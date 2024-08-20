To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
CODEPINK
Contact: Melissa Garriga: melissa@codepink.org

CODEPINK and Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Governor Tim Walz at DNC Women's Caucus to Declare "Gaza is a Feminist Issue!"

CHICAGO

Today, CODEPINK, along with other pro-Palestine activists, disrupted Governor Tim Walz during the Democratic National Convention’s Women’s Caucus, delivering a powerful message: "Gaza is a feminist issue."

You can access photos and videos of the disruption here. (please credit CODEPINK)

During the disruption, activists highlighted the intrinsicconnection between feminist values and the anti-war movement, drawing attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The activists condemned the bipartisan support for Israel’s actions, which they argue are fundamentally opposed to feminist principles.

" Palestine is a feminist issue. All feminists should support an arms embargo on Gaza," said co-founder CODEPINK Medea Benjamin. "Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are not 'collateral damage'—they are victims of a war machine that is inherently anti-feminist and destructive. No one should be allowed to claim feminism while supporting genocide.” she continued.

CODEPINK emphasized the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 183 women give birth without painkillers daily, and the majority of the 40,000 Palestinians killed by Israel are women and children. "Israel is starving children in Gaza," declared CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans.

CODEPINK and allied groups remain committed to exposing what they see as the hypocrisy of Western feminism that turns a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinian women and children. They vow to hold those responsible for the ongoing genocide in Gaza accountable.

CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.

(818) 275-7232
www.codepink.org
Press PageAction Page