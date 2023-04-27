Final Demand Remains Strong, but Inventories Drag Down First Quarter GDP Growth

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Kelsey Moore
moore@cepr.net
An analysis by CEPR economist Dean Baker
The overall economy grew at just a 1.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter, as inventories were a major drag on growth. Weak inventory accumulation in the quarter (inventories actually fell slightly) subtracted 2.26 percentage points from growth in the quarter. Final demand, which excludes changes in inventories, increased at a 3.4 percent annual rate.
Consumption Grows at a 3.7 Percent Rate, Driven by Strong Car Sales
After slowing to just a 1.1 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter, consumption growth rebounded in the first quarter. The major factor was a 16.9 percent growth rate in durable goods consumption after three quarters of modest declines. This jump was in turn driven by vehicle sales, which rose at a 45.3 percent rate in the quarter.
This sort of jump will not be repeated in future quarters, and in fact, car sales may be somewhat of a drag in the rest of the year. Non-durable goods grew at just a 0.9 percent rate, while services increased at a modest 2.3 percent rate after growing at a 1.6 percent rate in the fourth quarter. These are very normal pre-pandemic growth rates for services, suggesting we will not see a big post-pandemic surge.
Saving Rate Rises to 4.8 Percent in the First Quarter
The saving rate rose to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, up from 3.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter. This increase is primarily because people are paying less in taxes, which raises disposable income. The 4.8 percent saving rate is lower than the pre-pandemic average, which was over 7.0 percent, but it is likely to rise in future quarters if vehicle sales fall back to more normal levels. There seems to be little basis for fears that people are consuming excessively and running down their pandemic savings.
Decline in Residential Investment Slows
Residential investment fell at double-digit rates in the last three quarters of 2022. This drop was partly driven by a collapse in mortgage refinancing, which had been booming with the low pandemic interest rates. Now that refinancing has virtually stopped, it has no further room to fall. While housing construction has fallen, the number of units under construction is still as high as when the Fed began raising rates last year. This number is due to the large backlog of unfinished houses due to supply chain problems. Construction will slow further as these get finished over the year, but the big declines are largely behind us.
Strong Structure Investment Keeps Non-Residential Investment Positive
Non-residential investment grew at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the quarter. This growth was primarily due to an 11.2 percent rise in structure investment. This rise follows an increase of 15.8 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, after six consecutive quarters of decline. The main factor in the jump in structure investment is manufacturing structures. Investment in factories in the first quarter was 40.5 percent higher than in the third quarter of 2022.
Equipment investment fell at a 7.3 percent rate in the quarter. Most of the drop was due to a fall in spending on aircraft and farm equipment. Investment in farm equipment in the first quarter was down by 25.7 percent from the third quarter level.
Investment in intellectual products grew at a modest 3.8 percent, which is down from 9.7 percent and 8.8 percent rates in 2021 and 2022, respectively. This sector is seeing mixed pressures, as many traditional media and social media companies cut back after major expansions during the pandemic. On the other side, the race for AI will be forcing many companies to increase investment. If we see any declines in this component, they are unlikely to be large.
Trade is Small Positive, as Export Growth Outpaces Imports
Trade contributed 0.11 pp to the quarter’s growth, as a 4.8 percent rise in exports more than offset the impact of a 2.9 percent rise in imports. Goods exports actually rose at a more rapid 10.0 percent, as there was an unusual decline of 5.5 percent in service exports. After expanding rapidly during the pandemic, the trade deficit has fallen back to roughly its pre-pandemic share of GDP. It will not likely be a major factor in GDP growth going forward.
Government Spending Adds 0.81 Percentage Points to Growth in Quarter
Overall, government spending rose at a 4.7 percent annual rate, with federal spending rising at a 7.8 percent rate and state and local spending rising at a 2.9 percent rate. Non-defense federal spending grew at a 10.3 percent rate in the quarter. The strong growth in non-defense federal spending is likely somewhat of an anomaly, as this component is often erratic, especially since the pandemic. It fell by 9.2 percent in the second quarter, after dropping at a 1.1 percent rate in the first quarter.
PCE Deflator Rises at 4.2 Percent Annual Rate
The price indices came in largely as expected, with the overall personal consumption expenditure deflator rising at a 4.2 percent rate and the core index rising at 4.9 percent rate. One encouraging item is a 1.2 percent decline in import prices, the third consecutive quarter of decline. Import prices had risen 13.5 percent and 13.2 percent in the first and second quarters of last year. (These prices do not include shipping costs.) Since imports include both finished consumer goods, like clothes and cars, and also inputs to items produced here, the turnaround should be a good sign for future inflation.
Economy Still Looks Very Healthy
In the spite of the widespread concerns about a looming recession, it is difficult to see the basis for one in the first quarter GDP data. Housing is likely to continue to edge lower over the course of 2023, but the big falls are likely behind us. There is a similar story with non-residential construction, with the surge in factory construction turning this category positive. Consumer spending is growing at a healthy pace, with little obvious reason to expect a reversal any time soon. The fallout from the banking crisis is a big uncertainty, but otherwise this is a very positive picture.
The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.(202) 293-5380
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has promised to sign the Democracy for the People Act "to put up a firewall to keep Minnesota's elections safe, free, and fair."
Campaign finance reform advocates on Thursday cheered final passage by legislators in Minnestoa of a bill prohibiting multinational corporations from spending money on state elections.
In a late-night 34-33 vote, the Minnesota Senate on Wednesday approved the Democracy for the People Act, an omnibus democracy bill that will ban companies with at least a 5% ownership stake by multiple foreign owners or a 1% stake by a single foreign owner from making political contributions in Minnesota state and municipal elections. The legislation also prohibits such companies from making "dark money" donations to super PACs.
"If there was a Mount Rushmore for electoral reform bills in the history of Minnesota... this would be on it," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat.
\u201c\ud83c\udf89 Huge victory in Minnesota last night!\n\nThe Democracy for the People Act:\n\n\ud83d\uddf3\ufe0f Registers up to 450,000 new voters\n\ud83c\udfe6 Limits corporate spending in elections\n\ud83d\udce3 Expands language access\n\u2696\ufe0f Protects voters from intimidation\nand more!\u201d— Stand Up America (@Stand Up America) 1682600164
The measure—which was approved 70-57 along party lines by the state House of Representatives earlier this month—now heads to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat who has promised to sign it into law "to put up a firewall to keep Minnesota's elections safe, free, and fair."
"Multinational corporations are corrupting representative democracy by drowning out the voices of the people," said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director at Free Speech For People, whose model legislation heavily influenced the bill. "The Democracy for the People Act will help put power back in the hands of citizens."
\u201cTwo proud and tired authors after the Democracy for the People Act just passed the #mnleg Senate. It\u2019s on the way to Governor Walz\u2019s desk! \u2705\ud83d\uddf3\ufe0f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Emma Greenman (@Emma Greenman) 1682573413
According to the Center for American Progress (CAP):
This legislation will close a dangerous loophole opened by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and reduce foreign influence in Minnesota's elections. It contains additional important measures to strengthen the freedom to vote and modernize the state's campaign finance system, including establishing automatic voter registration, enabling voters to opt in to automatically receive a mail-in ballot for each election, preregistering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote upon turning 18, prohibiting intimidation and interference with the voting process, and increasing disclosure of secret political spending.
"Today, Minnesota took a giant step forward to strengthening free and fair elections, setting a strong example for the nation," CAP senior fellow Michael Sozan said in a statement following the state Senate vote.
\u201cGood morning!\n\nIt's Thursday, April 27th and the Democracy for the People Act is going to be signed into law soon!\n\nThanks to the @LizBoldonMN @emmagreenman and countless leaders who showed up throughout the session to ensure we protect and expand our democracy. \n\n#mnleg\u201d— We Choose Us (@We Choose Us) 1682606221
"At a time when many states are passing laws to suppress voters or subvert elections, Minnesota has become a national leader in protecting elections and empowering voters," Sozan added. "The provision to stop political spending by foreign-influenced U.S. corporations will limit the ability of foreign entities to spend money in Minnesota's elections and strengthen the ability of Minnesotans to chart their state's future."
There has been some momentum toward enacting similar legislation at the national level in recent years, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, and Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) Get Foreign Money Out of U.S. Elections Act.
"This is using the legal system that we have in our state to stop corruption, to increase transparency, to hold government accountable, and using it to harass a member of the Legislature," said state Sen. Megan Hunt.
Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt on Wednesday said she had received word that the state's Accountability and Disclosure Commission was opening a formal investigation into an alleged conflict of interest stemming from the fact that she has a transgender child and has fought against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation—a probe she said amounted to "harassment."
Hunt (D-8) addressed her colleagues shortly after receiving a hand-delivered packet from the commission in which the executive director, Frank Daley, explained that the panel was investigating claims in a complaint by a right-wing Omaha lawyer named David Begley.
Begley said in his complaint that Hunt was obligated to officially disclose that she has a transgender child before she voted against advancing Legislative Bill 574—the so-called "Let Them Grow Act"—which would bar medical professionals from providing gender-affirming healthcare including puberty blockers, hormonal therapies, and surgeries to people under the age of 19.
"This is using the legal system that we have in our state to stop corruption, to increase transparency, to hold government accountable, and using it to harass a member of the Legislature who you all know is trying to do the right thing," Hunt told her colleagues on Wednesday. "Is trying to parent her child in a way that keeps that child alive."
The attorney noted in his complaint that Hunt has said on the Legislature floor that she has tried four times to obtain care for her child, whose health coverage is through Medicaid. Nebraska's Medicaid coverage does not include so-called "sex change procedures," under regulations passed by the state's Health and Human Services Department in 1990.
Begley said that Hunt and her child would "have a slightly more than average chance of obtaining Medicaid coverage for the child's gender transition medical services via a lawsuit if L.B. 574 does not become law."
Hunt's child "could receive a financial benefit" if the bill fails to pass, he added in the complaint.
"It's not enough to pass these hurtful laws, they also have to silence and make examples of anyone who stands up to them," said Alejandra Caraballo of the Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic regarding anti-LGBTQ+ activists.
Hunt noted that Begley is well-known to many of her colleagues in the Legislature. The Omaha attorney attends city meetings on a regular basis to spread conspiracy theories "about the negative effects of solar power [and] how Covid was caused by 5G," according to one critic, and made racist remarks about Black Americans to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, then a presidential candidate, at a public Fourth of July event in 2019.
"This colleagues, is not serious, this is harassment," Hunt said of the complaint.
\u201cToday I was informed that because of a complaint filed by David Begley, I am under official investigation for a conflict of interest for standing for trans rights.\n\nMy colleagues stood up offering support, but I don't need their words. I need their vote.\n\nhttps://t.co/9wpRuzcTQV\u201d— Senator Megan Hunt (@Senator Megan Hunt) 1682540592
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers spoke out against the investigation that was opened in response to Begley's complaint.
"Every time we have a tax bill, I'm a taxpayer. So I may be involved [in] that every time," state Sen. Wendy DeBoer (D-10) told Nebraska Public Media. "We have a bill that involves families, well, I have a family. So I may be involved. Every time we have a bill on basically anything in here, I'm involved because I care about my state. I care about the people in my state, and I'm involved with them, just like Senator Hunt is."
The commission opened the probe on the same day that the Republican majority in the Montana House voted to bar state Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D-100) from entering the House floor for the remainder of the legislative session after she accused GOP members of having "blood on their hands" for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care.
Earlier this month, three Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee faced an expulsion vote by the GOP majority for supporting a protest by gun control advocates in the state Capitol building.
Hunt has been joined by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (D-6) in filibustering against the Let Them Grow Act in recent weeks. Hunt said Wednesday she is planning to personally appeal to Republicans in the unicameral Legislature to reject the bill. Republicans hold 32 seats compared to Democrats' 17.
"Republicans just passed a bill that would kill jobs, take away federal benefits for millions, and make everyday life for Americans more expensive," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal. "This is completely unworkable."
A wide range of advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday fiercely denounced Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for narrowly passing their "debt ceiling scam" containing "extreme, harmful cuts against average Americans to protect billionaire tax breaks."
The so-called the Limit, Save, Grow Act was unveiled last week by GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and passed 217-215, with just four Republicans—Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), and Matt Gaetz (Fla.)—joining Democratic opponents and three lawmakers not voting.
Although the House GOP bill would raise the federal government's arbitrary borrowing limit, averting a first-ever default that would be catastrophic for the U.S. and global economies, the legislation would also cap spending over the next decade, impose fossil fuel-friendly energy policies, restrict regulations, add work requirements for social programs, block President Joe Biden's contestedstudent debt relief plan, and repeal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funds intended to reduce tax-dodging.
\u201c217 Republicans just voted for a debt ceiling bill that would:\n\n-kick millions of healthcare\n-allow wealthy to cheat taxes\n-gut veterans benefits \n-block student loan forgiveness \n-cut food assistance/Meals on Wheels \n-shrink cancer research\n-slash opioid treatment\u201d— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1682547026
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has already said the bill is "dead on arrival" in the upper chamber and Biden has also slammed Republicans' attempted cuts, but given the risks of both the proposal and a potential default, critics still shared their outrage over the vote.
"Nearly every Republican in the U.S. House just voted to slash the already inadequate funding of the Social Security Administration (SSA)," said Social Security Works executive director Alex Lawson in a statement.
"Cuts to SSA are cuts to Social Security, and we will hold every single one of these members accountable," he added. "This vote shows that Republicans are united in support of cutting Social Security, while Democrats are united in support of a clean debt limit increase with no cuts to Social Security or any other benefits."
Also noting that the "dangerous" bill includes SSA cuts, which would force office closures and layoffs, delaying services for seniors, Alliance for Retired Americans executive director Richard Fiesta asserted that "a political party's budget reflects its values, and clearly the GOP does not value older Americans."
"The bill also slashes food assistance for more than 1 million low-income seniors—many of whom rely on government food programs to get their only meal of the day," he said. "It will cut oversight of nursing homes, putting thousands of the most vulnerable seniors at risk of living in alarming and unsanitary conditions. This is reckless and irresponsible."
"In addition, this bill jeopardizes millions of Americans' multiemployer pensions that are guaranteed by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation," Fiesta continued. "Finally, it would lead to the eviction of at least 430,000 low-income families from Section 8 housing, 80% of which are headed by seniors."
\u201cThe House of Representatives JUST passed a harmful debt ceiling proposal attacking health care coverage for people with low incomes. \nLet\u2019s be clear: attacks on Medicaid could cut off vital sexual and reproductive health care for MILLIONS.\u201d— Planned Parenthood Action (@Planned Parenthood Action) 1682547812
Climate Action Campaign director Margie Alt charged that "with this vote, House Republicans showed us who they're really looking out for—the Big Oil companies and other corporate polluters whose profits they enhanced at the expense of the health and livelihoods of everyday Americans."
The Republican proposal would reverse some the Inflation Reduction Act's progress on jobs and environmental justice, and "ironically, the consequences would fall most heavily on red states," Alt noted. "In addition to a public health and environmental tragedy, this bill will create economic disaster. Every second we delay acting on climate costs Americans in lives lost, economic harm, and environmental degradation."
Earthjustice vice president of policy and legislation Raúl García argued that Wednesday's vote shows "Speaker McCarthy is willing to cave to the most extremist voices in his party to further their anti-clean energy and pro-polluter agenda."
"It's not a serious proposal, but instead a litany of damaging policies aimed at sacrificing the health and safety of our communities and catering to polluting industries," García said. "It's shameful that McCarthy and House Republicans are willing to hold our economy hostage, force the federal government into default, and sacrifice the creation of countless jobs in their districts at the behest of their corporate donors."
Leading up to the vote, the bill's opponents have pointed out that while House Republicans claim cuts are necessary for any bill that allows additional debt, in 2017, GOP lawmakers passed and then-President Donald Trump signed a law to provide corporations and rich individuals with tax breaks, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated would increase the federal deficit by nearly $2 trillion over a decade.
\u201cBREAKING: House Republicans just voted to pass McCarthy's debt ceiling disaster\u2014cutting Medicaid, SNAP, veterans care, Social Security Administration funding, child care, and more while protecting tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.\n\nShame.\u201d— Americans For Tax Fairness (@Americans For Tax Fairness) 1682545793
"The MAGA House majority demands everyday Americans, from veterans to seniors to children, brace for harmful cuts while they protect every cent of the debt-ballooning Trump tax breaks for billionaires and corporations," declared Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, after the bill passed the chamber.
"House Republicans even lined up to gut resources needed to crack down on wealthy tax cheats, a foolhardy move that actually adds over $100 billion to the debt," he stressed, flagging the IRS cuts. "MAGA extremists insist millions of Americans give up health and food security, good-paying manufacturing jobs, and public safety at the same time they shamelessly propose trillions more in new tax giveaways for big corporations that never trickle down to anyone else and fuel the deficit."
"The MAGA majority offers nothing but a lose-lose proposition: harmful cuts that leave everyday Americans worse off—or a default crisis that crashes the economy, disrupts Social Security checks, and skyrockets interest rates on car loans and mortgages," Herrig added. "That's no choice—that's MAGA economic sabotage."
According to Patriotic Millionaires chair Morris Pearl, who also slammed the "draconian cuts" to social programs and IRS rollback, "The new House debt ceiling plan proves that the GOP really only cares about the rich."
"The new House debt ceiling plan proves that the GOP really only cares about the rich."
"The House GOP just told America that they believe it is more important to make sure rich tax cheats can get away with breaking the law than it is to make sure poor families have access to food and healthcare," Pearl said. "This isn't a genuine attempt to balance the federal budget, it's just another extremist step by the GOP to cut critical social services in order to protect the wealth of tax cheats in the top 1%."
Democrats in both chambers of Congress on Wednesday renewed demands for raising the debt limit without any attached policies.
"Republicans just passed a bill that would kill jobs, take away federal benefits for millions, and make everyday life for Americans more expensive. This is completely unworkable," said Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). "Let's pass a clean debt ceiling increase."
Blasting the bill as "a ransom note to the American people to suffer the Republican radical, right-wing agenda or suffer a catastrophic default," Schumer pledged Wednesday evening that "Democrats won't allow it."