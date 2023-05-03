To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Public Citizen
FTC Prevents Facebook from Monetizing Youth Data

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) today proposed changes to its 2020 privacy order with Meta/Facebook – alleging that the company failed to fully comply, misled parents about their ability to control with whom their children communicated through its Messenger Kids app, and misrepresented the access it provided some app developers to private user data. Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“We’ve known social media is a disaster for kids for a long time. It harms their mental health, their physical health, and their social relationships. Kids should never have been used as an engine of profit for Meta, and it’s great that the FTC is continuing to act aggressively. Until Congress acts on its promise to ensure privacy for kids and adults online, it’s critical that the agency boldly enforces the law.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

