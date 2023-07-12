July, 12 2023, 04:32pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Farmers Insurance to Stop Offering Coverage in Hurricane-Prone Florida
Farmers Insurance announced today that the company will not renew existing automobile, home, and umbrella policies in Florida. The company’s announcement comes after it gave Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation notice on Monday, beginning a 90-day warning period for policy holders. Farmers’ decision will impact nearly 100,000 policies. In response, Carly Fabian, insurance policy advocate with Public Citizen’s Climate Program, issued the following statement:
“As Farmers Insurance exits Florida due to concerns over increasing risk from severe weather, the insurance industry continues to prop up the fossil fuel industry. Farmers has held significant investments in fossil fuel companies, and its parent company, Zurich, remains a top global insurer of oil and gas.
“Insurers pulling out of vulnerable markets continue to prioritize fossil fuels over homeowners and auto insurance policyholders, creating a crisis. This is reckless behavior by an industry that the public will be increasingly reliant on as the climate crisis intensifies.
“Regulators must push insurers to mitigate climate-related risks by reducing the industry’s financing and insurance of the fossil fuel industry. Florida regulators and elected officials continue to stick their heads in the sand by criticizingfinancial firms who move away from fossil fuels.
“In a summer where the climate crisis has spared no part of the world, the ongoing insurance crisis won’t be limited to Florida. Regulators should remember the lesson from AIG’s role in the 2007-2008 financial crisis—even seemingly sophisticated risk managers can contribute to systemic risk when their pursuit of short-term profits blinds them to complex risks. Protecting the country from an industry willing to undermine its own markets for short-term profits requires a thorough inspection by state and federal regulators to protect the public from a deepening crisis.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
Sen. Ron Johnson Argues Against Rich Paying Fair Share to Ensure Social Security's Survival
The Wisconsin Republican millionaire accused working-class Americans of "getting a lot more in return" from the key social program than rich people who pay disproportionately less into its coffers.
Jul 12, 2023
On Tuesday, the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary published an analysis showing how Democrats' Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act could extend the social programs' solvency for generations by increasing taxes on incomes over $400,000.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson came under fire Wednesday after the multimillionaire Wisconsin Republican asserted during a Senate hearing that Social Security—an economic lifeline for tens of millions of Americans who paid into the system throughout their working lives—unfairly takes from wealthier people to support lower-income retirees.
Speaking during the Senate Budget Committee hearing—entitled Protecting Social Security for All: Making the Wealthy Pay Their Fair Share—Johnson said that his Wisconsin constituents "have a basic misconception about Social Security."
Johnson—one of the wealthiest U.S. senators, according to the watchdog OpenSecrets—derided Social Security, a key New Deal program, as a "nanny state" scheme enacted because the government doesn't trust Americans to save for retirement on their own.
"Most people think, 'Well, that's my money,' and, in fact, part of it is," the senator continued. "If you're in a low-income group, you're getting a lot more in return than you invested in... If you're in the high-income, you're not getting what you paid in."
Johnson previously called Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" in one of many attacks on the program upon which around 66 million Americans rely.
Further arguing during Wednesday's hearing that Social Security was not meant to be a "general welfare system," Johnson turned to Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) executive director Amy Hanauer—who testified that "our tax system raises far too little from those with the most"—to ask what he called "a very simple question."
"Out of every $1 of income that any American makes," he queried, "how much should be the maximum amount the government takes out in total?"
"I think we should think about the kind of country we want to have," Hanauer began to reply before Johnson interrupted her to demand an answer as "a percent."
"You know, we had 400 billionaires who paid less than an 8% tax rate, so more than that," she asserted. "It strikes me that in a society where the wealthiest are getting more and more of our income, they can afford to chip in more to maintain the systems that enabled them to build that wealth in the first place."
Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) followed Hanauer's response by opining that "it would make a very big difference to me in how much should be taxed on a dollar of income whether it was the first dollar of income of an individual or their billionth dollar of income."
Another bill introduced earlier this year by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) would boost monthly Social Security benefits by at least $200, prolonging the program's solvency for decades by lifting the cap on the maximum income subject to Social Security payroll tax.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has announced the creation of a fiscal commission tasked with finding ways to reduce the national debt, warning last month that he was "going to make some people uncomfortable" by looking at cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Dems Push Right-Wing Billionaires for Info on All Their Gifts to Supreme Court Justices
Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Dick Durbin demanded details from "court fixer" Leonard Leo and two billionaires who were featured in recent reporting on Justice Samuel Alito.
Jul 12, 2023
A pair of Senate Democrats on Wednesday pressed Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo and two right-wing billionaires to provide a detailed accounting of all gifts and hospitality they've provided to U.S. Supreme Court justices over the years, a demand that came amid a steady stream of revelations indicating rampant corruption on the high court.
In separate letters to Leo, hedge fund tycoon Paul Singer, and real estate magnate Robin Arkley, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) requested specific information on the roles the three played in organizing a 2008 Alaska fishing trip that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito attended.
Alito did not disclose the trip, which was first reported last month by the investigative outlet ProPublica.
"The reporting stated that you 'attended and helped organize' this event, invited Justice Alito and Paul Singer to attend, and asked Mr. Singer if you and Justice Alito could fly to Alaska on a private jet owned by Mr. Singer, or an entity he owns or controls," Whitehouse and Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in their letter to Leo, who is notorious for orchestrating the right-wing takeover of the U.S. court system.
"Additionally, the free lodging for this trip was provided by Robin Arkley II, who has helped fund an advocacy group connected to you that has advocated for issues related to the federal judiciary. Justice Alito did not disclose these gifts of transportation and lodging on his annual financial disclosure form for 2008," the senators continued. "This follows earlier reporting indicating that you also joined at least one of Justice [Clarence] Thomas' undisclosed trips to Harlan Crow's Topridge Camp."
Crow, a billionaire and source of funding for right-wing dark money groups, has stonewalled the Senate Finance Committee's efforts to obtain further details about his many gifts to Thomas, which were also reported by ProPublica.
In their letters to Leo, Singer, and Arkley, Whitehouse and Durbin called on the three to turn over "an itemized list of all gifts, payments, and items of value exceeding $415 given by you, or by entities you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, to any justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the justice's family, including the name of the Justice, the approximate dollar amount of each item, and the date it was extended."
The senators also asked for "an itemized list of all transportation or lodging provided, whether by you; by entities you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer; or by others, to a justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the justice's family, which you had a role in facilitating or arranging."
"Answers to these questions will help the committee's work to create reliable ethics guardrails at the court, under Congress' clearly established oversight and legislative authority."
Whitehouse and Durbin's sent the letters days after they announced that on July 20, the Senate Judiciary Committee will mark up and vote on the Rhode Island senator's Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, a bill that would force the high court to adopt a binding code of conduct and strengthen disclosure requirements, among other reforms.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Whitehouse wrote that congressional action is necessary given that Chief Justice John Roberts "has barely acknowledged, much less investigated or sought to fix, the ethics crises swirling around our highest court," which has been busy gutting abortion rights, clean water protections, affirmative action, and more.
Earlier this year, Roberts declined Durbin's invitation to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the wake of ProPublica's reporting on the luxury trips Thomas has taken on Crow's dime.
"Senator Durbin and I are demanding more information on gifts given to Supreme Court justices by right-wing court fixer Leonard Leo and two right-wing billionaires implicated in recent reporting on the court's ethics crisis," Whitehouse wrote Wednesday. "Answers to these questions will help the committee's work to create reliable ethics guardrails at the court, under Congress' clearly established oversight and legislative authority."
Climate Activists Demand Justice for 'Unjustly' Arrested Ugandan Anti-EACOP Protesters
"The arrests of these activists are a clear attempt to silence dissent and suppress opposition to the EACOP," said one organizer.
Jul 12, 2023
Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch published a report detailing how EACOP has devastated the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people in its path while exacerbating the climate emergency.
Climate campaigners around the world on Wednesday urged Ugandan authorities to drop charges against four climate activists arrested and jailed overnight after peacefully protesting a highly controversial oil pipeline under construction in the region.
Bob Barigye, Mutesi Zarika, Naruwada Shamim, and Nalusiba Phionah were violently arrested Tuesday in the capital Kampala for protesting the environmental and social impacts of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The activists—who were later released on bond—were charged with inciting violence.
However, the #StopEACOP coalition—which said the protesters were "unjustly" arrested and jailed—argued that photos and videos from the demonstration show that it was peaceful.
"The arrests of these activists are a clear attempt to silence dissent and suppress opposition to the EACOP," the coalition's campaign coordinator, Zaki Mamdoo, said in a statement. "We call upon the international community and civil society organizations to join us in condemning these arrests and demanding justice for those detained."
Samuel Okulony, director of the Environment Governance Institute, said that "it is not a crime to voice opposition to the controversial EACOP project or to advocate for the government and project proponents to explore alternative, sustainable solutions."
"Peaceful protest and dialogue are fundamental pillars of a democratic society, and these rights must be protected and upheld," Okulony added.
Charity Migwi, the African regional campaigner for U.S.-based 350.org, condemned the arrests "in the strongest terms possible."
"These activists were exercising their democratic right to peacefully protest against a project that they believe will have devastating consequences for the environment and the people of Uganda and beyond," she said, urging the Ugandan government to "drop all charges against them."
This isn't the first time anti-EACOP activists have been arrested for peacefully protesting the pipeline. Last October, nine student leaders were arrested by police and subsequently charged with inciting violence for holding a Kampala demonstration in support of a European Parliament resolution condemning the project's human rights and environmental violations. Four more anti-EACOP activists were arrested last December.
Barigye, a 34-year-old biology teacher and climate activist, was arrested in January for anti-EACOP organizing despite having police permission to protest. Barigye toldAfrican Arguments earlier this year that he was held for four days, during which time he was "psychologically tortured" by police.
"They threatened my life and family," he said. "They dragged me into a filthy cell, made me starve... I could not sleep as they would interrogate me at any time of the night."
"We are looked at us the enemies of the state," Barigye said of the anti-EACOP activists. "The police now prefer psychological torture because physical torture will create bad publicity around the oil pipeline project, which could push away investors and insurers... The government doesn't want to be in the international spotlight for the wrong reasons."
If completed, the $3.5 billion, nearly 900-mile EACOP would transport up to 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day from fields in the Lake Albert region of western Uganda to the Tanzanian port city of Tanga on the Indian Ocean.
Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch published a report detailing how EACOP has devastated the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people in its path while exacerbating the climate emergency.
