Earthjustice Statement on DOE’s Regional Hydrogen Hub Announcement

U.S. climate progress depends on getting it right on hydrogen

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy announced seven regional hydrogen hub projects across the country were awarded negotiations for $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

Jill Tauber, Vice President of Litigation for Climate & Energy at Earthjustice, released the following statement in response:

“Hydrogen can be a clean energy solution, or it can drive us deeper into the climate crisis and hurt communities. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is not a solution—whatever the color. Green hydrogen that is powered by new renewable resources can play an important role cleaning up what we cannot electrify, like steel manufacturing. Strong policies and smart, targeted investments can ensure the right path.

“We look forward to evaluating the hydrogen hub proposals included in today’s award negotiation announcement. We will work with our partners to ensure transparency, meaningful community engagement, and full consideration of climate and community impacts. We will continue to fight against a fossil fuel buildout.”