December, 01 2023, 09:33am EDT
Climate Justice Alliance Calls United States Contribution to the Loss and Damage Fund “Shameful” at COP28
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
Today, at the end of the first day of the 2023 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the United States announced their pledge to the Loss and Damage Fund of $17.5 million. Some news outlets report a commitment of 24.5 million. The Loss and Damage Fund was created at last year’s conference of parties to ensure frontline countries bearing the brunt of environmental devastation due to climate change, are compensated for past, present, and future impacts to their economies, communities, and ecological systems.
In response to this news, Bineshi Albert, co-Executive Director of Climate Justice Alliance, released this statement:
“The amount pledged by the United States is insulting. It is a paltry, shameful amount of money that shows the US is completely uninterested in prioritizing or being accountable to the climate impacts frontline communities are facing. By comparison, Island Nations have requested at least $100 billion over the first four years. Furthermore, the United States refuses to acknowledge historic responsibility for the decades of damage that has been done to communities bearing the brunt of climate change and the fossil fuel industry.Climate Justice Alliance is part of the “It Takes Roots Alliance” delegation of North American frontline groups attending COP28 in Dubai to demand that community solutions, climate reparations, and human rights be central to the global climate commitments made at COP28.
"This amount is not only ineffective to address these harms and injustices but it is minuscule compared to the hundreds of billions in loan, grants, and tax breaks available from the Inflation Reduction Act to corporations to further build out or prolong the life of fossil fuel infrastructure and energy intensive fuels like hydrogen. This pledge is also a drop in the bucket compared to the ANNUAL $20.5 billion in fossil fuel subsidies handed out by the US government, which recently surged to $7 trillion in 2022.
"Additionally, we understand the United States government, in its negotiations, pushed for these contributions to be “voluntary.” This is another clear sign that the United States does not take responsibility for its harmful past actions nor does it consider the needs of the most impacted and marginalized communities seriously.”
Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) formed in 2013 to create a new center of gravity in the climate movement by uniting frontline communities and organizations into a formidable force. Our translocal organizing strategy and mobilizing capacity is building a Just Transition away from extractive systems of production, consumption and political oppression, and towards resilient, regenerative and equitable economies. We believe that the process of transition must place race, gender and class at the center of the solutions equation in order to make it a truly Just Transition.(202) 455-8665
DeSantis Death Penalty Spree Fuels Surge in US Executions
The Florida governor approved the executions of six people this year, and the state imposed five new death sentences.
Dec 01, 2023
News
Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made a return to capital punishment in his state a key element of his "tough on crime" campaign messaging this past year, and the result was an overall increase in the use of the death penalty in the United States, according to a new annual report.
The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) found that although a majority of U.S. states—29 of them—have now either abolished the death penalty or enacted a moratorium on executions, the number of people killed by state governments rose from 18 in 2022 to 25 in 2023.
The group attributed the rise to Florida's return to capital punishment after a four-year hiatus, with DeSantis moving forward with the executions of six people—the highest number in the state since 2014.
The state's new pattern of putting Floridians to death showed no sign of slowing down in the coming year, as it also imposed five new death sentences—the most of any state in 2023.
The DPIC catalogued other laws signed by DeSantis this year as he joined the Republican presidential primary race, in which he is currently trailing former Republican President Donald Trump by more than 47 points, with an average of 12.6% of Republicans backing him according to the latest polls.
In April Florida passed a law allowing the state to execute people convicted of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 in cases in which the victim is not killed—a law that conflicts with a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a similar statute in Louisiana.
DeSantis also approved a law giving Florida the lowest threshold in the U.S. for permitting juries to sentence a convicted criminal to death, allowing a death sentence if only eight out of 12 jurors agree. Only Alabama and Florida allow non-unanimous juries to impose a death sentence, and Alabama's threshold is 10 jurors.
Florida also holds the country's record for the highest number of exonerations from death row, with 30 people exonerated—the majority after being sentenced by non-unanimous juries.
"It should be hard to send someone to the death penalty," Randolph Bracy, a former Democratic Florida state senator who pushed to require a unanimous jury vote for death sentences, toldThe New York Times when DeSantis signed the bill. "Florida has the highest rate of wrongful convictions, I think, in the country. We needed that threshold to make sure that we were doing the right thing."
As DeSantis' policies led to an increase in executions in the U.S., the DPIC reported that the Florida governor is out of step with a growing number of Americans. For the first time this year, Gallup found that 50% of Americans believe the death penalty is administered unfairly, while only 47% believe it is used fairly.
"That important change can also be seen in the unprecedented show of support for death-sentenced prisoners from conservative lawmakers and elected officials this year, some of whom now oppose use of the death penalty in their state," said Robin M. Maher, executive director of DPIC.
Richard Glossip, who was convicted of a 1997 murder in Oklahoma and sentenced to death earlier this year, was issued a stay of execution in May after the state's Republican attorney general joined campaigners who had long advocated for Glossip's life to be spared.
The DPIC found that a majority of the people who were executed in 2023—79% of whom had impairments such as brain injuries, serious childhood trauma, or developmental disabilities—would likely not have received death sentences had they been tried today, "due to significant changes in the law, prosecutorial decision-making, and public attitudes over the past few decades."
"Today," said the group, "they would have powerful arguments for life sentences and decisions from juries who better understand the effects of mental illness, developmental impairments, and severe trauma."
Report Details 'Horrific' Toll of Israel's Assault on Gaza Maternal Care
Human Rights Watch observed that one Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital forced staff to evacuate, "leaving babies that could not be transported alone in intensive care."
Dec 01, 2023
News
"The collective punishment of 2.2 million people," they added, "is a war crime."
As Israel resumed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Friday following a seven-day pause, a Human Rights Watch dispatch showed how the assault has devastated the Palestinian territory's maternity care facilities, endangering the lives of thousands of mothers and newborns entering the world amid a spiraling humanitarian catastrophe.
HRW's Erin Kilbride and Bill Van Esveld cataloged some of the damage Israel's relentless airstrikes and blockade have inflicted on Gaza's overwhelmed healthcare centers, noting that last month "Israeli airstrikes hit al-Nasr Medical Center in Gaza City, cutting off the neonatal intensive care unit's oxygen supply."
"The attack forced staff to evacuate the next day, leaving babies that could not be transported alone in intensive care, according to Doctors Without Borders," Kilbride and Van Esveld wrote. "On November 28 during the cease-fire, doctors were able to return and found five babies dead."
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called for an independent international probe of the incident, arguing that it "may amount to a horrifying execution and a crime against humanity."
The HRW researchers noted Friday that Israel's response to the deadly Hamas-led October 7 attack has "included bombardments that have repeatedly forced maternity wards and reproductive health clinics to shut down or relocate."
"Israel also cut electricity to Gaza and banned for more than a month the entry of fuel needed to run generators that powered hospital equipment like incubators, despite World Health Organization (WHO) warnings that newborns would die," Kilbride and Van Esveld observed. "Israeli military operations forced the maternity ward of Gaza's main hospital, al-Shifa, to evacuate to al-Helou International Hospital, originally a cancer facility."
"An Israeli shell later struck al-Helou, according to the WHO," they added. "Without electricity for incubators, five premature babies died at al-Shifa before survivors were evacuated on November 19, according to the United Nations. As of November 20, all evacuated babies were 'fighting serious infections' and a third were 'critically ill,' according to the WHO."
Two-thirds of the more than 14,500 people killed by Israel's latest assault on Gaza were women and children. The United Nations estimates that there are roughly 50,000 pregnant women currently in the Gaza Strip and that more than 160 babies are being delivered each day—often in facilities without adequate medical supplies or electricity.
"Put yourself in the shoes of that woman when the surgeon says to her, 'I have no anesthesia, I don't even have water or soap to wash my hands, but I'm going to try and save your life,'" Laila Baker, regional director for Arab states at the U.N.'s sexual and reproductive health agency, said last month.
Oxfam International said in a recent report that "newborns up to three months old are dying of diarrhea, hypothermia, dehydration, and infection as mothers have little to no medical support and are living in appalling conditions without water, sanitation, heat, or food."
Ammal Awadallah, executive director of the Palestine Family Planning and Protection Association (PFPPA), told HRW that the organization's only delivery center in Gaza was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on a nearby building on October 8.
"Awadallah said midwives and healthcare workers in Gaza are 'a lifeline for the estimated 180 women giving birth each day,' but attacks have forced them to provide care via telephone 'when there is connectivity,'" HRW reported. "Awadallah said a colleague was providing pre- and post-natal services in a shelter 'after her house was demolished by the bombings,' while PFPPA's social worker was 'trying to provide support' from his relative's home."
Kilbride and Van Esveld called on the Israeli government to "immediately end unlawful attacks on medical facilities and its blockade of Gaza."
"The collective punishment of 2.2 million people," they added, "is a war crime."
'Nightmarish Situation' as Israel Resumes Assault on Gaza
"Anything other than sustained peace and at-scale emergency aid will mean catastrophe for the children of Gaza," said a UNICEF spokesperson.
Dec 01, 2023
News
"Blinken suggested that his call for protecting Palestinian civilians had reached receptive ears, at least in general terms," The New York Times reported. "He did not cite any specific commitments by Israel, however."
Israel resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip Friday morning just minutes after the pause with Hamas officially expired, ending a fragile seven-day truce that created conditions for the release of hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian captives and allowed additional—but still inadequate—humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory.
Gaza's health ministry said that Israel's post-pause airstrikes killed more than 30 people and wounded dozens more, hitting a multi-story residential building and other civilian infrastructure in the southern part of the strip, where many Gazans sought refuge as Israeli forces targeted the north in earlier stages of its attack.
The Associated Pressreported that Israeli forces "dropped leaflets over parts of southern Gaza urging people to leave their homes, suggesting it was preparing to widen its offensive."
"The Israeli military also released a map carving up the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered parcels, and asked residents to learn the number associated with their location in case of an eventual evacuation," AP added. "It said the map would eventually be interactive, but it was not immediately clear how Palestinians would be updated on their designated parcel numbers and calls for evacuation."
Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, toldAgence France-Presse that the resumption of bombing drags Gazans "back to the nightmarish situation they were in before the truce took place," with millions of people in desperate need of food, medicine, clean water, and sanitary living conditions.
"People are at a breaking point, hospitals are at a breaking point, the whole Gaza Strip is in a very precarious state," said Mardini. "There is nowhere safe to go for civilians. We have seen in the hospitals where our teams have been working, that over the past days, hundreds of severely injured people have arrived. The influx of severely wounded outpaced the real capacity of hospitals to absorb and treat the wounded, so there is a massive challenge."
James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), warned Friday that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is so perilous that anything other than sustained peace and at-scale emergency aid will mean catastrophe for the children of Gaza."
"To accept the sacrifice of the children in Gaza is humanity giving up," said Elder. "This is our last chance, before we delve into seeking to explain yet another utterly avoidable tragedy."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is clinging to his job amid plummeting approval ratings, had pledged to continue assailing Gaza following the end of the truce, which marked the first pause in fighting since the war began in the wake of a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in early October.
The Financial Timesreported Friday that Israel's government is preparing for a war that "will stretch for a year or more, with the most intensive phase of the ground offensive continuing into early 2024."
"The multi-phase strategy envisages Israeli forces, who are garrisoned inside north Gaza, making an imminent push deep into the south of the besieged Palestinian enclave," FT reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the planning. "The goals include killing the three top Hamas leaders—Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa—while securing 'a decisive' military victory against the group's 24 battalions and underground tunnel network and destroying its 'governing capability in Gaza.'"
An investigation published Thursday by +972 Magazine and Local Call found that Israeli forces have used "expanded authorization for bombing non-military targets" and "the loosening of constraints regarding expected civilian casualties," as well as "an artificial intelligence system to generate more potential targets than ever," to wage its devastating war on Gaza, killing more than 14,500 people in less than two months and displacing 70% of the territory's population.
In one case that anonymous Israeli sources described to the two outlets, Israel's military command "knowingly approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in an attempt to assassinate a single top Hamas military commander."
"Another reason for the large number of targets, and the extensive harm to civilian life in Gaza, is the widespread use of a system called 'Habsora' ('The Gospel'), which is largely built on artificial intelligence and can 'generate' targets almost automatically at a rate that far exceeds what was previously possible," +972 and Local Call found. "This AI system, as described by a former intelligence officer, essentially facilitates a 'mass assassination factory.'"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly urged Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza during a meeting with the nation's leaders on Thursday, but the Israeli government has repeatedly brushed aside public and private concerns expressed by the Biden administration, which continues to provide unconditional support for the assault.
"Blinken suggested that his call for protecting Palestinian civilians had reached receptive ears, at least in general terms," The New York Times reported. "He did not cite any specific commitments by Israel, however."
