans gives the party a General Assembly supermajority that could override Cooper's veto.
"North Carolina just won't quit suppressing the vote," said Leslie Proll, who heads the voting rights program at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Changes like the ones included in S.B. 747 "do not improve the integrity of our elections," Megan Bellamy, vice president for law and policy at Voting Rights Lab, told the Post. "If anything, they erode the trust of voters."
Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Declassification of Documents on US-Backed Chile Coup
"It's very important to frame the history of what happened here in Chile with Pinochet's dictatorship. And also to acknowledge and reflect on the role of the United States in those events."
Aug 18, 2023
News
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday said her country's government should declassify documents related to its role in the violent 1973 overthrow of Chile's democratically elected president, Salvador Allende, nearly five decades ago.
"It's very important to frame the history of what happened here in Chile with Pinochet's dictatorship. And also to acknowledge and reflect on the role of the United States in those events," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a video conversation with Camila Vallejo, a spokesperson for the Chilean government.
"The transparency of the United States could present an opportunity for a new phase in our relationship between the United States and Chile," said Ocasio-Cortez, who led a congressional delegation to Chile and other Latin American nations—an effort sponsored by the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
The Nixon administration was closely involved in efforts to prevent Allende, a democratic socialist, from assuming power in 1970 and in the subsequent overthrow of the Chilean government on September 11, 1973. The CIA has acknowledged that it "actively supported" the viciously repressive military junta led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who was later arrested and indicted for human rights violations.
While some U.S. documents related to the Chile coup have been declassified, Ocasio-Cortez has called for the declassification of "all information" at the State Department, the CIA, and the Pentagon detailing U.S. involvement in the coup.
In July, Ocasio-Cortez introduced an amendment to the annual U.S. military policy bill that would have aimed to declassify the documents, but the Republican-controlled House Rules Committee blocked the amendment from receiving a vote.
"It's time for the U.S. to acknowledge its history of contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America,” the New York Democrat said at the time. "To reset this relationship, we must take full, public responsibility for our historical role—and demonstrate with our present actions that we will not support human rights abuses."
Ocasio-Cortez and fellow lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), are now set to travel to Colombia.
In a statement earlier this week, Casar noted that "U.S. foreign policy has too often contributed to instability in Latin America: we should be protecting democracy rather than supporting coups, and we should be creating peace and prosperity across the Western Hemisphere rather than replaying the Cold War."
"Now is the time to talk about our history, jointly fight the climate crisis, and invest in lasting peace," said Casar.
Trump Attorneys Mocked for Requesting 2026 Date for January 6 Trial
"I assume Trump's lawyers were choosing between suggesting a trial date in 2026 and one in 3026, so 2026 is by far the sooner date," one law professor joked.
Aug 18, 2023
News
The New York Timesnoted that "some of the former president's advisers have made no secret of the fact that he is looking to win the next election as a way to try to solve his legal problems."
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Thursday requested an April 2026 trial date for the former president to face federal charges stemming from his sweeping effort to overturn the 2020 election.
If accepted, the request from Trump's legal team would place the trial date close to a year and a half after the 2024 presidential election—and more than five years after the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
The proposed trial date drew immediate scorn from legal experts.
"I assume Trump's lawyers were choosing between suggesting a trial date in 2026 and one in 3026, so 2026 is by far the sooner date," wrote Orin Kerr, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
The request from the former president's lawyers came in response to Special Counsel Jack Smith's proposed January 2, 2024 trial date—less than two weeks before the Iowa Republican caucus.
In a filing, Trump's attorneys complained that "even assuming we could begin reviewing the documents today, we would need to proceed at a pace of 99,762 pages per day to finish the government's initial production by its proposed date for jury selection."
"That is the entirety of Tolstoy's 'War and Peace,' cover to cover, 78 times a day, every day, from now until jury selection," the filing reads.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set a trial date during an August 28 court hearing.
The New York Timesnoted that "some of the former president's advisers have made no secret of the fact that he is looking to win the next election as a way to try to solve his legal problems."
If Trump succeeds at pushing trials back until after the election and he wins the presidential contest, the Times observed, "he could seek to pardon himself after taking office or have his attorney general simply dismiss the matter altogether. To that end, his lawyers have sought various ways to slow prosecutors in their race to get to trial and have tried to delay the proceedings where they can."
Trump's effort to delay the January 6-related trial came days after a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia indicted the former president and 18 others on a range of charges, including RICO violations.
Georgia authorities are currently investigating threats against jurors who voted to indict Trump. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the investigation, has also faced threats and racist abuse.
On Thursday, Trump canceled a press conference that he said would substantiate his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
