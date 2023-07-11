To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

FTC Should Appeal Microsoft-Activision Ruling

A U.S. District judge in California today denied a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) motion for a preliminary injunction blocking Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Matt Kent, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“Today’s decision is extremely disappointing. The court has essentially greenlighted a massive, $69 billion deal to consolidate and control the market for the fastest growing form of media in the world. Despite days of testimony and evidence that Microsoft intends to use the acquisition of Activision to shut out competitors, the court chose to turn a blind eye. This decision and merger will lead to less consumer choice and privacy online. We encourage the FTC to appeal.”

