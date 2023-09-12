To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Groundwork Reacts to New Census Data: “The people in Congress who made this choice ought to be ashamed”

Following the release of new data from the Census Bureau showing a sharp rise in the rate of child poverty, Groundwork’s Acting Executive Director Kitty Richards reacted with the following statement:

“Today's child poverty numbers are a heartbreaking reminder that poverty is always a policy choice.
“In 2021, we saw the lowest rate of child poverty in history during a brutal pandemic because we invested in policies that support families, like the expanded Child Tax Credit. In 2022, we saw the sharpest uptick in child poverty in history during a roaring recovery because we stopped investing in policies that support families, like the expanded Child Tax Credit.

“Millions of children are now experiencing unnecessary poverty. The people in Congress who made this choice ought to be ashamed.”

