House Passes Republican Energy Agenda (HR1) to Prop Up Fossil Fuel Corporations Instead of Protecting the Planet and Its People
Today, the House passed H.R. 1, better named the "Polluters Over People" Act, which paves the way for corporate polluters to develop new fossil fuel infrastructure backed by taxpayer-funded subsidies, hindering a just transition to affordable and reliable clean energy.
The Polluters Over People Act is a clear reflection of the fossil fuel industries' influence over elected officials who have backed a bill that would increase profits for Big Oil & Gas and fail to act on climate, jobs, and justice:
- Instead of stabilizing the economy, H.R. 1 would increase the deficit over the 2023-2033 period by roughly $2.4 billion by reducing direct spending by $4 billion and reducing revenues by $6.4 billion.
- H.R. 1 attacks half a decade of environmental protections, including provisions in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Clean Water Act, and Clean Air Act, compromising public input processes on federal energy projects that can hurt the communities and Tribes who live beside toxic projects.
- By fast-tracking and rubber-stamping approvals for pipelines, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports, oil & gas leases on federal lands, and mining on public lands, the Polluters Over People Act maintains our overreliance on unstable and costly fossil fuels to the benefit of industry profit margins.
- H.R. 1 is a clear attack on the climate by repealing the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, Methane Emissions Reduction Program, and investments in home electrification rebates, tools to reduce climate change-causing pollution.
In contrast to the Republican energy plan, Progressives have a path forward for our country that would reduce the cost of energy for everyday people, create new, local jobs for working families, and mitigate the climate crisis at the scale of action needed, all while reducing the national deficit by $252 billion.
In response to the House passage of the Polluters Over People Act, the Green New Deal Network—a coalition of 15 national organizations and 25 state tables—is demanding that Senator Schumer, Senate Democrats, and President Biden halt the progress of a bill that will undo decades of action on climate, jobs, and justice:
"The bottom line is that the Polluters Over People Act is nothing more than an inflation-causing and national debt-raising cash cow that explicitly benefits the fossil-fuel industry and corporations that are resisting the transition to clean energy. Republicans and the supporters of H.R. 1 are making it abundantly clear they're beholden to the fossil-fuel lobby over protecting frontline communities that need government action on the climate crisis and environmental injustices," said Kaniela Ing, National Director at the Green New Deal Network. "President Biden and Democrats in the Senate must hold the line on rejecting H. R. 1 by acting to protect our progress on climate action and rejecting Republicans' campaign to enrich their fossil-fuel industry buddies."
"At a time when toxic and climate disasters are on the rise, the need to protect bedrock environmental protections could not be more urgent. Yet, those backed by fossil fuel lobbyists in Congress continue to cater to their corporate sponsors rather than their own constituents. The passage of the Polluters Over People Act (HR1) in the House is simply another handout to dirty industry that will only fast track and expand harmful polluting projects in frontline communities," said Marion Gee, Co-Executive Director at the Climate Justice Alliance.
"H.R. 1 is a laundry list of giveaways to greedy, polluting corporations. Republicans are working with fossil fuel polluters to push harmful, dirty energy while undoing bedrock environmental protections for their monetary gain. Frontline communities are fighting back against dirty energy and harmful false solutions that we don't need and don't want. We stopped Manchin's dirty energy deal, and we will stop this heinous package that endangers frontline environmental justice communities," said Adrien Salazar, Policy Director at Grassroots Global Justice. "To deter the worst impacts of climate change requires a full phase-out of fossil fuels immediately, and we call on our climate champions in the Senate to uphold their promise to stand with our communities, oppose this terrible bill, and fight for real climate solutions that protect and invest in communities."
"The impacts of climate change are indisputable, and the perpetuation of toxic, chemical harms from oil and gas companies at the expense of people and the environment, as shown in the repeals and loopholes of this dangerous energy package, cannot be allowed passage," said Oscar Villalobos, Coalition Coordinator at the Green New Deal for DC Coalition. "Although House leadership deliberately places profits over people and disregards the gravity of the climate crisis, our members and allies stand unified in calling for the rejection of this wrong-headed legislation and champions a renewed commitment to the American people from our government by halting bailouts and political expediencies for the fossil fuel industry, and strengthening equitable climate justice for our future."
"H.R. 1 is a big step in the wrong direction. Republicans are putting the interests of Big Oil above communities, stripping protections against pollution in the Clean Water Act and cutting over $20 billion from last year's landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act," said Sophia Cheng, Climate Justice Campaign Director at People's Action. "In 2022, Chevron alone raked in $6.3 million per hour and the five largest Big Oil corporations made a record $200 billion in profits. H.R. 1 paves the way for bigger profits for Big Oil at the expense of our land, water, and health. Senate Majority Leader Schumer must hold firm to defeat this bill and President Biden must follow through on his commitment to veto any version of this dangerous policy."
The Green New Deal Network is a 50-state campaign with a national table of 15 organizations: Center for Popular Democracy, Climate Justice Alliance, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, Greenpeace, Indigenous Environmental Network, Indivisible, Movement for Black Lives, MoveOn, People's Action, Right To The City Alliance, Service Employees International Union, Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, US Climate Action Network, and the Working Families Party.
New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump: Reports
The move would make the 2024 candidate the first former president to face criminal charges.
Mar 30, 2023
This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, The New York Timesreported Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.
"In the coming days, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will likely ask Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment," according to the newspaper. "The specific charges will be announced when he is arraigned."
While the Times did not reveal the exact charges against Trump, the grand jury's reported move would make him the first former president to face criminal charges—and comes as the 76-year-old is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination. An indictment or even conviction in the case would not prevent him from running.
Soon after the Times broke the story, other outlets also reported the indictment based on sources familiar with the proceedings.
Trump attorney Joe Tacopina toldThe Associated Press that "he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict" his client.
In a phone call with ABC News producer John Santucci, Trump said this is an "attack on our country" and "political persecution," adding that "They are trying to impact an election."
Asked by Santucci asked if he will turn himself in, Trump said, "You take care" and hung up.
'Enough Is Enough': Democrats Propose Plan to Combat GOP's Anti-Trans Onslaught
"Lives are at stake. The health, safety, and freedom of trans people are at stake," said Sen. Ed Markey. "Congress must take a stand in the face of dangerous, transphobic attacks waged by far-right state legislatures."
Mar 30, 2023
Meanwhile, the Kansas House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill which would bar transgender individuals from entering single-sex spaces including bathrooms, domestic violence shelters, and prison wards, while labeling intersex people as disabled.
Not content with banning gender-affirming healthcare in their own state, a bill passed earlier this month by Idaho's Republican-controlled House of Representatives included a provision that criminalizes parents or guardians who allow their children to travel outside the state to receive such care.
Among other things, the Transgender Bill of Rights calls on the federal government to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to explicitly include gender identity and to codify the U.S. Supreme Court's Bostock v. Clayton County ruling, which affirmed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination.
Amid a growing wave of Republican attacks on transgender rights—including a recently passed U.S. House bill targeting trans youth—a pair of progressive congressional lawmakers on Thursday prepared to reintroduce a resolution codifying protections for transgender Americans.
The revived Transgender Bill of Rights—introduced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and co-sponsored by dozens of congressional Democrats—comes a day ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. According to Jayapal's office, the measure "provides a comprehensive policy framework to provide protections for transgender and nonbinary people, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their gender identity or expression."
Jayapal, who co-chairs the Transgender Equality Task Force and whose daughter is trans, said in a statement: "Day after day, we see a constant onslaught of anti-trans rhetoric and legislation coming from elected officials. Today we say enough is enough."
"Day after day, we see a constant onslaught of anti-trans rhetoric and legislation coming from elected officials."
Markey asserted that "on this and every International Transgender Day of Visibility, we are reminded of our moral obligation to defend the fundamental rights of trans people against the violence, discrimination, and bigotry that too often mark their lived experience in our country."
"Lives are at stake. The health, safety, and freedom of trans people are at stake," he added. "Congress must take a stand in the face of dangerous, transphobic attacks waged by far-right state legislatures and once again reaffirm our nation's bedrock commitment to equality and justice for all."
According to Jayapal's office, "in 2023 alone, there have been more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in both state and federal legislature, jeopardizing the safety and mental health of LGBTQ+ youth and trans youth in particular."
"Trans Americans are also four times more likely than cisgender peers to be victims of violent crime and more than 40% have attempted suicide," the congresswoman's office added.
State laws targeting transgender people include—but are not limited to—bans on lifesaving gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth and on trans students from participating on sports teams or using the bathrooms that match their gender identity; and prohibition of public drag shows.
Common Dreamsreported Thursday that West Virginia and Kentucky are the latest states to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors.
Meanwhile, the Kansas House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill which would bar transgender individuals from entering single-sex spaces including bathrooms, domestic violence shelters, and prison wards, while labeling intersex people as disabled.
No state is safe from at least the introduction of transphobic legislation, including California, where a Republican state lawmaker earlier this month proposed a bill that would force schools "out" transgender students to their parents under the pretext of boosting parental rights and helping children.
Not content with banning gender-affirming healthcare in their own state, a bill passed earlier this month by Idaho's Republican-controlled House of Representatives included a provision that criminalizes parents or guardians who allow their children to travel outside the state to receive such care.
At the federal level, anti-trans legislation includes the Parents Bill of Rights, passed last week by the Republican-controlled House in a 213-208 vote along party lines.
Among other things, the Transgender Bill of Rights calls on the federal government to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to explicitly include gender identity and to codify the U.S. Supreme Court's Bostock v. Clayton County ruling, which affirmed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination.
President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a proclamation ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility asserting that trans Americans "shape our nation's soul."
Biden continued:
As kids, they deserve what every child deserves: the chance to learn in safe and supportive schools, to develop meaningful friendships, and to live openly and honestly. As adults, they deserve the same rights enjoyed by every American, including equal access to healthcare, housing, and jobs and the chance to age with grace as senior citizens. But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms. A wave of discriminatory state laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone. An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon. Last year's Club Q shooting in Colorado was another painful example of this kind of violence—a stain on the conscience of our nation.
The president highlighted how his administration "fought to end these injustices from day one":
On my first day as president, I issued an executive order directing the federal government to root out discrimination against LGBTQI+ people and their families. We have appointed a record number of openly LGBTQI+ leaders, and I was proud to rescind the ban on openly transgender people serving in the military. We are also working to make public spaces and travel more accessible, including with more inclusive gender markers on United States passports. We are improving access to public services and entitlements like Social Security. We are cracking down on discrimination in housing and education. And last December, I signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love and have that marriage accepted, period.
"There is much more to do," Biden added. "I continue to call on Congress to finally pass the Equality Act and extend long-overdue civil rights protections to all LGBTQI+ Americans to ensure they can live with safety and dignity."
Minor League Baseball Players Poised to More Than Double Pay With First Union Contract
"This will truly better the lives of thousands of players and their families," said a former minor league pitcher instrumental to the yearslong organizing effort. "And that is what this fight has always been about."
Mar 30, 2023
"For the those who passed a hat around for diaper money for newborns... This is for you."
Major League Baseball and recently unionized minor league players working for MLB team affiliates reached a tentative deal Wednesday on a historic first collective bargaining agreement.
The pending five-year contract is set to more than double the pay of athletes who currently receive poverty wages even though the average MLB team is worth more than $2 billion. It comes just months after the MLB Players Association, the union representing major leaguers, successfully organized highly exploited minor leaguers who are striving to join their ranks into a new collective bargaining unit.
"Nearly a decade of fighting has led to this, and players have achieved what was once thought undoable."
MLB recognized the union's minor league unit in September, paving the way for negotiations that wrapped up on the eve of opening day in the majors and two days before opening day in the minors.
Citing unnamed sources, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday night:
After years of disillusionment among future major leaguers about paltry salaries forcing them to work offseason jobs—and coincidentally on the day a judge approved a $185 million settlement the league will pay players who accused it of violating minimum wage laws—the parties agreed on a deal that went out to a vote among the union's rank and file and that will need to be approved by owners, as well, before it is formalized. The agreement could be announced officially as early as Friday, the first day of games in the minor leagues.
The deal was confirmed by numerous other reports citing league and union sources.
Unlike now, minor leaguers are set to be paid "for most of the offseason as well as spring training, including back pay for this season," according to Passan. He detailed the annual pay increases on social media.
In addition to pay hikes, players "emphasized better housing and transportation as a matter of import," Passan reported. "Starting in 2024, those at Triple-A and Double-A will receive their own bedroom, and players with spouses and children will receive special accommodations. In rookie ball, Single-A, and High-A, teams will provide transportation to stadiums, where they'll eat meals provided under rules negotiated by a joint clubhouse nutrition committee."
As More Perfect Union detailed on social media, harsh living conditions on the road between games prompted players to organize for better accommodations and nutrition. Thanks to this effort, MLB began requiring its minor league teams to provide housing to players in 2022. The pending agreement seeks to secure additional improvements.
While name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights are currently controlled by MLB, the pending agreement grants full NIL rights to the union, which can use them to strengthen group licensing deals. In addition, it expands players' medical rights, including covering post-injury health expenses for a longer period of time.
"Among those not included in the deal are players at teams' complexes in the Dominican Republic," Passan reported. "The minor league unit of the MLBPA includes only players on teams' domestic rosters—and players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and other foreign countries will still reap the benefits when stateside."
In a concession to owners, "the deal includes the reduction of the maximum Domestic Reserve List, which governs the number of players a team can roster outside of its Dominican Republic complexes, from 180 to 165 starting in 2024," Passan noted. "The union had previously fought MLB's efforts during the lockout last year to reduce the reserve list, which teams had identified as a priority."
Nathan Kalman-Lamb, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of New Brunswick, wrote on social media that "Minor League Baseball players were perhaps the single most exploited group of men's athletes in North America other than college basketball and football players."
"Now they have a new (good!) collective agreement," he added. "No better evidence of why college athletes need unions."
"For the those who passed a hat around for diaper money for newborns... This is for you."
Garrett Broshuis, a former minor league pitcher who spearheaded early organizing efforts, celebrated on Twitter.
"This is big," Broshuis wrote. "Nearly a decade of fighting has led to this, and players have achieved what was once thought undoable."
"Is the deal perfect? No, but every negotiation ends in compromise," he continued. "This will truly better the lives of thousands of players and their families. And that is what this fight has always been about."
Broshuis concluded: "For the those who passed a hat around for diaper money for newborns. For those who grinded away at two or even three offseason jobs. For those who skipped breakfast or even lunch to pinch pennies. For those who have [given] up the game not for a lack of talent but for a lack of funds. This is for you."
