Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington
CREW statement on Santos ethics report

Following the release of the House Ethics report into Congressman George Santos, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington President Noah Bookbinder released the following statement:

“George Santos’s pattern of dishonest and illegal conduct is outrageous and continues to get more so. He should have resigned a long time ago. It is to the House Ethics Committee’s credit that it conducted a serious investigation and uncovered even more wrongdoing by Santos. Enough is enough, Santos needs to resign today.”

