Executive Order on AI says a lot of the right things, but requires follow-through to ensure real change

Caitlin Seeley George:
caitlin@fightforthefuture.org
The sweeping order directs agencies to take steps toward addressing the existing harms of AI, but whether or not any of us will be safer is unclear—particularly when it comes to AI and law enforcement agencies.
The Biden Administration has released its long-anticipated Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence. The 100+ page document lays out various areas for action—including banking, education, healthcare, housing, the workplace—and primarily directs federal agencies to develop standards for use that minimize harms, while maximizing benefits for the U.S.
The following statement can be attributed to Caitlin Seeley George (she/her), campaigns and managing director at Fight for the Future:
“It’s far from breaking news that Artificial Intelligence is exacerbating discrimination and bias, but it’s a positive step for the Biden Administration to acknowledge these harms and direct agencies to address them in this Executive Order.
However, it’s hard to say that this document, on its own, represents much progress. Biden has given the power to his agencies to now actually do something on AI. In the best case scenario, agencies take all the potential actions that could stem from the Executive Order, and use all their resources to implement positive change for the benefit of everyday people. For example Agencies like the FTC have already taken some action to rein in abuses of AI, and this Executive Order could supercharge such efforts, unlocking the federal government’s ability to put critical guardrails in place to address harmful impacts of AI.
But there’s also the possibility that agencies do the bare minimum, a choice that would render this Executive Order toothless and waste another year of our lives while vulnerable people continue to lose housing and job opportunities, experience increased surveillance at school and in public, and be unjustly targeted by law enforcement, all due to biased and discriminatory AI.
It’s impossible to ignore the gaping hole in this Order when it comes to law enforcement agencies’ use of AI. Some of the most harmful uses of AI are currently being perpetrated by law enforcement, from predictive policing algorithms and pre-trial assessments to biometric surveillance systems like facial recognition. Many AI tools marketed to law enforcement require massive amounts of data that is often unjustly procured via data brokers. These systems deliver discriminatory outcomes, particularly for Black people and other people of color. As written, the primary action required by the Executive Order regarding law enforcement use of racially biased and actively harmful AI is for agencies to produce reports. Reports are miles away from the specific, strong regulatory directives that would bring accountability to this shadow market of harmful tech that law enforcement increasingly relies upon.
We cannot stress enough that if the Biden Administration fails to put real limits on how law enforcement uses AI, their effort will ultimately fail in its goal of addressing the biggest threats that AI poses to our civil rights.
A good portion of the Executive Order focuses on ways to maximize the opportunities that AI presents. People often say that if the AI cat is already out of the bag, we might as well ensure that it benefits the U.S. as much as possible. But it’s critical that the federal government not only focus on expanding its use of AI, but also cases where it must be restricted. Agencies directed to set “standards” must consider cases where AI should not be used.
Specifically, we believe that there are high-impact uses where AI decision making should not be allowed at all, including for hiring and/or firing in the workplace; law enforcement suspect identification, parole, probation, sentencing, and pretrial release and detention; and military actions. While the Executive Order may call for the development of “best practices” in these areas, we argue this is a misnomer, as there is no “best” way to use automated decision making in these cases where the consequences are so significant. People’s lives and livelihoods depend on the Administration aggressively drawing lines that should not be crossed, and that will now require followthrough from the agencies.”
Fight for the Future is a group of artists, engineers, activists, and technologists who have been behind the largest online protests in human history, channeling Internet outrage into political power to win public interest victories previously thought to be impossible. We fight for a future where technology liberates -- not oppresses -- us.(508) 368-3026
"It is imperative that the EPA take stronger, faster action to address the climate emergency," the potential plaintiffs wrote in the letter.
A coalition of states, environmental groups, and one Indigenous tribe informed the Environmental Protection Agency Monday that they intend to sue it for failing to respond to a 2009 petition seeking a national cap on the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for the climate crisis.
The Clean Air Act gives the EPA the authority to determine that an environmental hazard is a "critical pollutant" and limit countrywide emissions using a national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS). Yet, despite being aware of the role of fossil fuel pollution in raising global temperatures at the time of the petition, the agency has failed to act.
"In what's likely the hottest year on record, it's never been clearer that the EPA should set a national cap on planet-warming pollution," Maya Golden-Krasner, deputy director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, said in a statement. "We don't have time to leave powerful climate tools sitting on the shelf."
"In the nearly 14 years since the petition has been pending before EPA, the climate crisis has become far more dire, devastating lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems."
The Center for Biological Diversity is one of the groups announcing its intent to sue, along with 350.org, the states of Oregon and Minnesota, and the San Carlos Apache Tribe. In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Reagan, the groups gave the agency 180 days to respond before they file their lawsuit.
"It is imperative that the EPA take stronger, faster action to address the climate emergency," the groups wrote in the letter. "The national ambient air quality atandards ('NAAQS') program is the Clean Air Act's most far-reaching and significant tool for doing so."
The Center for Biological Diversity and 350.org first petitioned the EPA to do just that in 2009, two years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Massachusetts v. EPA that the agency was required to determine whether or not greenhouse gases should be regulated under the Clean Air Act. At the time of the petition, the EPA had already stated that "the evidence points ineluctably to the conclusion that climate change is upon us as a result of greenhouse gas emissions, that climate changes are already occurring that harm our health and welfare, and that the effects will only worsen over time in the absence of regulatory action," according to Monday's letter.
Despite this, the EPA under former President Donald Trump rejected the petition days before he left office. The EPA under President Joe Biden reinstated the petition a little under two months later, stating in a letter that "the agency did not fully and fairly assess the issues raised by the petition" and saying it intended "to further consider the important issues raised by your petition before responding."
However, the petitioners have heard nothing in the two years since, only adding to the more than a decade of delay.
"In the nearly 14 years since the petition has been pending before EPA, the climate crisis has become far more dire, devastating lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems," the groups wrote in Monday's letter.
"Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible 'solution to the crisis of the day.'"
Potential plaintiffs spoke about how the climate crisis had impacted their regions and communities.
"Minnesota's northern climate was once dependable but no longer is," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "This harms everyone, including farmers and rural communities that depend on agriculture, local economies that rely on recreation, vulnerable urban communities for whom increasingly extreme weather poses real risks of physical harm, and everyone in between."
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said: "There is simply no denying it—Oregonians have already experienced the severe impacts of climate change here at home: choking wildfire smoke, deadly heatwaves, floods, landslides, drought, damaged fisheries, and more. The toll on our people's environmental, economic, and physical and mental health is too high. We refuse to stand on the sidelines—watching this future unfold."
Terry Rambler, chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, said that warming temperatures had augmented environmental justice concerns for the tribe.
"Over the past decade, drought and fires, both exacerbated by climate heating, have increasingly plagued our communities, which already face disproportionate harm from toxic pollution from copper smelters and other sources," Rambler said. "These conditions pose a real threat to tribal lands and resources."
While the original petition was still pending, one attempt by the Obama-era EPA to control emissions at the power-plant level was struck down by the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA in 2022. The conservative-majority court determined that the EPA acted beyond its constitutional mandate by placing statewide limits on fossil fuel emissions from power plants. However, in the decision, Chief Justice John Roberts left the door open to nationwide caps.
"Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible 'solution to the crisis of the day,'" Roberts wrote.
The plaintiffs noted Monday that it was especially important that the EPA demonstrate leadership as nations prepare for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) slated to begin in the United Arab Emirates at the end of November.
"As we approach December's international climate talks, a limit on greenhouse gas pollution would show the world that the Biden administration is serious about confronting this global emergency," Golden-Krasner said.
"If you steal a penny in America, you are a criminal," said the watchdog group Public Citizen. "If you steal millions, you are a multinational corporation."
An analysis released Monday shows that the Biden Justice Department prosecuted just 99 corporate offenders last year, despite pledging to crack down on white-collar crime following years of lax enforcement during former President Donald Trump's White House term.
Corporate prosecutions have declined sharply since 2000, a trend that President Joe Biden has failed to reverse, the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen observed in a new report.
During Biden's first year in office, corporate prosecutions fell to 90, just below the 94 that the Trump administration recorded in 2020 and far below the 304 prosecutions in 2000.
The slight rise to 99 prosecutions in 2022—the fifth-lowest on record—matches the second-lowest number of corporate prosecutions during Trump's four years in the White House.
"The Biden Justice Department's light-touch approach to enforcement encourages corporate scofflaws to push the limits of what's legally allowed to maximize their profits—risking our health and safety, our environment, our finances, and our communities," Rick Claypool, a research director for Public Citizen and author of the new report, said in a statement.
"The Justice Department is still bending over backwards to protect corporate offenders from the consequences of their lawbreaking, and it's creating ideal conditions for the next corporate catastrophe," Claypool warned. "The worst corporate-caused crises of the 21st Century—the 2008 financial crisis and the opioid epidemic—are stories about enforcement agencies failing to fight systemic criminal misconduct before it was too late."
"A society that punishes the crimes of the poor while permitting the crimes of the powerful is not a just society."
The Biden administration's rhetoric on corporate crime and the policies it has implemented in a purported attempt to deter wrongdoing and hold bad actors to account have not translated into much, if any, measurable progress.
Public Citizen found that corporate leniency agreements—deals that companies reach with the Justice Department to avoid or defer prosecution—fell to just 11 last year, the lowest level since 2004.
"But whether the shift can be seen as a sign of strengthened corporate enforcement is a separate question," the group said. "If the DOJ's interest in prosecuting corporate crime was truly waxing, one would expect to see increasing prosecutions accompany the decreasing leniency agreements."
"Instead," Public Citizen added, "the near-record low number of corporate prosecutions combined with plunging corporate leniency agreements means the federal government concluded 110 criminal cases against corporations in fiscal year 2022—fewer than any previous year since 1994, when it concluded 106."
The new report points to several examples of companies that escaped prosecution through leniency agreements last year and in 2021, including Credit Suisse, Uber, and Stericycle.
"A society that punishes the crimes of the poor while permitting the crimes of the powerful is not a just society," Public Citizen's report says. "The principle that no one should be above the law includes corporations."
The report was published weeks after the Biden Justice Department faced backlash for announcing that it would not pursue charges against companies that voluntarily disclose wrongdoing committed by businesses they are acquiring.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco earlier this month that the policy "would incentivize corporations to engage in illegal activity of all kinds—knowing that they could simply wipe the slate clean during a merger."
More than a dozen progressive advocacy groups, including Public Citizen, echoed that warning last week and urged the Justice Department to reverse the so-called "safe harbor" policy.
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," said an Oil Change International strategist. "All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary."
Over 250 climate groups from 30 countries published an open letter on Monday urging governments that endorsed a global pledge at the United Nations summit in Scotland two years ago to support new efforts to cut off subsidies for foreign fossil fuel projects.
The coalition letter came a day after the Financial Timesreported that the European Union and United Kingdom—which left the E.U. in 2020—have proposals to end subsidies for foreign gas, oil, and coal projects that they plan to discuss at a closed-door Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in France next month.
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," Oil Change International (OCI) strategist Nina Pusic said Monday. "Will they live up to the pledge most of them made in Glasgow in 2021 to end international public finance for fossil fuels at the OECD? All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary to align global financial flows with a habitable climate future, and this November represents a critical opportunity that we can't afford to miss."
According to the Financial Times:
People close to U.K. Export Finance, Britain's credit agency, said that Canada had committed to backing the U.K.'s planned proposal to the OECD ahead of the meeting next month. Canada's finance department said it "looked forward to working alongside like-minded partners at the OECD and in other international forums to grow and promote the clean economy around the world."
The E.U. has submitted its own proposal, according to one person familiar with the matter, after member states agreed on a draft proposal last month, according to another person familiar. It did not provide a comment.
The coalition letter highlights that the 2021 Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP)—whose signatories agreed to align public finance institutions with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal—is already shifting an estimated $5.7 billion a year to clean energy.
As part of the CETP, countries committed to driving "multilateral negotiations in international bodies, in particular in the OECD, to review, update, and strengthen their governance frameworks to align with the Paris agreement goals," the letter explains.
"This November at the OECD Export Credits Forum, your country has a critical opportunity to fulfill this commitment. Your country can do this by joining forces with other CETP signatories to support restricting oil and gas export finance at the OECD," wrote the coalition, which along with OCI includes Friends of the Earth (FOE) United States, Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), and Environment Governance Institute (EGI) Uganda.
"Ending OECD oil and gas support is critical to limit global heating to 1.5°C," the coalition added, citing the International Energy Agency's warning that new fossil fuel investments are incompatible with the goal. "And yet, the OECD export credit agencies (ECAs) currently provide five times as much financing for fossil fuels as for clean energy every year. By putting an end to their fossil fuel financing, governments have an opportunity to free up $41 billion USD per year to support the clean energy transition."
The OECD's existing Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits has a prohibition from January 2021 that "shifts an estimated $4 billion per year out of highly polluting coal fired-power," the letter notes, calling for an extension of that policy "to encompass all fossil fuels, including oil and fossil gas, without any loopholes."
Some leaders at groups behind the letter took aim at specific nations, such as the United States, which is among those that have come under fire this year for continuing to dump a collective $4.4 billion into fossil fuel projects abroad.
"We have waited long enough for the United States, and other wealthy historical emitters, to be a force for good at the OECD," said Kate DeAngelis, FOE's senior international finance program manager. "The U.S. must turn away from its multibillion-dollar fossil financing and support the U.K. and Canada proposal, leading the push to finally end export credit agency support for fossil fuels."
JACSES program director Yuki Tanabe targeted Japan, which snubbed the Glasgow pledge but backed a similar one from the Group of Seven last year—and has since faced criticism for continued investments in fossil fuels.
"Japan should not be a blocker at the OECD negotiations and should agree to end its public finance for fossil fuel projects," Tanabe argued. "Ammonia and hydrogen co-firing should not be exempted as 'abatement' technologies, since the current co-firing development roadmap is not in line with the Paris goals."
EGI CEO Samuel Okulony stressed how decisions of nations like Japan affect communities where projects are based.
"The impacts of climate change in Africa are a matter of life and death, and Japan, Korea, and other OECD countries should listen to the lived realities of global south communities, who have been devastated by the impacts of climate change for decades," he said. "It is imperative that these countries make resolute commitments, support a resolution to stop public financing for fossil fuels at the OECD, and demand the global community align itself with the commitments to keep the 1.5°C target alive."