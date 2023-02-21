Global Zero Condemns Russia's Suspension of Nuclear Treaty

Support Common Dreams Today
"This way lies madness": Putin's decision moves the world "one step closer to nuclear anarchy"
Today, President Vladimir Putin suspended Russian implementation of New START, the remaining nuclear treaty between Russia and the United States. Since 2010, New START has limited U.S.-Russian strategic arsenals to 1,550 deployed weapons each. The Treaty has provided both governments with critical insight into each other's arsenal, preventing dangerous misunderstandings and planning based on worst-case scenarios.
In reaction to the announcement, Derek Johnson, Managing Partner of the Global Zero movement for the abolition of nuclear weapons, issued the following:
"This way lies madness. Putin's decision to suspend New START heightens the risk of escalation and leaves the world's two largest nuclear arsenals without restraints for the first time in over 50 years. The international community must move quickly to condemn this move and put pressure on Russia to reverse course and ensure full implementation of New START. No government can afford to remain silent.
"Putin has moved the world one step closer to nuclear anarchy, but we can influence what comes next. The United States and NATO should do all they can to reduce the danger of nuclear escalation, and remain both calm and coordinated in their collective response to Putin's reckless announcement. There is no need for the United States to adjust its nuclear posture in response to this political announcement, and any move to do so only plays into Putin's hands, who wants to stoke the fear of nuclear escalation."
Global Zero is the international movement for the elimination of nuclear weapons. It is led by more than 300 eminent world leaders and backed by a half a million citizens worldwide. For more information, please visitwww.globalzero.org.
"Funneling footage of a domestic riot to only one member of an extremist media organization is not releasing the footage to 'the public.'"
Watchdogs on Monday slammed Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to hand 41,000 hours of surveillance footage of the January 6 attack to far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly used his massive platform to peddle disinformation, spew bigotry, and cast doubt on the severity of the 2021 insurrection.
"McCarthy giving exclusive access to many hours of January 6 Capitol security footage to Tucker Carlson, who has consistently downplayed the insurrection, is irresponsible and shows McCarthy's lack of regard for protecting democracy," Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wrote of the Republican leader's decision, which was first reported by Axios.
Carlson, who in 2020 pushed for the firing of a Fox News reporter who fact-checked former President Donald Trump's election lies, has vocally demanded the public release of the security footage. But McCarthy granting the right-wing host and his team exclusive access to the trove has raised questions over how much of the video will actually reach the public—and how it will be edited and framed.
"Funneling footage of a domestic riot to only one member of an extremist media organization is not releasing the footage to 'the public,'" The New Republic's Prem Thakker wrote Monday in response to Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) celebration of the move.
"Perhaps the move is an attempt to dilute the reality of how violent the riot was: just present thousands of hours of inaction or argue that the larger majority of protesters were simply expressing their First Amendment right to free speech," Thakker suggested. "Maybe Carlson will spend dedicated segments railing against the Capitol police, trying out ways to blame those defending the Capitol and divert blame away from the people attacking it."
\u201cThe reason I tire of media coverage that frames Kevin McCarthy 'against' the conspiratorial far right of his party is that Kevin McCarthy *is* the conspiratorial far right of his party:\nhttps://t.co/MOHwymUTON\u201d— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1676939721
Axios reported Monday that "Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks."
"Carlson has repeatedly questioned official accounts of 1/6, downplaying the insurrection as 'vandalism,'" Axios noted. "Carlson last yearcalled the attack an "outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards."
Judd Legum, the author of the Popular Information newsletter, argued that "the only reason to give the footage exclusively to Tucker is McCarthy knows the footage will only reinforce the GOP's preferred narrative if it is selectively released by an unrepentant manipulator and liar."
"Russia must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and continue to adhere to warhead limits," said the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a national address Tuesday that he is suspending his country's participation in the New START Treaty, Moscow's lone nuclear arms control agreement with the United States.
Non-proliferation advocates responded to the move with alarm and condemnation as fears of a broader—and possibly nuclear—conflict in Europe remain elevated, with Russia's assault on Ukraine raging on with no end in sight.
"Suspending implementation of New START represents a dangerous and reckless decision from President Putin," said the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). "Russia must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and continue to adhere to warhead limits."
Derek Johnson, a managing partner at Global Zero, wrote that while nuclear weapons inspections permitted under the treaty have "been on ice for a while" amid the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Putin's move could push the world "one step closer to nuclear anarchy" if it means Russia will no longer inform the U.S. of nuclear weapons movements and exercises.
Together, the U.S. and Russia control 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. The New START Treaty, which is formally set to expire in 2026 after both sides agreed to an extension in 2021, bars the two countries from deploying more than 1,550 nuclear warheads each, with inspections allowed to ensure compliance.
The U.S. has accused Russia of violating the treaty's terms by refusing to allow inspections of its nuclear sites, a charge Moscow has denied. As the Financial Timesreported earlier this month, "Russia and the U.S. suspended inspections during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and originally planned to renew them last year."
"But Russia abruptly pulled out of talks in Cairo on renewing them last November, then failed to meet a deadline to reschedule them last week, which the U.S. State Department said constituted two violations but not a material breach of the treaty," the newspaper added.
"Without a new agreement to replace New START, each side could double the number of their deployed strategic nuclear warheads within 2-3 years. It would be a senseless arms race to nowhere but increasing nuclear danger."
During his speech to Russia's Federal Assembly, Putin said he is pausing participation in the treaty because the U.S. and other NATO countries—through their military support for Ukraine—are attempting to "inflict a 'strategic defeat' on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time."
Putin responded specifically to NATO's statement earlier this month urging Moscow to comply with the terms of New START by allowing "inspections on Russian territory."
"Before we return to discussing the treaty, we need to understand what are the aspirations of NATO members Britain and France and how we take into account their strategic arsenals that are part of the alliance's combined strike potential," the Russian president said.
Daryl Kimball, director of the Arms Control Association, warned that Putin's decision to halt Russia's participation in the bilateral treaty "makes it more likely that after New START expires, there will be no limits on U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals for the first time since 1972."
"Without a new agreement to replace New START, each side could double the number of their deployed strategic nuclear warheads within 2-3 years," Kimball wrote. "It would be a senseless arms race to nowhere but increasing nuclear danger. It would be a race that neither side can hope to win."
"Floridians should not tolerate their governor's experiments in authoritarianism in their name and at their expense."
A Florida House Republican introduced legislation Monday that would make it easier for state officials—such as censorship-happy Gov. Ron DeSantis—to sue for defamation, a measure that critics decried as a blatant attack on the freedom of the press and free expression with potentially sweeping implications.
Filed by Florida state Rep. Alex Andrade (R-2), H.B. 951 laments that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan has "foreclosed many meritorious defamation claims to the detriment of citizens of all walks of life" by placing such claims under the purview of the federal government and establishing a high standard of proof.
As the Oyez Project summarizes, the high court held in the 1964 decision that "to sustain a claim of defamation or libel, the First Amendment requires that the plaintiff show that the defendant knew that a statement was false or was reckless in deciding to publish the information without investigating whether it was accurate."
Following the introduction of Andrade's bill, Floyd Abrams, a First Amendment lawyer, told the outlet Law & Crime that "it's black-letter law that a state cannot constitutionally provide less protection in libel litigation than the First Amendment requires."
"This text does just that, obviously intentionally," said Abrams. "If Governor DeSantis, a Harvard Law graduate, thinks the statute is constitutional, he's forgotten what he was taught. If he's looking for a way to offer the Supreme Court a case in which it might reconsider settled law, who knows. But what's clear is that it is today and tomorrow facially at odds with the First Amendment."
The new bill was filed two weeks after DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, held a roundtable purportedly aimed at spotlighting the "defamation practices" of legacy media outlets. While DeSantis has framed his campaign against defamation as an attempt to empower "everyday citizens" against false attacks, free speech advocates warned that, in reality, the governor and his right-wing allies in the Legislature are looking to silence criticism of elected officials like themselves.
"DeSantis continues to make clear his disdain for freedom of speech and the press and to prioritize censoring dissent over governing," said Seth Stern, director of Advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) and a First Amendment lawyer.
Andrade's bill, Stern argued, "would do nothing for ordinary Floridians but would allow government officials and celebrities to harass and even bankrupt their critics with expensive litigation."
"It would stifle investigative reporting by presuming any statements attributed to anonymous sources to be false despite that (or, given DeSantis' ambitions, maybe because) confidential sources have literally brought down presidents in this country," Stern added. "The Florida legislature should reject this political stunt and Floridians should not tolerate their governor's experiments in authoritarianism in their name and at their expense. The U.S. Congress should safeguard the First Amendment by codifying Sullivan and ensuring that the press and public are protected from politically-motivated defamation lawsuits."
"Unsurprisingly, it's peddled as a bill to protect the little guy. Nothing is further from the truth. It's a gift to the ruling class."
The Florida House measure, just the latest broadside against free expression by the state GOP, specifically urges the U.S. Supreme Court to "reassess" Sullivan, an effort that media lawyer Matthew Schafer described as "part of the right's world war on individual rights, equality, and democracy." (The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the 1964 ruling last year.)
"Unsurprisingly, it's peddled as a bill to protect the little guy," Schafer noted. "Nothing is further from the truth. It's a gift to the ruling class."
Andrade's bill, which resembles a proposal drafted by DeSantis' administration last year, outlines specific restrictions on who can and cannot be considered a "public figure" entitled to pursue defamation claims under the legislation.
The measure states that a person does not qualify as a public figure if their "fame or notoriety arises solely from" defending themselves against an accusation; "granting an interview on a specific topic"; "public employment, other than elected office or appointment by an elected official"; or "a video, an image, or a statement uploaded on the Internet that has reached a broad audience."
In a column last week, The Washington Post's Erik Wemple cautioned that DeSantis' attempts to target Sullivan could pose "a far greater threat to U.S. media" than former President Donald Trump's ultimately empty pledge to "open up" libel laws.
During his roundtable event earlier this month, "DeSantis, an ace practitioner of GOP media-bashing rhetoric, showed why some critics view him as a more dangerous embodiment of Trump's two-bit authoritarianism," Wemple wrote.