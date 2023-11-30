November, 30 2023, 09:37am EDT
EPA Announces Mandate to Replace All Lead Pipes Within 10 Years
Updated Lead and Copper Rule will finally require removal of lead service lines that deliver drinking water to almost 22 million people in the U.S.
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed amendments to the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR), established in 1991 and intended to regulate the control and monitoring of lead in drinking water. The proposed new rule requires water systems to replace all lead pipelines within ten years (and faster when feasible), lowers the levels at which agencies must take additional steps to eliminate lead in drinking water, and contains provisions intended to improve accuracy in identifying where higher levels of lead in drinking water are within communities. EPA’s proposal comes in response to successful lawsuits by Earthjustice, its clients, and other partners, along with grassroots pressure from frontline communities around the country. Any level of lead exposure presents risk to people of all ages. Even in small amounts, lead can cause irreversible brain damage in children, miscarriage, stillbirth, and cardiovascular disease. Congress knew the danger lead exposure presents when they banned installation of new lead service lines in 1986. Yet, there has been no meaningful progress in protecting communities under the LCR for decades. There are still as many as 10 million lead service lines in the country, and researchers estimate that these lead pipes deliver water to as many as 22 million people.
"The EPA's proposed improvements to the Lead and Copper Rule are a much-needed response to a dire public health crisis that’s been ongoing for more than a century,” said Suzanne Novak, Earthjustice attorney. “The administration’s proposal takes important steps towards fulfilling the Safe Drinking Water Act’s purpose of protecting human health to the extent feasible. EPA has recognized that quick removal of all lead service lines is imperative, and that swift action is needed when a community has persistent high levels of lead in its water. Because the public health burden of lead exposure falls disproportionately on environmental justice communities, we need to make sure that the final rule is equitable in how it achieves reduction of lead in drinking water across the country.”
Delivery of water through lead pipes is an environmental justice issue. Communities of color and low-wealth families continue to face disproportionate exposure to lead in water because they are more likely to live in older homes with lead service lines. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 11.2% of Black children and 4% of Mexican-American children are poisoned by lead. There is no safe level of lead exposure, according to the CDC. In 2021, EPA released its updated — but flawed — LCR amendments, which took no steps towards eliminating all lead service lines and but rather dramatically slowed down the rate at which lead pipes were required to be replaced. It also allowed small public water systems that used to be required to replace lead service lines, to avoid replacing them altogether, even if those systems continually exceed the so-called lead action level. Earthjustice sued soon after. There were additional lawsuits filed by the Natural Resources Defense Council, and 10 attorneys general from nine states, and the District of Columbia.
Quotes from our clients:
"As a longstanding advocate for communities harmed by lead, I commend the EPA's proposed improvements to the Lead and Copper Rule,” said Queen Zakia Shabazz, founder and executive director of United Parents Against Lead & Other Environmental Hazards, a nonprofit based in Richmond, Virginia. “Despite the passage of the Safe Drinking Water Act, for years we've seen the devastating effects of lead exposure, particularly on our children. These improvements signify hope and progress in ensuring safe drinking water for all, especially those disproportionately affected by lead contamination. While our work continues, this proposed rule is a crucial milestone in safeguarding children's health."
"Addressing lead contamination in our drinking water is fundamental to ensuring the well-being of our communities and safeguarding our natural resources,” said Sonya Lunder, senior toxics policy advisor at the Sierra Club. “This proposed rule, particularly the mandate for lead service line replacements and the improved requirements to educate the public, represents progress towards a safer, more sustainable future for all."
"Communities like ours in Newburgh have grappled with the repercussions of lead contamination for too long,” said Deborah Brown, Newburgh Clean Water Project steering committee member. “The proposed improvements, especially the replacement of all lead service lines, signify a significant stride to safe and clean drinking water for our families and future generations. It's a step in the right direction."
“Safe potable water is a basic human right. We agree with the EPA that this rule needed to be modified with the communities most impacted in mind,” said Janette McCarthy Wallace, General Counsel of the NAACP. "We intend to hold the EPA to its word on 100% replacement of lead pipes within the next decade.”
Henry Kissinger Dies at 100 Without Facing Justice for His War Crimes
"A true tally will probably never be known of everyone who died so Kissinger could be national security adviser," wrote journalist Spencer Ackerman.
Nov 30, 2023
News
Henry Kissinger, the former diplomat whose efforts to prolong and expand the U.S. war on Southeast Asia and undermine democracy in Latin America and elsewhere took millions of lives, died Wednesday at 100 years old.
Treated like royalty in elite U.S. political circles until his death at his home in Connecticut, Kissinger—who served as secretary of state and national security adviser under Nixon and Ford—never faced justice for the secretive carpet bombing of Cambodia that he helped orchestrate, the overthrow of Chile's democratically elected president, or the murderous "dirty war" in Argentina that killed tens of thousands.
The scope of his crimes was so vast that he had to watch where he traveled, lest he be detained to face questioning for his role in assassinations, massacres, and violent military coups whose reverberations are still felt in the present.
"The covert justifications for illegally bombing Cambodia became the framework for the justifications of drone strikes and forever war. It's a perfect expression of American militarism's unbroken circle," historian Greg Grandin, author of "Kissinger's Shadow," toldThe Intercept earlier this year. Grandin has estimated that Kissinger was responsible for at least 3 million deaths.
Observers of Kissinger's impact have said it's difficult to convey the true extent of the destruction he inflicted across the globe.
In his obituary of Kissinger for Rolling Stone, journalist Spencer Ackerman wrote that "measuring purely by confirmed kills, the worst mass murderer ever executed by the United States was the white-supremacist terrorist Timothy McVeigh."
"McVeigh, who in his own psychotic way thought he was saving America, never remotely killed on the scale of Kissinger, the most revered American grand strategist of the second half of the 20th century," Ackerman continued. "Every single person who died in Vietnam between autumn 1968 and the Fall of Saigon—and all who died in Laos and Cambodia, where Nixon and Kissinger secretly expanded the war within months of taking office, as well as all who died in the aftermath, like the Cambodian genocide their destabilization set into motion—died because of Henry Kissinger."
"We will never know what might have been, the question Kissinger's apologists, and those in the U.S. foreign policy elite who imagine themselves standing in Kissinger's shoes, insist upon when explaining away his crimes," he added. "We can only know what actually happened. What actually happened was that Kissinger materially sabotaged the only chance for an end to the war in 1968 as a hedged bet to ensure he would achieve power in Nixon's administration or Humphrey's. A true tally will probably never be known of everyone who died so Kissinger could be national security adviser."
Colorado District Passes First Green New Deal for Schools Resolution
"This is a project of our generation, and we're not gonna stop until every school across the country has a Green New Deal and the kind of schools we deserve," said a 16-year-old student.
Nov 29, 2023
News
The Daily Camerareported that the board's president, Kathy Gebhardt, "urged the students to take their advocacy beyond Boulder Valley to local governments and the state Legislature, saying most school districts in the state are struggling to pay teachers and don't have the resources to add solar panels or buy electric buses."
The Sunrise Movement—which is behind the national Green New Deal for Schools campaign—said on social media that the resolution also commits the district to "pathways to green union jobs for students, and increased collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies to strengthen responses to climate disasters."
With the resolution, the board is also asking U.S. President Joe Biden—who plans to skip COP28, the United Nations climate summit beginning this week—and Congress "to support the Green New Deal for Public Schools Act, reinforcing the call for a nationwide commitment to an education that prepares our generation to navigate the realities of the climate crisis," according to Sunrise.
Spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a former educator and principal, the legislation would invest $1.6 trillion to transform the country's education system while "creating 1.3 million jobs and eliminating 78 million metric tons of carbon emissions" over a decade.
Youth advocates with the Green New Deal for Schools campaign notched up their first victory on Tuesday when Colorado's Boulder Valley School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution drafted by students at Fairview High School.
"This is a project of our generation, and we're not gonna stop until every school across the country has a Green New Deal and the kind of schools we deserve," said 16-year-old Emma Weber, a student leader in the district. "The Green New Deal for Schools is the kind of action and urgency that we need in order to address the climate crisis and prepare students to live with the realities of it."
While the win in Colorado was a first for the campaign, Sunrise and students across the United States are pushing for more. The group noted Wednesday that young people in dozens of districts—from Bozeman, Montana to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—have recently testified at school board meetings and attended daylong trainings in cities including Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Washington D.C.
"Shoutout to the incredible students and their tireless advocacy that led to the Green New Deal for Schools resolution, which passed the Boulder Valley school board this week!" Bowman said Wednesday on social media. "Thank you for your incredible work. Now let's make this happen everywhere!"
'Huge Win for the Planet' as Panama Court Shuts Down Massive Mine
"The people have spoken and expressed that they don't want more mines, that they want sustainable economic development, and have no intention of destroying the country for profit," said one campaigner.
Nov 29, 2023
News
Cobré—which is located in a biodiverse area on Panama's Caribbean coast—will now shut down as a result of the ruling.
"This is one of many tangible effects that we must repeat in defense of the environment thanks to legislation like this," Vásquez added.
Indigenous and environmental campaigners this week hailed a landmark win for the Rights of Nature movement, the Panamanian Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that the contract for the Cobré mineral mine—one of the world's largest—is unconstitutional and must be shut down.
The November 24 ruling against Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, followed weeks of nationwide protests against the open-pit mine, which began operations in 2019 and where mainly copper, but also gold, silver, and molybdenum, are extracted. Opponents say the mine threatens area water supplies. A gunman shot and killed two people at a protest against the mine earlier this month.
Last year, the Cobré mine produced over 86,000 tons of copper, approximately 1% of the world's total production, 5% of Panama's gross domestic product, and 75% of the Central American country's export revenue. More than 2% of Panama's workforce is employed at the mine.
Cobré—which is located in a biodiverse area on Panama's Caribbean coast—will now shut down as a result of the ruling.
"The Panamanian people have spoken," Kherson Ruiz, executive director of the London-based Sustainable Development Foundation, toldMongabay. "The people have spoken and expressed that they don't want more mines, that they want sustainable economic development and have no intention of destroying the country for profit."
Referring to his introduction of Panama's Rights of Nature law, Juan Diego Vásquez Gutiérrez, an independent—and, at age 27, the youngest—member of Panama's National Assembly, said Wednesday that "I am very happy to have been part of a fundamental legal instrument to end the metal mining industry in the country."
"This is one of many tangible effects that we must repeat in defense of the environment thanks to legislation like this," Vásquez added.
Rengifo Navas Revilla, secretary of the National Coordinator of Indigenous Peoples of Panama, said in a statement that "when all this nature is contaminated, we all die."
"Even the planet itself, even Mother Earth herself, dies," he added. "This is the principle that has been instilled in us and that is why we continue to fight."
Since Ecuador became the first country to constitutionally enshrine the Rights of Nature in 2008, more than 30 nations have taken similar actions to protect their environment.
The advocacy groups Leatherback Project and Earth Law Center noted Wednesday that the Panamanian ruling "comes after a similar blocking of a copper mine earlier this year in Ecuador, where a provincial court ruled a mining project violated the constitutional Rights of Nature in the Intag Valley of the tropical Andes."
Constanza Prieto Figelist, Latin America legal director at Earth Law Center—which provided input and expertise on the Rights of Nature as the law was being drafted—said of the Panama ruling that "this case demonstrates that under a Rights of Nature framework, governments must give stronger consideration to the health and intrinsic value of nature when overseeing mining and other activities, elevating the interests of species and ecosystems to a higher status alongside human interests."
"The case also shows that the Rights of Nature can be an effective tool to protect the environment where traditional laws might fall short," she added. "We hope this will inspire other governments to give nature a formal voice and rights in the legal system, as Panama did."
