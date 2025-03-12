To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Christine Ho, christine.ho@sierraclub.org

Donald Trump’s ‘Historic’ Wholesale Attack on the American People

Today, Donald Trump’s EPA announced 31 deadly and dangerous actions the agency is taking, including attacking safeguards to limit pollution from power plants and vehicles, methane and other deadly emissions from oil and gas sources, Mercury and Air Toxics standards, the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, wastewater regulations at coal plants, and many other critical protections for the environment and public health.

The standards that the EPA seeks to undermine are based on a strong scientific record and serve a number of public interests, including lowering the amount of deadly toxins fossil fuel-fired plants are allowed to release into the air and water, reducing pollution at steel and aluminum mills, and requiring fossil fuel companies to control pollution, like soot, ozone, and toxic and hazardous air pollutants at power plants.

If these rules are withdrawn, the American public will see devastating health impacts. EPA estimated that just one of the rules would prevent 4,500 premature deaths and save $46 billion in health costs by 2032. The health toll and cost of rescinding all the rules listed in the EPA’s announcement would be vastly higher.

In response, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump’s actions will cause thousands of Americans to die each year. It will send thousands of children to the hospital and force even more to miss school. It will pollute the air and water in communities across the country. And it will cause our energy bills to go up even more than they already are because of his disastrous policies. But as they put all of us at risk, Trump and his administration are celebrating because it will help corporate polluters pad their profit margin.

“The American people should be furious. The EPA exists to protect us from serious pollution that endangers our lives and wellbeing, but Trump and Lee Zeldin are attempting to turn it into corporate polluters’ best friend.

“Make no mistake about it: we will fight these outrageous rollbacks tooth and nail, and we will use all resources at our disposal to continue protecting the health and safety of all Americans.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

