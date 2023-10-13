October, 13 2023, 10:51am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Alexandria Trimble, atrimble@earthjustice.org
Earthjustice Statement on DOE’s Regional Hydrogen Hub Announcement
U.S. climate progress depends on getting it right on hydrogen
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy announced seven regional hydrogen hub projects across the country were awarded negotiations for $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.
Jill Tauber, Vice President of Litigation for Climate & Energy at Earthjustice, released the following statement in response:
“Hydrogen can be a clean energy solution, or it can drive us deeper into the climate crisis and hurt communities. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is not a solution—whatever the color. Green hydrogen that is powered by new renewable resources can play an important role cleaning up what we cannot electrify, like steel manufacturing. Strong policies and smart, targeted investments can ensure the right path.
“We look forward to evaluating the hydrogen hub proposals included in today’s award negotiation announcement. We will work with our partners to ensure transparency, meaningful community engagement, and full consideration of climate and community impacts. We will continue to fight against a fossil fuel buildout.”
LATEST NEWS
Mass Protests Erupt Across Middle East Demanding End to Israel's Assault on Gaza
"We are here to support the Palestinian people in Gaza," said one Jordanian demonstrator. "We are here because of our feelings for a people without weapons."
Oct 13, 2023
News
Demonstrators in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, and Lebanon expressed outrage over Israel's ongoing attack and the decadeslong occupation of Palestinian territory.
The outlet added that "in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where protests are prohibited, an AFP journalist witnessed police cuffing a worshipper who interrupted Friday prayers by shouting at the imam: 'Speak about Palestine! Gaza is under bombs!'"
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the Middle East on Friday to protest Israel's assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 1,500 people, displaced more than 330,000, devastated the enclave's infrastructure, and pushed its healthcare system to the brink of collapse.
Demonstrators in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, and Lebanon expressed outrage over Israel's ongoing attack and the decadeslong occupation of Palestinian territory.
"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting, and the violation of rights," Abu Kayan, an organizer of a rally in Baghdad, toldAgence France-Presse.
The outlet added that "in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where protests are prohibited, an AFP journalist witnessed police cuffing a worshipper who interrupted Friday prayers by shouting at the imam: 'Speak about Palestine! Gaza is under bombs!'"
The mass demonstrations erupted hours after Israel issued an evacuation order for northern Gaza, instructing the entire civilian population there—roughly 1.1 million people—to move to the southern half of the territory within 24 hours ahead of an expected ground invasion.
International humanitarian groups and aid organizations on the ground in Gaza condemned the order, warning that it would be impossible for so many people to move so quickly in such appalling conditions. The World Health Organization called the directive "a death sentence" for the wounded Gazans who have filled the territory's hospitals over the past week—a period in which Israel dropped 6,000 bombs on the densely populated enclave.
"The images are already flooding in as people in Gaza begin to flee their homes in fear of what comes," Yumna Patel, Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss, wrote Friday. "Men, women, and children, walking through the rubble of their destroyed land, holding onto whatever bags and belongings they can carry. A march to the south, not knowing if tomorrow, the south will be next. A death march."
Al Jazeerareported that the large crowds at Friday's protests across the Middle East "denounced Israel's heavy bombardment of the besieged enclave," an assault that came after a Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,300 people.
"In Baghdad, large crowds filled Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital for protests called by the influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr. In Yemen's capital, Sanaa, demonstrators took to the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags," Al Jazeera reported. "After prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, some worshippers stepped on U.S. and Israeli flags, in a sign of disrespect."
A demonstrator in Jordan toldMiddle East Eye that "we are here to support the Palestinian people in Gaza."
"I have seen scores of police, who have attacked us," the protester said. "They cannot suppress our rights. We are here to defend our human rights. Jordan is beside Palestine. We are here because of our feelings for a people without weapons."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Victory': After Historic Strike, Healthcare Unions Reach Tentative Deal With Kaiser Permanente
The agreement comes after more than 75,000 Kaiser employees took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, protesting staff shortages and low pay.
Oct 13, 2023
News
The three-day walkout drew vocal support from progressive members of Congress and the labor movement, including the striking United Auto Workers.
This is a developing news story... Check back for updates...
The coalition of labor unions that represents the tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers who took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history last week announced Friday that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the nonprofit hospital giant after months of negotiations.
The details of the agreement were not immediately available, but SEIU United Healthcare Workers West—part of the Kaiser union coalition—called the tentative agreement a "victory" in a social media post.
"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the union wrote. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly.
Last week, 75,000 Kaiser employees in several states went on strike to protest chronic understaffing, job outsourcing, inadequate wages, and the company's alleged unfair labor practices.
The three-day walkout drew vocal support from progressive members of Congress and the labor movement, including the striking United Auto Workers.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'This Is Not What Fighting Hamas Looks Like': Israel Orders All of Northern Gaza to Evacuate
"That's obviously impossible. Israel is preparing for mass atrocities."
Oct 13, 2023
News
Dujarric added that the order must be "rescinded" to avert "a calamitous situation."
As The Associated Pressreported Friday, "A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with shipments of U.S. weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on civilians and soldiers, even as international aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis."
The Israeli military on Friday ordered the entire population of northern Gaza—roughly 1.1 million people—to evacuate to the southern half of the occupied territory within 24 hours, prompting fears of an even worse humanitarian catastrophe as Israel readies a ground invasion and continues its disastrous bombing campaign.
The order, initially issued to the United Nations, impacts nearly half of Gaza's population and comes after hundreds of thousands of the enclave's residents were already displaced by Israeli airstrikes, which have killed more than 1,500 people.
U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that the organization "considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences."
Dujarric added that the order must be "rescinded" to avert "a calamitous situation."
News of Israel's directive sparked alarm and confusion on the ground in northern Gaza, which includes densely populated Gaza City—home to the territory's primary hospital.
Al Jazeerareported that one of its journalists in Gaza City "saw residents packing up whatever belongings they could as they began evacuating towards the south in cars, vans, and any other vehicle that was available."
"In northern Gaza, residents early in the morning of Friday said the streets were empty as people stayed inside their homes trying to decide what to do next following Israel's evacuation orders," the outlet noted. "There were no cars on the road except for ambulances. Because of the internet outages and collapse of phone networks, Palestinians said information was scant and most still had not heard direct orders from the army to evacuate."
"We fear that Israel may claim that Palestinians who could not flee northern Gaza can be erroneously held as directly participating in hostilities, and targeted."
Aid groups and human rights organizations expressed horror in response to the Israeli military's evacuation order, which observers warned is a prelude to "mass atrocities."
Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that without "any guarantees of safety or return," the order "would amount to the war crime of forcible transfer."
"The collective punishment of countless civilians, among them children, women, and the elderly, in retaliation for acts of horrible terror undertaken by armed men is illegal under international law," said Egeland. "My colleagues inside Gaza confirm that there are countless people in the northern parts who have no means to safely relocate under the constant barrage of fire."
"We fear that Israel may claim that Palestinians who could not flee northern Gaza can be erroneously held as directly participating in hostilities, and targeted," Egeland continued. "The United States, the U.K., the European Union, and other Western and Arab nations who have influence over the Israeli political and military leadership must demand that the illegal and impossible order to relocate is immediately rescinded."
B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, said in response to the order that "a million people in northern Gaza are not guilty."
"They have nowhere else to go," the group added. "This is not what fighting Hamas looks like. This is revenge. And innocent people are being hurt."
The order was delivered amid warnings that Gaza's healthcare system is on the verge of total collapse, overwhelmed by the influx of thousands of airstrike victims and hampered by Israel's total blockade, which has cut off the enclave's supply of electricity, food, fuel, and other necessary supplies.
Gaza's lone power plant has stopped operating due to a lack of fuel, forcing already-strained hospitals to operate on generators. The International Planned Parenthood Federation said Friday that "over 37,000 pregnant women will be forced to give birth with no electricity or medical supplies in Gaza in the coming months, risking life-threatening complications without access to delivery and emergency obstetric care services."
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that "time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe if fuel and lifesaving health and humanitarian supplies cannot be urgently delivered to the Gaza Strip amidst the complete blockade."
"Hospitals have only a few hours of electricity each day as they are forced to ration depleting fuel reserves and rely on generators to sustain the most critical functions," the WHO said. "Even these functions will have to cease in a few days, when fuel stocks are due to run out. The impact would be devastating for the most vulnerable patients, including the injured who need lifesaving surgery, patients in intensive care units, and newborns depending on care in incubators."
Despite such dire warnings, the U.S.—Israel's largest supplier of weaponry and military aid—has thus far not called for a cease-fire or an end to the siege.
As The Associated Pressreported Friday, "A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with shipments of U.S. weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on civilians and soldiers, even as international aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
Independent, nonprofit journalism needs your help.
Please Pitch In
Today!
Today!