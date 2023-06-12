Climate activists and CSOs hold protests targeting Standard Bank in solidarity with frontline communities in Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Zaki Mamdoo, #StopEACOP Campaign Coordinator
zaki.mamdoo@350.org | info@stopeacop.net
Tumi Masipa, South Africa Digicomms, 350.org
tumi@350.org
Anabela Lemos, Director Justiça Ambiental (JA!)/Friends of the Earth Mozambique
anabela.ja.mz@gmail.com
Ilham Rawoot, Coordinator of the international work of the Say No to Gas! Campaign, Justiça Ambiental (JA!)/Friends of the Earth Mozambique
darkmaterials@protonmail.com
On Monday, hundreds of activists and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in South Africa staged a protest outside Standard Bank's offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where the bank held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The protest aimed to draw the shareholders’ attention to the urgent need to question the bank’s involvement in the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and demand it publicly withdraws support.
The CSOs and StopEACOP coalition call on Standard Bank to demonstrate leadership by divesting from environmentally harmful projects like EACOP and Mozambique Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and redirecting its investments towards sustainable, clean energy solutions that prioritize providing energy access to communities.
EACOP is a 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) pipeline expected to transport oil from Uganda to Tanzania. Standard Bank, through its subsidiary Stanbic Uganda, along with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), are acting as financial advisors to the project.
Mozambique LNG in Cabo Delgado, led by TotalEnergies, has displaced thousands, fuelled conflict and created climate destruction before it has begun. Standard Bank is the financial vehicle and has financed the devastating project with $485 million. The bank has also so far refused to rule out financing the third LNG project in Mozambique: Rovuma LNG.
Similarly, in Tanzania and Uganda, the detrimental impacts of EACOP are already evident, even before the physical construction of the pipeline begins. Communities have experienced the irregular loss of land, undermining livelihoods and exacerbating land degradation. The mere presence of EACOP has caused disruption, fear, and uncertainty among local populations who rely on the land for their sustenance and cultural heritage. This pre-construction phase highlights the urgent need for Standard Bank to withdraw its support, as the project's continuation would only amplify these negative consequences, further jeopardizing the well-being of communities and the fragile ecosystem. The bank needs to recognize the alarming implications of EACOP and take a responsible stance to protect both people and the environment.
During the AGM, when confronted by a question from 350Africa.org, Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala appeared to confirm that the bank "will be providing finance directly" to the EACOP project. However, when asked for further clarification, the bank's Chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, responded that in fact no decision had yet been taken on financing the controversial project, saying "What you are hearing perhaps is directionally how personally I am leaning". These remarks, when taken together, serve as a compelling indication yet that Standard Bank is serious about lending to EACOP in spite of the huge levels of opposition on display outside the meeting.
Ryan Brightwell, Director of Communications and Research, BankTrack said
"On the evidence of today's AGM, Standard Bank still doesn't get that financing EACOP poses huge risks, not just to the communities it is supposed to serve, but also to the bank itself. This is why their co-advisers SMBC have stepped away, and 25 other major banks have declared they won't touch the project. The bank protests outside the bank's annual meeting are getting larger yearly - they would be well advised to listen."
Charity Migwi, Regional campaigner, 350Africa.org said,
“The financial institutions supporting the fossil fuel industry are fuelling the climate crisis. These institutions must reconsider their responsibility to the communities within the areas in which they work, which are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, experiencing extreme, crippling weather events. Rather than expose communities to the harmful effects of projects such as EACOP, we call on Standard bank and other banks involved in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline to abandon the project and instead inject financing into safe, sustainable community-centred renewable energy solutions to foster a just transition away from fossil fuels in Africa."
Zaki Mamdoo, Coordinator, Stop EACOP coalition said,
"With a powerful collective of South African activists and community organizations raising their voices to demand Standard Bank's withdrawal of support for EACOP, it is long overdue for the bank to pause and genuinely listen. They cannot assume they can sponsor the destruction of other African nations without intervention from South Africans. Today, their misconception has been shattered – our actions against Standard Bank will only intensify until they fully abandon EACOP and all similar projects."
Makoma Lekalakala Director, Earthlife Africa said,
“Standard Bank has to wake up to the reality that gas and oil are not and cannot be transitional fuels towards a low carbon development. We urge the bank to divest from financing fossil fuels and invest in future energy in renewable energies. The people of Uganda and Tanzania deserve to live in an environment that allows them to enjoy their rights to clean air and sustainable livelihoods."
Diana Nabiruma of Africa Institute for Energy Governance in Uganda says,
"The argument that Standard Bank repeatedly advances when questioned over continued financing of fossil fuel projects that they are doing so to promote economic development and address energy poverty is erroneous. Available evidence indicates that frontline communities suffer economic setbacks due to losing their land and other economic assets, which aren’t compensated adequately and fairly. Oil producing countries such as Nigeria also have the most number of people without access to electricity and most of the oil from Uganda and gas from Mozambique is meant for export."
Anabela Lemos, Director Justiça Ambiental (JA!)/Friends of the Earth Mozambique says,
“As a financier of TotalEnergies' $24 billion Mozambique LNG, Standard Bank is complicit in its devastation and fuelling a war that has left thousands dead and a million displaced. Entire communities in Cabo Delgado have been displaced and lost everything, a UNESCO Biosphere will be destroyed and emissions just from the construction phase will irreversibly damage the climate. With the project still on pause, Standard Bank has the opportunity, and the responsibility to stop enabling violence and pushing the country even deeper into a debt spiral by cancelling its financing.”
"Unless we stand together, the Supreme Court is only going to further erode our rights, our democracy, and the quality of our lives and those of our loved ones."
Accusing the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority of "trampling long-standing judicial norms and legal precedent," a coalition of more than 100 advocacy groups on Monday announced a new campaign aimed at pushing Congress to rein in the "extreme" court.
Made up of "grassroots organizations, labor unions, and advocates for reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, the environment, workers' rights, and more," United for Democracy "kicks off with a $1 million ad campaign and multistate initiative to raise awareness about the court's impact on Americans' lives and freedoms," the coalition said in a statement.
Starting in Arizona, Montana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and "tapping into the growing attention paid to battleground states as we approach 2024," United for Democracy aims to "build pressure on Congress to act" by regulating the court's ethical and administrative aspects—and even by increasing the number of its justices.
"United for Democracy is launching with a clear message in Washington, D.C. and across the country: This extreme Supreme Court is hurting workers, families, communities, and our country," Stasha Rhodes, the campaign's director, said in a statement. "We are standing together to organize, fight back, and demand change."
"We are launching United for Democracy to make sure people understand what's at stake and how they can demand action from Congress."
"This Supreme Court has grabbed unprecedented power, rejected basic ethics, transparency, and accountability—and is implementing an extreme agenda that the American people have continuously rejected," Rhodes added. "We are launching United for Democracy to make sure people understand what's at stake and how they can demand action from Congress."
\u201cThe Alliance for Justice is proud to join the United for Democracy coalition today. For the sake of our rights, our livelihoods, our safety, and the future of our democracy:\n\nCongress must rein in an extreme Supreme Court.\u201d— Alliance for Justice (@Alliance for Justice) 1686576784
Bianka Emerson, president of coalition member Colorado Black Women for Political Action, said: "Our democracy is under attack. So many in this country worked and fought to provide for equality for all and we have seen in the past few years, the clock turning back on this very progress."
"Progress for women's health, voting rights, and even public safety have all been compromised," she added. "We must work to rein in the Supreme Court in order to secure a true democracy for generations to come."
Alliance for Justice president Rakim Brooks warned that "unless we stand together, the Supreme Court is only going to further erode our rights, our democracy, and the quality of our lives and those of our loved ones."
"America is supposed to be a country where the rule of law governs, not ideology, yet in recent years we've watched this court trample decades of precedent and eviscerate the rule of law to serve an ideological agenda," Brooks continued. "If that weren't bad enough, we now know Justice [Clarence] Thomas has been profiting for his profane use of public office."
Thomas is under fire for failing to report lavish gifts he and his relatives received from billionaire Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow.
"Enough is enough; it's time we defend our court and take it back from those who would undermine its legitimacy and vital role in our democracy."
"Enough is enough; it's time we defend our court and take it back from those who would undermine its legitimacy and vital role in our democracy," Brooks added.
Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig said his group joined United for Democracy because "the growing Supreme Court corruption crisis has highlighted how fundamentally broken our court is and how urgently it needs reform."
"With United for Democracy, Accountable.US is proud to join forces with key partners to shine a light on the corrupt court and demand that it stop putting special interests over everyday Americans," Herrig added.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8The Supreme Court's corruption is costing the court America's trust\ud83d\udea8\n\nWe joined @WeAreUFD to highlight the impacts of #SCOTUS on our families, freedoms, and democracy. \u2b07\ufe0f \u2b07\ufe0f \u2b07\ufe0f\n\nhttps://t.co/fyIQTQeQat\u201d— Accountable.US (@Accountable.US) 1686587526
Some coalition members, including the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), are calling for an expanded Supreme Court.
"CPD has fought hard to hold U.S. Supreme Court justices accountable and expand the high court to stop a conservative majority that serves the interests of the powerful few," the group said. "We're proud to join the United for Democracy coalition at a moment when justices have gotten away with egregious ethical breaches, strong-armed minority and dissenting voices, and ignored the will of the people."
United for Democracy members include the American Federation of Teachers, Planned Parenthood, League of Conservation Voters, Dēmos, Giffords, National Education Association, Fair Fight, SEIU, NARAL, MoveOn, March for Our Lives, Black Voters Matter Fund, Alliance for Justice, LUCHA, UltraViolet, and many others.
The campaign is also supported by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a leading congressional proponent of Supreme Court ethics reforms.
Existing pledges tend to ignore emissions caused by the distribution and consumption of petroleum products, and not a single fossil fuel company has committed to ending oil and gas production by 2050.
A growing share of fossil fuel corporations have pledged to reach "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, but a new report reveals that the vast majority of them are doing "nothing concrete" to achieve such goals.
Climate justice advocates have long denounced the concept of "net-zero" because, they say, allowing planet-heating pollution to be "canceled out" via questionable carbon offset programs or risky carbon removal technologies is an accounting gimmick that doesn't guarantee the deep emissions reductions needed to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Net Zero Stocktake 2023, unveiled Monday at the United Nations Bonn Climate Change Conference, shows that even if one accepts the premise that entities can negate, rather than eliminate, their pollution, they are still failing to deliver on the framework's own terms.
Based on publicly available data compiled by the collaborative research outfit Net Zero Tracker, the third comprehensive annual analysis of "net-zero target intent and integrity" finds that 75 of the world's largest 114 fossil fuel companies have now made net-zero by 2050 commitments, up from 51 a year ago.
However, most of those commitments don't fully cover or lack transparency on the coverage of "scope 3" emissions, rendering them "largely meaningless," the report says. In contrast to "scope 1" and "scope 2" emissions—resulting from production and the operation of company-owned property, respectively—scope 3 emissions stem from the distribution and consumption of products, making them by far the most significant for fossil fuel companies.
To make matters worse, not a single fossil fuel company has committed to phasing out oil and gas production by 2050 nor have any committed to ending exploration for new oil and gas fields or halting the extraction of existing reserves, notes the report. Only two have vowed to stop building or enlarging coal mines and another two have rejected new coal-fired power stations. Just four have promised to end coal-fired power generation by 2030 in rich countries and by 2040 in all nations.
The International Energy Agency made clear in 2021 that any new investment in coal, oil, and gas is inconsistent with its net-zero-by-2050 blueprint. Since then, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has repeated its warning that expanding fossil fuel supply is incompatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the status quo as a civilizational "death sentence" and called the aforementioned actions currently being ignored by all but a few dirty energy firms a "survival guide for humanity."
Despite all of those alarm bells, oil and gas corporations—long aware of their contributions to the climate emergency, swimming in record profits, and empowered by policymakers who have continued to lavish the industry with trillions of dollars in subsidies each year while failing to agree to a global fossil fuel phaseout—are still planning to ramp up drilling in the coming years.
During last year's COP27 summit, a group of U.N. experts outlined the parameters of a high-integrity net-zero strategy for companies and sub-national governments. In addition, the U.N. earlier this month launched the Global Climate Action Recognition and Accountability Framework for non-state entities.
As the latest Net Zero Stocktake, citing the U.N.'s guidance, points out:
Achieving credible net-zero requires the phasing down and out of fossil fuel extraction and use, with any residual emissions being removed by like-for-like carbon dioxide removal later in the century. For the 77 fossil fuel companies with net zero targets, as well as those without them, they should reflect on the U.N. Expert Group's fifth recommendation that a fossil-fuelled future is incompatible with what 195 nations agreed to in 2015 when they signed the Paris agreement. The U.N. expert group also clarified that the focus should not just be on transitioning away from fossil fuels by mid-century, but "must be matched by a fully funded transition toward renewable energy."
"We haven't yet seen a huge move from fossil fuel companies or other companies on meeting those [guidelines], so there's still a lot of work to do to come up to that level," report co-author Thomas Hale, a professor at the University of Oxford, toldReuters.
Fossil fuel corporations aren't the only entities examined by Net Zero Tracker.
Researchers are keeping tabs on all countries, all states and regions in the 25 highest-emitting nations, all cities with more than 500,000 residents, and the largest 2,000 publicly listed companies worldwide, leading to a database with over 4,000 entries. Of those, at least 1,475 have set a net-zero target, up from 769 in December 2020. However, as with oil and gas firms, "there are very limited signs of improvement in the robustness of sub-national and corporate net-zero targets and strategies" overall, the report notes.
Progressive critics might say the analysis provides further evidence that despite the U.N.'s best efforts to establish high standards, corporate net-zero pledges still amount to little more than a greenwashing tactic—one that threatens to delay the transformative action needed to save millions of lives this century.
"This is truly alarming and explains why the world is completely off track in achieving gender equality by 2030," an Oxfam Great Britain researcher said.
A United Nations report revealed Monday that despite "powerful" global movements such as #MeToo, Ni Una Menos, Time's Up, and Un Violador en Tu Camino, about 9 in 10 people worldwide still hold biases against women.
The new Gender Social Norms Index report covers 85% of the world's population and incorporates data from 2017-22. It follows the 2020 edition, which covered over 80% of the global population and relied on data through 2014.
According to the U.N. Development Program (UNDP), which produced both publications, the latest report shows "a decade of stagnation" across four dimensions explored by researchers: political, educational, economic, and physical integrity.
\u201cNew @UNDP report shows no progress in level of bias against women:\n\n\u27a1\ufe0f 50% believe men make better political leaders\n\u27a1\ufe0f 40% believe men make better business executives\n\u27a1\ufe0f 25% believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife\n\n\ud83d\udcf0 Read our full story here: https://t.co/HkjWhoEm0q\u201d— UN News (@UN News) 1686542700
"Nearly half the world's people believe that men make better political leaders than women do, and two of five people believe that men make better business executives than women do," the publication states, highlighting how few women hold roles in both areas.
"Only 11% of heads of state and 9% of heads of government are women, and women hold only 22% of ministerial posts," while "in the paid economy women hold only 28% of managerial positions," the document details. "Even when women reach leadership positions, gender biases lead to unequal treatment and judgment."
"All biased gender social norms are potentially harmful, but perhaps none has a more direct impact on women's agency and well-being than those leading to violence against women and girls," the report stresses. Over a quarter of people "believe that it is justifiable for a man to beat his wife," and a similar share of women and girls over age 15 have endured intimate partner violence.
The document also warns that "the world is not on track to achieve gender equality by 2030," which is among the 17 sustainable development goals adopted by the U.N. in 2015. Targets of the gender equality goal include ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls, including violence and harmful practices such as forced marriage, ensuring access to economic resources and reproductive healthcare, recognizing underpaid domestic work, and boosting female leadership in politics and beyond.
Anam Parvez, head of research at Oxfam Great Britain, responded with alarm to the new UNDP report's key figures.
"This is truly alarming and explains why the world is completely off track in achieving gender equality by 2030," she told The Guardian. "In 2021, 1 in 5 women were married before they turn 18, 1.7 billion women and girls live on less than $5.50 a day, and women continue to take on three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men around the world."
"At the current rate of progress it will take 186 years to close gaps in legal protections," Parvez pointed out. "It also explains why, while there has been some progress on enacting laws that advance women's rights, social norms continue to be deeply entrenched and pervasive."
\u201c.@UNDP's new Gender Social Norms Index shows that there has been no improvement in biases against women in a decade.\n\nAlmost 9 out of 10 men and women worldwide still hold biases against women.\n\n#CheckYourBias now: https://t.co/VxVcfcUqCu\u201d— Human Development (@Human Development) 1686542465
The report says that "the gender-based biases we carry into voting booths, board meetings, interview panels, and assemblies present barriers to women's ability to fulfill their full potential. Policies to achieve comprehensive gender equality have to be designed and implemented to address biased gender social norms."
Raquel Lagunas, director of UNDP's Gender Team, explained that "an important place to start is recognizing the economic value of unpaid care work. This can be a very effective way of challenging gender norms around how care work is viewed."
"In countries with the highest levels of gender biases against women," Lagunas noted, "it is estimated that women spend over six times as much time as men on unpaid care work."
Pedro Conceição, head of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office, emphasized that "social norms that impair women's rights are also detrimental to society more broadly, dampening the expansion of human development."
"In fact, lack of progress on gender social norms is unfolding against a human development crisis: The global Human Development Index (HDI) declined in 2020 for the first time on record—and again the following year," he said. "Everyone stands to gain from ensuring freedom and agency for women."
The U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting "START" to 88788, or through chat at thehotline.org. It offers 24/7, free, and confidential support. DomesticShelters.org has a list of global and national resources.