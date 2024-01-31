January, 31 2024, 02:29pm EDT
If Senators want to protect kids, they need to listen to human rights experts and fix their legislation. Otherwise they’re helping Big Tech.
Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a high profile hearing discussing Big Tech companies’ failures related to child safety. Human rights nonprofit Fight for the Future issued the following statement on the hearing, which can be attributed to the group’s director, Evan Greer (she/her):
“Big Tech is harming kids. That’s not up for debate. We commend the parents and young people who are speaking up and demanding that lawmakers do something. Fight for the Future has worked for years to expose and address the harms of Big Tech monopolies and their surveillance capitalist business model.
But unfortunately, today’s hearing shows once again that many Senators are actively helping Big Tech harm kids because they’re more interested in creating sound bites for TV than the actual work of legislating.
Experts have repeatedly explained why, as written, dangerous and misguided bills like KOSA, STOP CSAM, and the EARN IT Act would make kids less safe, not more safe. Hundreds of thousands of young people and others have spoken up, calling for legislation that protects privacy rather than leads to censorship. But these bills’ sponsors have so far rejected common-sense fixes that would ensure these bills crack down on Big Tech’s harmful business practices rather than trampling free expression, privacy, and human rights. It’s not a surprise that behemoths like Microsoft are coming out in support of bills like KOSA. They care more about protecting their monopoly power and currying favor in Washington DC than they do about actually helping kids or advancing thoughtful regulation.
Companies like Snap have sadly decided to throw trans and LGBTQ kids under the bus in order to cover their own butts.
Dozens of human rights, civil liberties, LGBTQ+, and racial justice groups oppose the reckless legislation being proposed in today’s hearing. Hundreds of parents of transgender kids have specifically urged lawmakers to consider alternatives to KOSA.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything. These bills could be amended to ensure they target specific harmful business practices like autoplay, infinite scroll, and use of minor’s personal data to power recommendation algorithms, rather than being a blank check for censorship and expanding surveillance. Strict privacy and antitrust legislation would also go a long way toward reducing harm and diminishing the power and dominance of Big Tech giants.
We remain ready to work with lawmakers to address the dangerous flaws in current legislative proposals. There is tremendous urgency. We need lawmakers to listen to both child protection and human rights experts to craft legislation that will actually reduce harm and that does not violate the First Amendment. We need legislation that protects all kids, not legislation that throws some of the most vulnerable kids in our society under the bus.”
Fight for the Future is a group of artists, engineers, activists, and technologists who have been behind the largest online protests in human history, channeling Internet outrage into political power to win public interest victories previously thought to be impossible. We fight for a future where technology liberates -- not oppresses -- us.(508) 368-3026
Tlaib Is a 'No' on Tax Breaks for Rich to Get 'Crumbs' for the Poorest
"This deal falls short, and will only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable," said the congresswoman of a tax deal set to be voted on Wednesday.
Jan 31, 2024
News
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is calling on her fellow Democrats to "stay at the table and demand a better deal for our children" instead of supporting the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, a bill that pairs a partial expansion of the child tax credit with major tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, which was expected to reach the House floor for a vote Wednesday evening.
Tlaib (D-Mich.) echoed the concerns of Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), a longtime champion of an expanded child tax credit (CTC), saying Democrats and Republicans have negotiated a bill that "gives billions of dollars in tax breaks to the rich, while leaving behind millions of children living in poverty."
A number of progressive groups have joined Republicans in calling for the passage of the bill (H.R. 7024), which was negotiated by Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), but Tlaib and DeLauro have each analyzed the legislation and found that while it offers an average of $57,530 in tax breaks for the richest 0.1% of Americans, the poorest 20% of households would receive just $60 in tax credits.
"Our families deserve so much better than a bill that trades massive tax breaks for the richest Americans for crumbs for a fraction of the poorest children in our country. In the first year, the richest 120,000 households would get a larger share of the tax benefits than the bottom 88 million families," said Tlaib.
Like DeLauro, Tlaib said Democrats should not accept the CTC provisions in H.R. 7024 after seeing the transformative difference the American Rescue Plan (ARP) made in U.S. poverty rates in 2021.
Childhood poverty was slashed by 30% by the enhanced CTC included in the ARP, reaching 61 million children and allowing their parents and guardians to pay for groceries, childcare, and other essentials.
"This deal falls short, and will only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable," said Tlaib.
With Republicans insisting on minimum income and work requirements for the CTC, the provision in H.R. 7024 leaves out the poorest families while ensuring households that earn up to $400,000 per year get a $2,000 credit.
Meanwhile, said Tlaib, "corporations who are already dodging paying their fair share of taxes" will benefit from "another handout" if the legislation is passed.
"For example, Meta—a company making tens of billions in profits—would see its effective tax rate drop from 25% to -2% under this bill," said the congresswoman. "Working families in my district should never be paying higher taxes than the richest companies on Earth. I cannot support a bill that deepens wealth inequality and economic injustice to benefit the richest Americans and corporations."
Tlaib called on Congress to pass the End Child Poverty Act, which would implement a "universal child benefit" of $428 per child, per month to all families "so that nobody is left behind."
"This universal child benefit proposal would dramatically simplify our nation's child benefit system and provide financial security for all families when they have a child," said Matt Bruenig, founder of the People’s Policy Project, last year when Tlaib introduced the legislation.
Bruenig's group found that Tlaib's proposal would cut child poverty by 61%, the deepest child poverty by 93%, and overall poverty rates in the U.S. by 26%.
"We need real solutions," said Tlaib on Wednesday, "not more tax breaks for the rich."
'Shameful': Panel Votes to Expel Israeli Lawmaker Ofer Cassif for Backing Genocide Case
One Israeli civil rights group called the move an "act of McCarthyism and gagging, which severely harms freedom of expression, the right to vote, and be elected."
Jan 31, 2024
News
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) said that the debate "was conducted like a political circus, whose outcome was determined by populist political considerations," and called the committee vote "a shameful act of McCarthyism and gagging, which severely harms freedom of expression, the right to vote, and be elected."
"We cannot accept the argument that opposing the fighting in Gaza and demanding an end to violations of international law is tantamount to supporting Hamas' massacres against Israel," ACRI continued. "This is a dangerous position that will lead to a fatal blow to the freedom of expression of elected officials and citizens, and is a slippery slope."
The development also garnered fierce condemnation beyond Israel, with the Peace & Justice Project, founded by British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, asserting on social media that "this deplorable move by Israel’s political establishment seeks to silence Israeli Jews calling for an end to the destruction of Gaza."
Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer called signing the petition "treasonous" and is leading the effort to expel Cassif, claiming that he "supported armed struggle, by an enemy state or terrorist organization, against the state of Israel."
Members of an Israeli Knesset committee on Tuesday took a key step toward expelling Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif over his support for the South African-led International Court of Justice case accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
After two days of debate that, according toThe Times of Israel, "repeatedly descended into screaming matches between legislators," the Knesset House Committee voted 14-2 to advance Cassif's impeachment to the full parliament.
"The nearly unanimous decision was immediately condemned by Hadash-Ta'al Chairman Ahmad Tibi, who called it 'a black day for the Knesset,' and by the Labor party, which dismissed the entire process as 'anti-democratic by nature,'" the newspaper noted.
Tibi and Ra'am MK Walid Taha were the two Israeli Arab legislators on the panel who voted against advancing Cassif's impeachment while, as The Jerusalem Postreported, "Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari left the committee and did not vote."
"Let there be no doubt anymore that Israel's political class is not even pretending to respect the democratic rights of Israeli Jews who oppose apartheid."
The development also garnered fierce condemnation beyond Israel, with the Peace & Justice Project, founded by British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, asserting on social media that "this deplorable move by Israel’s political establishment seeks to silence Israeli Jews calling for an end to the destruction of Gaza."
Former Greek politician and economist Yanis Varoufakis declared, "Let there be no doubt anymore that Israel's political class is not even pretending to respect the democratic rights of Israeli Jews who oppose apartheid."
Cassif, the sole Jewish member of the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta'al, had signed a petition backing the case before the ICJ, which ruled last week that it is plausible Israel's actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave could amount to genocide.
Specifically, the petition said: "Israel is indeed taking methodological and fundamental steps to erase, starve, abuse, and expel the population of Gaza. It actualizes a policy of erasing possibilities of living, which leads to genocide. It methodologically kills broad swaths of population, leading academics, authors, doctors, medical teams, journalists, and simple citizens."
Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer called signing the petition "treasonous" and is leading the effort to expel Cassif, claiming that he "supported armed struggle, by an enemy state or terrorist organization, against the state of Israel."
Forer is relying on a never-before-used legal mechanism in the 2016 Suspension Law. Launching the impeachment proceedings required signatures from 70 of the Knesset's 120 members, including at least 10 from the opposition. Ultimately, 85 signed on, well over the initial threshold but still under the 90 legislators needed to suspend Cassif.
Now that the House Committee has weighed in, a final vote will be held—though is not yet scheduled. If Cassif is expelled, he can appeal the decision to Israel's Supreme Court, and positions from key Israeli legal experts suggest he would have a strong case.
During the Knesset panel hearing, Cassif and his lawyer, Michael Sfard, argued that opposing the war does not mean he supports Hamas, which governs Gaza and led the October 7 attack that led to Israel's blockade and bombardment of the enclave.
According to the Post:
Sfard explained that the law requires that impeachment can only be held regarding actions committed during the current Knesset—as voters were aware of Cassif's actions prior to the election and still voted for him. Any proof that included prior actions were therefore irrelevant, he added.
Both Deputy Attorney General Avital Sompolinski and Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afek, the legal experts required by law to give their opinion, accepted Sfard's argument that Cassif's signing the petition did not meet the standard of "support of armed struggle" and, therefore, did not qualify as a reason for impeachment.
"While those who call for the destruction of Gaza by fire or atomic bomb sit around the Cabinet table, I face impeachment on the baseless charge of 'supporting an armed struggle,'" said Cassif, calling out recent remarks from others in the Israeli government.
Dems Slam Social Security Board Nominee Over History of Supporting Benefit Cuts
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she doesn't "understand why we are being asked to confirm someone whose plan for strengthening Social Security is to gut its protection."
Jan 31, 2024
News
"So you oppose it, OK," Warren responded. "Raising the payroll tax income cap so that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share would extend Social Security's solvency by 75 years. But if you take raising revenue from the wealthiest people off the table, then that leaves one option to extend Social Security's solvency, and that is benefit cuts."
Democrats on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee raised alarm Wednesday over the nomination of American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Andrew Biggs to serve on the Social Security Advisory Board, pointing to his long record of supporting privatization efforts and benefit cuts.
President Joe Biden first nominated Biggs to the independent board in 2022 and renominated him early last year following the end of the 117th Congress. By nominating Biggs, a conservative, to the post, Biden adhered to the board's tradition of bipartisanship.
But during the finance committee's confirmation hearing for Biggs and other nominees, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that she doesn't "understand why we are being asked to confirm someone whose plan for strengthening Social Security is to gut its protection" to a spot on the Social Security Advisory Board (SSAB), which advises lawmakers, the president, the Social Security commissioner on how to bolster the New Deal program.
"In all fairness to Mr. Biggs, his views are not extreme outliers," Warren added. "His plan is Republicans' plan. Republican policymakers have spent years trying to undermine Social Security by pushing to reduce benefits, to raise the retirement age, and to cut payroll taxes that keep the program alive."
Warren pressed Biggs on whether he supports raising taxes on the wealthy to ensure Social Security's solvency over the long term, as Democratic lawmakers have proposed. In 2023, millionaires stopped paying into Social Security just two months into the year thanks to a cap on the amount of income subject to the program's payroll tax.
Biggs said he would "prefer not to" lift the payroll tax cap.
"So you oppose it, OK," Warren responded. "Raising the payroll tax income cap so that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share would extend Social Security's solvency by 75 years. But if you take raising revenue from the wealthiest people off the table, then that leaves one option to extend Social Security's solvency, and that is benefit cuts."
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) pointed to Biggs' tenure on a George W. Bush administration commission that suggested partially privatizing Social Security by allowing workers to move a portion of their payroll tax contributions into private accounts, a change that would have compromised the program's primary funding source.
"I'm concerned about your record on Social Security, as you know," Brown said Wednesday, adding that Biggs and his allies support letting "Wall Street gamble with people's guaranteed retirement security."
"You advocated privatizing Social Security," said Brown. "You and your allies back off that sometimes, saying you're not—but you have been."
Biggs told Brown that he does not support privatizing Social Security, breaking with his previous view. Biggs also said that his proposed frameworks for Social Security reform have not included raising the retirement age—but acknowledged he has said in the past that it's not an "unreasonable idea."
During a Senate Finance Committee subcommittee hearing in 2013, Biggs said the "idea that we can't have a higher retirement age I think it just flies in the face of the fact that people did, in fact, retire later in the past, and today's jobs are less physically demanding than they were in the past."
Wednesday's hearing came two weeks after the Republican-controlled House Budget Committee voted largely along party lines to advance legislation to create a fiscal commission for the nation's trust fund programs. Opponents of the bill say it's a ploy to fast-track cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Social Security Works, a progressive advocacy group, warned Wednesday that "if confirmed to the SSAB, Andrew Biggs would influence policymakers to push for Social Security cuts."
"This would devastate working class families, while creating another way for billionaires to avoid paying their fair share into the system," the group wrote on social media.
