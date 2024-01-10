January, 10 2024, 03:27pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: +44 (0) 20 7413 5566,After hours: +44 7778 472 126,Email:,press@amnesty.org
ICJ hearings over Israel’s alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention a vital step to help protect Palestinian civilians
THE HAGUE
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings on a South Africa legal case alleging that the state of Israel is breaching its obligations under the UN Genocide Convention could help protect Palestinian civilians, end the man-made humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied Gaza Strip and offer a glimmer of hope for international justice, said Amnesty International today.
South Africa filed an application alleging that Israel’s acts and failure to act in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, in the wake of the attacks on 7 October 2023 by Hamas and other armed groups, are genocidal in character. South Africa’s application urges the court to order “provisional measures” to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza, including by calling upon Israel to immediately halt military attacks that “constitute or give rise to violations of the Genocide Convention” and to rescind related measures amounting to collective punishment and forced displacement. Initial hearings will take place at the ICJ in The Hague on 11 and 12 January.
As the United States continues to use its veto power to block the UN Security Council from calling for a ceasefire, war crimes and crimes against humanity are rife, and the risk of genocide is real.
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International
Amnesty International has not made a determination that the situation in Gaza amounts to genocide. However, there are alarming warning signs given the staggering scale of death and destruction with more than 23,000 Palestinians killed in just over three months and a further 10,000 missing under the rubble, presumed dead, as well as an appalling spike in dehumanizing and racist rhetoric against Palestinians by certain Israeli government and military officials. This, coupled with Israel’s imposition of an illegal siege in Gaza, which has cut off or severely restricted the civilian population’s access to water, food, medical assistance and fuel, is inflicting unfathomable levels of suffering and puts the survival of those within Gaza at risk.
“There is no end in sight to the mass human suffering, devastation and destruction we are witnessing on an hourly basis in Gaza. The risk that Gaza would be transformed from the world’s biggest open-air prison to a giant graveyard has, crushingly, materialized right before our eyes,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
“As the United States continues to use its veto power to block the UN Security Council from calling for a ceasefire, war crimes and crimes against humanity are rife, and the risk of genocide is real. States have a positive obligation to prevent and punish genocide and other atrocity crimes. The ICJ’s examination of Israel’s conduct is a vital step for the protection of Palestinian lives, to restore trust and credibility in the universal application of international law, and to pave the way for justice and reparation for victims.”
All states have an international legal obligation to act to prevent genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948 and, as determined by the ICJ previously, under customary law. This means that the obligation to prevent is binding on all states, including states that are not party to the Convention. On 16 November 2023 a group of UN experts warned of a “genocide in the making” in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and particularly in Gaza.
“It is difficult to overstate the scale of the devastation and destruction that has been wrought in Gaza over the past three months. Much of northern Gaza has been destroyed and at least 85% of Gaza’s population is now internally displaced. Many Palestinians and human rights experts see this as part of an Israeli strategy to render Gaza “unlivable”. This has been coupled with disturbing statements from certain Israeli officials advocating for the unlawful deportation or forcible transfer of Palestinians outside Gaza and abhorrent use of dehumanizing rhetoric,” said Agnès Callamard.
“Pending a final ruling of the International Court of Justice on whether the crimes of genocide and other crimes under international law have been committed, an urgent order to implement provisional measures would be an important means to help prevent further death, destruction and civilian suffering and provide a warning to other states that they must not contribute to grave violations and crimes against Palestinians.”
Background
Genocide is defined as certain acts committed with “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group” such as a national, ethnical, religious and racial group.
The provisional measures requested by South Africa include calls on Israel to desist from acts within Article II of the Genocide Convention including “killing members of a protected group” and “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”. As such, it calls on Israel to prevent forced displacement and deprivation of access to adequate food, water, humanitarian assistance, and medical supplies to Palestinians. Under the Convention, nobody, including the highest government officials, can claim personal immunity for any alleged acts.
South Africa’s ICJ application cites evidence gathered by Amnesty International documenting damning evidence of war crimes and other violations of international law by Israeli forces in their intense bombardment of Gaza, including direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects, indiscriminate and other unlawful attacks, forced displacement of civilians and collective punishment of the civilian population. It also cites research by Amnesty International highlighting that Israel’s system of domination and oppression of Palestinians amounts to apartheid.
Amnesty International also condemns the war crimes committed by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October, including hostage-taking and deliberate killing of civilians, and their continued indiscriminate rocket attacks.
The organization has repeatedly called for the investigation of violations of international law by all parties and for an immediate sustained ceasefire, the release of all remaining civilian hostages held by armed groups in Gaza, the release of Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel and for Israel to end its illegal and inhumane siege of Gaza.
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
'No, This Is Not a Parody': Florida School District Bans Dictionaries Under DeSantis Law
Webster's Dictionary & Thesaurus and The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank are among the books that the Escambia County School District has yanked from library shelves.
Jan 10, 2024
News
"The Escambia County School Board banned most of these books at the request of Vicki Baggett, a high school English teacher in the county," Legum reported. "Baggett is responsible for hundreds of challenges in Escambia County and neighboring counties."
Dictionaries and encyclopedias are among the more than 2,800 books that a Florida school district has pulled from library shelves in an effort to comply with a law that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year.
Judd Legum, author of the Popular Information newsletter, reported Wednesday that the Escambia County School District said the books that have been banned pending further investigation "may violate H.B. 1069," which "gives residents the right to demand the removal of any library book that 'depicts or describes sexual conduct,' as defined under Florida law, whether or not the book is pornographic."
"Rather than considering complaints, the Escambia County School Board adopted an emergency rule last June that required the district's librarians to conduct a review of all library books and remove titles that may violate H.B. 1069," Legum noted. "Each school in Escambia County has thousands of titles. As a result, many school libraries were closed at the beginning of the school year pending the completion of the review."
Florida led the United States in book bans during the 2022-2023 school year, with PEN America documenting 1,972 instances of bans across 37 districts.
"In a state with approximately 70 districts, this means that over half of all Florida school districts experienced banning activity," PEN noted in a recent report.
PEN, Penguin Random House, and a coalition of authors joined parents and students last year in filing a lawsuit against Escambia County in federal court, arguing that the mass removal of books from school libraries violates the plaintiffs' "rights to free speech and equal protection under the law."
A hearing in the case was scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Florida's Republican attorney is backing Escambia's school board.
"In a brief submitted by the state of Florida in support of Escambia, Attorney General Ashley Moody argued that the school board could ban books for any reason because the purpose of public school libraries is to 'convey the government's message,' and that can be accomplished through 'the removal of speech that the government disapproves,'" Legum noted Wednesday. "This is a novel argument about the purpose of school libraries.
In addition to Webster's Dictionary & Thesaurus for Students and The American Heritage Children's Dictionary, Escambia County is denying students access to biographies of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the singer and songwriter Beyoncé, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a list obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project.
The list also includes The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.
"The Escambia County School Board banned most of these books at the request of Vicki Baggett, a high school English teacher in the county," Legum reported. "Baggett is responsible for hundreds of challenges in Escambia County and neighboring counties."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Press Freedom Groups to Biden: Stop Letting Israel Kill Journalists in Gaza
"We believe your administration can and must do more to effectively pursue accountability for journalists killed in the hostilities and to protect and support local and international journalists covering it."
Jan 10, 2024
News
"The United States should use its considerable influence with the Israeli government to press them to ensure that journalists are able to safely document military operations and to shed light on their compliance with international humanitarian law."
Local authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has been governed by Hamas for nearly two decades, said Wednesday that 115 Palestinian journalists are among the at least 23,357 dead, including many thousands of innocent civilian men, women, and children. Whatever the true figure for journalists is, the letter stresses that "almost all of them" have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
"The IDF has also acknowledged deliberately targeting a car in which journalists were traveling on January 7, killing two journalists and seriously injuring a third," the letter continues. "In at least two other cases, journalists reported receiving threats from Israeli officials and IDF officers before their family members were killed in Gaza. Of course, the targeted or indiscriminate killing of journalists, if committed deliberately or recklessly, is a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has said that it will investigate reports of war crimes committed against journalists in Gaza."
"The Biden administration says it cares deeply about journalists' freedom to cover the war but has failed to demand Israel ensure journalists' safety or hold it accountable when it doesn't."
They are also demanding increased access for journalists along with "personal protective equipment and materials used for newsgathering," as well as "thorough, transparent, and public assessments of the end-use of U.S. weapons and military assistance to Israel."
With at least 79 Palestinian, Israeli, and Lebanese members of the media killed during Israel's war on the Gaza Strip over the past few months, half a dozen human rights and press freedom groups on Wednesday implored U.S. President Joe Biden to "act immediately and decisively to promote the conditions for safe and unrestricted reporting on the hostilities."
"The United States has a long record of strong support for Israel, including civilian and military aid, and is clearly one of Israel's most influential partners," states the letter from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Freedom House, Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), Human Rights Watch, Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, and Reporters Without Borders.
Since the Hamas-led attack on October 7 that sparked Israel's brtual response, Biden has bypassed Congress to arm Israeli forces while also asking lawmakers for a $14.3 billion package, on top of the $3.8 billion in military aid that the U.S. gives the country annually.
"The United States should use its considerable influence with the Israeli government to press them to ensure that journalists are able to safely document military operations and to shed light on their compliance with international humanitarian law."
"We believe your administration can and must do more to effectively pursue accountability for journalists killed in the hostilities and to protect and support local and international journalists covering it," the coalition wrote to Biden, noting other similar calls. "The United States should use its considerable influence with the Israeli government to press them to ensure that journalists are able to safely document military operations and to shed light on their compliance with international humanitarian law."
Committee to Protect Journalists president Jodie Ginsberg said last month that "the concentration of journalists killed in the Israel-Gaza war is unparalleled in CPJ's history and underscores how grave the situation is for press on the ground." The letter highlights that as of Wednesday, CPJ has tracked the deaths of 79 journalists: 72 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese.
Local authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has been governed by Hamas for nearly two decades, said Wednesday that 115 Palestinian journalists are among the at least 23,357 dead, including many thousands of innocent civilian men, women, and children. Whatever the true figure for journalists is, the letter stresses that "almost all of them" have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken—who is visiting the Middle East this week—faced intense backlash twice last month for calling 2023 "an extraordinarily dangerous year" for members of the press, without mentioning those killed in Israel's U.S.-backed blockade and bombardment of Gaza.
As the letter points out: "The U.S. State Department spokesperson recently said that the United States has not seen any evidence that Israel is intentionally targeting journalists. Yet credible reports by human rights and media organizations indicate that the IDF strikes in southern Lebanon on October 13 that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six other journalists from Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Agence France-Presse were unlawful and apparently deliberate."
"The IDF has also acknowledged deliberately targeting a car in which journalists were traveling on January 7, killing two journalists and seriously injuring a third," the letter continues. "In at least two other cases, journalists reported receiving threats from Israeli officials and IDF officers before their family members were killed in Gaza. Of course, the targeted or indiscriminate killing of journalists, if committed deliberately or recklessly, is a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has said that it will investigate reports of war crimes committed against journalists in Gaza."
The groups detailed that along with risking their lives, those reporting on the Israeli war on Gaza and escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border face challenges including "the refusal of Israel and Egypt to allow international journalists access to Gaza except under Israeli military escort (and even then, with restrictions on reporting), internet shutdowns that prevent news and testimonies from Gaza from reaching the outside world, arbitrary detention, and harassment and intimidation."
"In addition, the Israeli government is requiring media outlets in Israel to submit almost any detailed reporting on the war to its 'censorship' office for review, while banning reporting on significant topics of public interest related to the war in Gaza," they wrote.
"The Biden administration says it cares deeply about journalists' freedom to cover the war but has failed to demand Israel ensure journalists' safety or hold it accountable when it doesn't."
The groups want Biden to pressure all parties to "respect the right of journalists to report on the hostilities, ensure journalists' safety, allow all journalists seeking to evacuate from Gaza to do so, abjure the indiscriminate and deliberate killing of journalists, promptly and thoroughly investigate all attacks on journalists, and hold accountable individuals found to be responsible for them."
They are also demanding increased access for journalists along with "personal protective equipment and materials used for newsgathering," as well as "thorough, transparent, and public assessments of the end-use of U.S. weapons and military assistance to Israel."
The organizations are further calling on Biden to "support swift, transparent, and independent investigations into the killing of all journalists and ending the long-standing pattern of impunity in the killings of journalists by the IDF, including Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh," who was killed in the occupied West Bank in May 2022.
"The Biden administration has been all talk when it comes to journalists killed by the Israel Defense Forces," said FPF director of advocacy Seth Stern. "The Biden administration says it cares deeply about journalists' freedom to cover the war but has failed to demand Israel ensure journalists' safety or hold it accountable when it doesn't."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Video Shows IDF Allegedly Killing Palestinian Woman With Child Waving White Flag
"Summary executions take place everyday, they are just not often caught on camera," said Palestine's United Nations ambassador.
Jan 10, 2024
News
"I couldn't even go look for him, fearing that I would get shot too," she said.
Khateeb pleaded for "human rights organizations and the Red Cross to provide us with a safe corridor so Taim can come back to his mother and father, and I'm sure there are many like Taim."
Relatives of an elderly Palestinian woman allegedly shot dead by an Israel Defense Forces sniper while fleeing with a child waving a white flag along an IDF-designated "safe" evacuation route from Gaza City pleaded for justice on Wednesday following the publication of video showing the killing.
Footage recorded on November 12 and published this week by Middle East Eye shows Hala Khreis and her 5-year-old grandson, Taim Abdel, at the head of a group of Palestinians—many of them waving white flags—as they followed Israeli instructions to flee the relentless IDF bombardment of Gaza City. As a shot rings out, Khreis collapses and Abdel, still clutching a piece of white cloth, runs for his life.
"The woman got shot! The bastards shot the woman," the person recording the video shouted, according to a translation by The Palestine Chronicle. "No one should go out into the street!"
Malak Khateeb, Khreis' niece and an eyewitness to the killing, toldAl Jazeera that she "stood still on the road not sure what to do," fearing that "if I moved forward, I would be shot like my aunt."
Eyewitness Heba Khreis, who is the slain woman's daughter and Abdel's mother, said she has not seen her son since the incident.
"I couldn't even go look for him, fearing that I would get shot too," she said.
Khateeb pleaded for "human rights organizations and the Red Cross to provide us with a safe corridor so Taim can come back to his mother and father, and I'm sure there are many like Taim."
The IDF has not commented on Khreis' killing, which is a likely war crime.
After IDF troops shot and killed three hostages held by Hamas—Israeli men who were waving white flags and shouting in Hebrew—IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that "it is prohibited to shoot at people holding a white flag and attempting to surrender."
"And I want to tell you something no less important," Halevi added. "What if it is two Gazans with a white flag who come out to surrender? Do we shoot at them? Absolutely not. Absolutely not."
However, there have been numerous documented incidents of IDF troops shooting civilians, including women, children, and elders. Palestinian civilians have also frequently come under attack while fleeing along routes the IDF claimed were safe.
Khateeb told Al Jazeera that her family is asking "the court of justice and the international community to investigate the execution of my aunt Hala, who was killed in cold blood in front of everyone."
"We ask the entire world to stop pretending that you don't see or hear us," she added.
The International Court of Justice in The Hague is preparing for Thursday's opening session of an emergency hearing in the South African-led genocide case against Israel. This, as the number of Gazans killed, wounded, or left missing from Israel's 96-day assault on Gaza recently topped 90,000—or about 4% of the besieged enclave's population.
On Tuesday, Pakistan became the largest in a group of nations—including Turkey, Venezuela, Malaysia, Jordan, and Bolivia—supporting South Africa's case.
Keep ReadingShow Less
