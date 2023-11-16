November, 16 2023, 11:41am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Tracy Adair, press@standupamerica.com
George Santos Must Be Expelled After House Ethics Committee Report Finds Substantial Evidence of Criminal and Ethical Misconduct
Stand Up America Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs Brett Edkins issued the following statement after the House Ethics Committee released its investigative report reviewing allegations against George Santos. The report found that Rep. Santos blatantly stole from his campaign, committed fraud, and knowingly filed false information with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
"George Santos built his political career on lies and deceit, so it comes as no surprise that the bipartisan ethics committee found he likely committed multiple crimes to obtain his seat in Congress. Even his Republican colleagues concluded his actions damage the reputation of the House of Representatives and warrant punishment. This report has one clear conclusion: Santos is wholly unfit to hold office.
"If George Santos had any shame or remorse over deceiving hard-working New Yorkers and his colleagues in Congress, he would resign immediately. Instead, he continues to use every possible lie and excuse to cling to power, leaving his constituents without real representation in Congress. Since he refuses to step down, House Republicans should grow a backbone and expel him from the House of Representatives.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
Israeli Evacuation Orders in South Spark Fears of Wider Gaza Bombing
"Nowhere in Gaza is safe," lamented one Red Cross official.
Nov 16, 2023
News
After already displacing nearly 70% of Gaza's population, mostly from the northern part of the strip, Israeli forces on Wednesday ordered residents of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to evacuate, fueling fears of further escalation of a war in which nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel dropped leaflets reading, "To the residents of the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis, Al Qarara, Khuzaa, Bani Suheila, and Abasan, for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head to the known shelters."
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant explained Wednesday that the IDF invasion will "include both the north and south" of Gaza, while vowing to "strike Hamas wherever it is."
Jessica Moussan, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, toldThe National that the new evacuation orders "further endanger the lives of over a million people."
"These orders lack adequate provisions for basic necessities such as shelter, food, water, and medical care," she continued. "This significantly increases the risk to civilians."
"Today, civilians in Gaza face the stark reality of being trapped in a conflict zone with very limited humanitarian aid and safe spaces," Moussan added. "Nowhere in Gaza is safe."
Ahmed Bayram, a spokesperson for the humanitarian group Norwegian Refugee Council, told The National that the IDF order is "simply unrealistic, let alone unlawful."
"Our teams on the ground, many of them displaced in Khan Younis, tell us they and their extended families have nowhere to go," he said. "Israel, even after its original orders to move northern residents to the south, has persistently bombed areas it claimed to be safe."
"These are all places where people thought they would be safe. It turns out they were just as dangerous," Bayram added. "The tragedy is repeating itself here."
It is feared that Israel's new evacuation order will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza—which some Israeli officials deny exists—with the World Health Organization in recent days warning of the swift spread of infectious diseases due to weakened people in overcrowded conditions characterized by a lack of basic health and sanitation supplies.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Wednesday that "nearly 813,000 internally displaced persons are now sheltering in 154 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including in the north."
The Gaza Health Ministry says that more than 11,200 Palestinians—two-thirds of them women and children—have been killed since October 7, when Hamas-led attacks on Israel killed around 1,200 Israeli and international civilians and soldiers and left another 240 as hostages. Gaza officials said more than 28,000 Palestinians have been injured and 2,700 others are missing.
As many as 1.7 million Gazans have been forcibly displaced, while half the homes in the besieged strip have been damaged or destroyed.
"In the north, hundreds of thousands of people who are unwilling or unable to move to the south remain amid intense hostilities," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday. "They are struggling to secure the minimum amount of water and food for survival."
On Thursday, the U.N. Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the world body's top humanitarian coordination forum, rejected an Israeli proposal to push displaced Gazans into so-called "safe zones" in the south of the strip.
"We will not participate in the establishment of any 'safe zone' in Gaza that is set up without the agreement of all the parties, and unless fundamental conditions are in place to ensure safety and other essential needs are met and a mechanism is in place to supervise its implementation," IASC said in a statement.
"Under the prevalent conditions, proposals to unilaterally create 'safe zones' in Gaza risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life, and must be rejected," the group continued. "Without the right conditions, concentrating civilians in such zones in the context of active hostilities can raise the risk of attack and additional harm."
"No 'safe zone' is truly safe when it is declared unilaterally or enforced by the presence of armed forces," IASC added.
Citing War Crimes, Omar Moves to Block US Weapons to Israel
"We must not allow weapons sales that will be used to directly violate U.S. and international law, human rights, and our own moral standing in the world."
Nov 16, 2023
News
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced a resolution Thursday that would block the Biden administration's proposed sale of $320 million in bomb kits to the Israeli government as it wages a catastrophic war on the Gaza Strip and faces accusations of grave war crimes, including genocide.
Omar (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement that "we must not allow weapons sales that will be used to directly violate U.S. and international law, human rights, and our own moral standing in the world."
"Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ethnonationalist government continue to commit war crimes in their siege of the Gaza Strip," said Omar, referring to the Israeli prime minister. "From requests to minimize civilian casualties, avoid a ground invasion, avoid reoccupation of Gaza, and institute a meaningful humanitarian pause, Netanyahu continues to thumb his nose at U.S. policy and requests."
Omar's resolution—co-sponsored by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—is aimed at preventing the U.S. from selling Israel Spice Family Guided Bomb Assemblies, equipment designed to turn unguided bombs into GPS-guided weapons.
Dozens of advocacy groups, including Amnesty International and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, have endorsed the resolution, which stands little chance of passing the Republican-controlled U.S. House.
Omar noted Thursday that the U.S. already provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military assistance per year, giving the Biden administration "enormous leverage over their actions." The White House is also urging Congress to approve $14 billion in additional military assistance.
Guardian Removes bin Laden Letter to America After Viral Resurgence
The U.K. paper confirmed it had removed the letter because of its sudden surge in popularity on TikTok and other social media sites.
Nov 16, 2023
News
The Guardian has removed Osama bin Laden's "Letter to the American People," which had been on its website for more than 20 years, after it went viral on TikTok and other social media sites.
"The transcript published on our website 20 years ago has been widely shared on social media without the full context," the paper said in the statement. "Therefore we have decided to take it down and direct readers to the news article that originally contextualized it instead."
404 Media noted that removing the letter absent major factual errors or danger to life was a "highly unusual move," one that has only prompted more commentary on TikTok and other social media platforms.
"This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden's 'Letter to the American People,' as reported in The Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002," the page previously hosting the letter now reads. "The document, which was published here on the same day, was removed on 15 November 2023."
In the letter, which is still available via web archive, bin Laden outlines his grievances against the United States, including its support for Israel, its placement of military bases in Islamic countries, and its participation in or support of other military actions or economic sanctions against people in the Islamic world. He justifies his attacks on U.S. civilians by arguing that they have the power to vote for governments that support different policies. Bin Laden also makes homophobic and antisemitic remarks, including blaming Jews as a group for the excesses of U.S. capitalism.
"The transcript published on our website 20 years ago has been widely shared on social media without the full context."
The letter saw a surprising resurgence on TikTok over the past two days, as posters documented their responses to reading it for the first time.
"The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds," journalist Yashar Ali wrote on social media. "Many of them say that reading the letter has opened their eyes, and they'll never see geopolitical matters the same way again. Many of them—and I have watched a lot—say it has made them reevaluate their perspective on how what is often labeled as terrorism can be a legitimate form of resistance to a hostile power."
"I need everyone to stop doing what they're doing right now and go read 'Letter to America,' I feel like I'm going through an existential crisis right now," Adkins reportedly said.
Ali said he saw thousands of similar videos on TikTok and more on other social media platforms. 404 Mediareported Wednesday that searching for "Letter to America" on TikTok brought up a few dozen results, some with as many as hundreds of thousands of views. Videos using the hashtag #LettertoAmerica have together generated 1.3 million views. However, the outlet noted that some of the videos were "not particularly viral by TikTok standards." The top-liked video had 75,000 likes, but true TikTok phenomenons can bee seen hundreds of millions of times. It also noted that not all of the videos expressed support for bin Laden's views: Some simply explained the letter, the trend, or the 9/11 attacks.
The Guardian confirmed to both The Wrap and 404 Media that it had removed the letter because of its surge in online popularity.
404 Media noted that removing the letter absent major factual errors or danger to life was a "highly unusual move," one that has only prompted more commentary on TikTok and other social media platforms.
