Civil Society Strengthens Alliances as Global Financing Summit Fails to Deliver At Level Needed for Climate Finance

As the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact concludes after two days of discussions on issues such as climate finance and debt for emerging economies, 350.org celebrates the array of powerful civil society actions around the summit that highlighted the need to make polluters pay.
Activists from climate, labor, migrant, and social justice movements took part in creative actions around Paris. Coalitions across movements uplifted each other, drawing connections between interconnected justice issues and standing in solidarity to demand world leaders and financial institutions prioritize people over profit and address the climate crisis.
Amid the unprecedented climate impacts that are currently sweeping the world, and disproportionately affecting the Global South, the summit came at a crucial juncture in which climate finance, loss and damage, and debt cancellation to be discussed at the international level.
Despite powerful displays of activism, in terms of substance, the summit outcomes fall significantly short of what people and the planet need. Despite promising commitments on behalf of governments and financial institutions to begin implementing important reforms, bold and rapid leadership is required to address the multifaceted issues of our time.
May Boeve, 350.org Executive Director says “There has been some progress this week, although still far too limited for what is needed. It’s clear that the true winner this week was civil society, who rose up and made loud and clear their demand that polluters pay. The money needed for financing climate action exists.
Some low hanging fruit available to rich government’s right now is a once in a generation opportunity to curtail excess money flowing to fossil fuel companies private bank accounts, and redirect it to communities around the world struggling with the climate and energy price crises. Politicians need to get behind voter sentiment and take this easy first step to tackle the climate and cost of living emergencies, and back the solar and wind energy global revolution that is taking place.”
Andreas Sieber, 350.org Associate Director for Global Policy says “The PACT Summit was only a starting point. This summit started an essential discussion: to reform an unjust financial system which is unfit to address the challenges of our time, namely the climate crisis. Trillions are needed to finance the transition to fair and clean renewable energy systems and address poverty, yet the summit delivered only a tiny fraction of that. World leaders must continue discussions on how to mobilize finance and reform our unfit financial institutions at the upcoming G20, World Bank, and IMF meetings.”
Clémence Dubois, 350.org Associate Director, Global Campaigns says “This week, we saw solidarity across communities, coalitions, and movements creatively and collectively calling for fundamental reform to the global financial system. While world leaders and the financial elite continue to lag behind, lacking the leadership required of our time, the people are ready to mobilize more than before to hold them accountable.”
Norly Mercado, 350.org Asia Regional Director says “Despite positive initial steps, the Pact Summit failed to produce sufficient outcomes for communities in the Global South, including across Asia, who are disproportionately impacted by climate impacts and who are the least responsible for them. At the same time, emerging economies are disproportionately impacted by concessional loans and crippling debt, leftovers from centuries of colonialism. It is crucial that the current status quo be redressed and that reparations be made. We are calling for debt cancellation and grant based climate finance, which are prerequisites for climate justice”.
Landry Nintereste, 350.org Africa Regional Director says “This summit was intended to address entrenched injustices that the global financial system has perpetuated for far too long. Communities in Africa and across the Global South are increasingly faced with worsening climate impacts exacerbated by the crippling burden of poverty, debt, lack of climate finance, and conditional aid. Without a significant increase in funding adaptation, resilience, and just energy transition on one hand, and a deep overhaul of the financial architecture that does not perpetuate injustice. With so many broken and empty promises made in the past, they are losing faith in such big gatherings. ”
Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Managing Director said: “The summit was meant to address the broken financial system that has failed to benefit those who need it most. It has gone some of the way, but not nearly far enough. Frontline communities are burdened with the need for adaptation and recovery, and the climate finance promised for this is ridiculously inaccessible. I firmly believe a world beyond destructive fossil fuels is possible, a world where Pacific Islands can thrive, but it’s going to need more than a broken system. It’s going to need debt cancellation, grant-based climate finance and a fossil fuel industry that pays for its crimes.”
Jeff Ordower, 350.org North America Director said “it is disappointing that time and time again countries in the Global North, controlled by the fossil fuel lobby, fail to suffiently move towards a less equitable world. The status quo fails to work for the majority of the world’s population. We need to reform our domestic banks and private equity, cancel countries’ debt, and make available the tools to help mitigate the climate crisis.”
Nicolo Wojewoda, 350.org Europe Regional Director said “European countries and the fossil fuel giants based here have a responsibility to pay back the Global South, who are facing disproportionate burdens from debt to climate impacts. It is their responsibility to provide climate finance, cancel debt, fund loss and damage.. It is crucial that we continue to push for a swift transition away from the current, fossil-fueled global financial system, and towards a just transition to renewable energy that puts people before profits.”
"The U.S. provides billions in military funding to the Israeli military. How long do we have to keep demanding accountability?"
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and other progressive lawmakers decried their government's continued military support for Israel on Thursday after hundreds of settlers rampaged through Palestinian towns this week, terrorizing families and setting fire to dozens of cars, homes, and businesses.
"This is a pogrom," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote late Thursday. "The U.S. provides billions in military funding to the Israeli military. How long do we have to keep demanding accountability?"
One person, 27-year-old Omar Qatin, was killed Wednesday during the latest wave of settler violence, which began after four Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.
The deadly shooting occurred a day after Israeli forces carried out a
massive raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, killing at least six people—including a 15-year-old child.
The Israeli army and the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been accused of enabling and encouraging settler attacks, which have intensified in recent months. According toAl Jazeera, it was unclear whether Qatin—a father of two young children—"was killed by a settler or a soldier."
"Witnesses told local media that a number of settlers fired live rounds at village residents as a large contingent of Israeli troops stormed in," the outlet noted. "The Red Crescent Society told the Palestinian Wafa news agency a number of settlers prevented ambulances from reaching the town to treat the wounded."
While Netanyahu publicly criticized the settler violence this week as unlawful, The New York Timesreported that he "also attempted to assuage hard-line allies in his far-right government by announcing that he would immediately advance plans to build 1,000 new homes in Eli," a West Bank settlement.
Such settlements are illegal under international law.
As reports and footage of the settler rampage spread on social media, a chorus of progressive lawmakers slammed the U.S. government's unconditional military aid to Israel.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to Congress, called the billions of dollars in U.S. military aid that flows to the Israeli government each year "blanket permission to do these atrocities."
"This pogrom was fully backed by the Israeli military. The violent apartheid government of Israel is out of control," Tlaib wrote on Twitter. "How many more Palestinians have to die before we say enough?"
Many Palestinian residents of Turmus Ayya, one of the West Bank towns targeted by settlers this week, are U.S. citizens.
Olfat Abdelhalim, who lives in Chicago but is in Turmusayya visiting family, toldTIME that she was at a doctor's appointment earlier this week when her kids called her and said Israeli settlers were attempting to break into the family home.
"I told them, 'Just go downstairs and close all the doors,'" Abdelhalim recounted. "Thank God, they were able to escape from a window on the first floor."
Tlaib voiced outrage over such accounts, writing, "Americans are visiting family this summer and witnessing violent mobs and killing raids that put them in fatal danger all while their president sits in silence."
Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said Thursday that the Biden administration would "not stand by and watch settler violence occur," but he did not pledge any specific action.
U.S. Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.), whose district includes parts of Chicago, tweeted Thursday that he has "received reports that constituents, friends, and their families visiting loved ones in Palestine have faced violent threats from Israeli settlers during the recent raids on villages in the occupied West Bank."
"Even as my colleagues and I work with authorities to stop the current settler attacks, Palestinians will continue to face threats to their homes, livelihoods, and safety," García added. "As a close ally of Israel, the U.S. can't continue to tolerate systemic violence against Palestinians."
García, Tlaib, and Omar are among the co-sponsors of Rep. Betty McCollum's (D-Minn.) Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act, a bill that would bar the Israeli government from "using U.S. taxpayer dollars in the occupied West Bank for the military detention, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention; the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international humanitarian law; or any assistance or support for unilateral annexation of Palestinian lands in violation of international humanitarian law."
"Congress has a responsibility to not ignore the well-documented mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation," McCollum said upon reintroducing the bill last month.
Backers of an Atlanta ballot measure to cancel the land lease enabling the controversial training complex now have less than two months to gather more than 70,000 signatures.
Opponents of the proposed Public Safety Training Center—widely known as "Cop City"—near Atlanta cleared an important administrative hurdle Wednesday as the city clerk's office approved their petition for a referendum on whether to cancel the controversial project's land lease.
The petitioners will now have just 58 days to collect signatures from 15% of Atlanta's registered voters—or 70,000-75,000 people—in order for the referendum to qualify for this November's ballot.
Paul Glaze, an organizer with Cop City Vote Coalition, toldWXIA that more than 3,000 volunteer canvassers have already signed up to gather signatures.
"The mayor says the people of Atlanta want Cop City, that this is a thing the people want, and if that's true, no one should be afraid of a vote," Glaze said, referring to Democratic Mayor Andre Dickens, a supporter of the project. "We are committed to this and we believe in this."
The petition's approval follows months of protests inside and around Atlanta City Hall. Cop City opponents are set to launch a week of action this weekend to drum up support for the ballot measure and amplify opposition to the $90 million project, which is funded largely by the city of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF).
Despite opposition from environmental, racial justice, Indigenous, and other groups, the APF—a private organization whose backers include major corporations like Amazon, Home Depot, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and UPS—was granted permission in 2021 to build Cop City in the Weelaunee Forest in DeKalb County just outside Atlanta city limits.
The complex would be built on land stolen from the Muscogee people, many of whom were forced westward during the genocidal Trail of Tears period.
Earlier this month, the Atlanta City Council approved funding for the project.
In January, militarized police shot and killed Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a 26-year-old protester also known as "Tortuguita" who officers claim opened fire on them, during a raid to violently remove forest defenders from the project site. A DeKalb County Medical Examiner autopsy—which officials suppressed for months—revealed that Terán was shot 57 times and that there was no gunpowder residue on the victim's hands, debunking the government's claim Terán fired first.
Police subsequently charged nonviolent anti-Cop City activists with "domestic terrorism," a move described as "unprecedented" by human rights defenders.
Police also arrested Marlon Scott Kautz, Savannah Patterson, and Adele Maclean of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund (ASF)—a legal aid group and bail fund supporting the Cop City protesters—in a dramatic militarized raid on June 1.
Authorities accused the trio of money laundering and charity fraud, with Georgia Deputy Attorney General John Fowler claiming that despite what "appears to be laudable [and] lawful" nonprofit work, the defendants "harbor extremist anti-government and anti-establishment views and not all of the money goes to what they say that it goes to."
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari responded by calling the organizers—who deny the allegations against them—"some of the best of our Atlanta mutual aid network" and condemning their arrests as "nothing more than an intimidation tactic by the state."
"The heat dome was a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendants' decision to sell as many fossil fuel products over the last six decades as they could and to lie to the county, the public, and the scientific community."
Two years after what experts called the "world's most extreme heatwave in modern history" devastated the Pacific Northwest, Oregon's Multnomah County filed a lawsuit against several fossil fuel giants and "their misinformation agents" in state court.
"This lawsuit is about accountability and fairness, and I believe the people of Multnomah County deserve both. These businesses knew their products were unsafe and harmful, and they lied about it," said Jessica Vega Pederson, the county chair. "They have profited massively from their lies and left the rest of us to suffer the consequences and pay for the damages. We say enough is enough."
The complaint names fossil fuel companies including BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and Shell, as well as the consulting firm McKinsey & Company and two trade associations: the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA).
The 2021 extreme heat event was linked to hundreds of deaths in the region and scientists said at the time it would have been "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change," which is notably driven by ongoing fossil fuel extraction and use.
"The heat dome that cost so much life and loss was not a natural weather event," the complaint stresses. "It did not just happen because life can be cruel, nor can it be rationalized as simply a mystery of God's will. Rather, the heat dome was a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendants' decision to sell as many fossil fuel products over the last six decades as they could and to lie to the county, the public, and the scientific community about the catastrophic harm that pollution from those products into the Earth's and the county's atmosphere would cause."
In Multnomah County, the heatwave killed at least 69 people, caused property damage, and took a financial toll on local resources. The suit—which accuses the defendants of fraud, negligence, and creating a public nuisance—seeks $50 million in actual damages, $1.5 billion in future damages, and an abatement fund, estimated at $50 billion, to "weatherproof" the county.
"There are no new laws or novel theories being asserted here. We contend that the defendants broke long-standing ones, and we will prove it to a jury," said attorney and law professor Jeffrey Simon.
Along with his firm, Simon Greenstone Panatier, the county is represented by Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost as well as Worthington & Caron.
"What is new about this case," explained attorney Roger Worthington, "is how the leadership of Multnomah County is utilizing irrefutable climate science to hold corporate polluters accountable for their role in causing a discreet and disastrous event, as well as recent wildfires."
According to Worthington:
We will show that fossil fuel-induced global warming is already costing Oregonians lives and treasure. We will show that the normal use of fossil fuel products over time has imposed massive external, unpriced, and untraded social, economic, and environmental costs on the county. We will show that they were aware of this price, and instead of fully informing the public, they deceived us. And we will ask a jury to decide if it is fair to hold the polluters accountable for these avoidable and rising costs.
We are confident that, once we show what the fossil fuel companies knew about global warming and when, and what they did to deny, delay, and deceive the public, the jury will not let the fossil fuel companies get away with their reckless misconduct.
As some local groups responded to the filing by urging Multnomah County to also "help us fight dirty, dangerous, and inequitable fossil fuel development" in the region, the new legal action was widely welcomed by climate campaigners.
Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, said that with this suit, "Multnomah County has joined the growing ranks of local governments that are standing up to Big Oil and fighting to make these polluters pay for the catastrophic damage they knowingly caused and lied about for decades."
"While other communities are seeking to hold Big Oil accountable for the costs of hurricanes, rising seas, and wildfires," he highlighted, "Multnomah County is the first to demand that oil companies stand trial for fueling the devastating 2021 heat dome, which claimed lives and wreaked havoc across the Pacific Northwest."
"Communities should not be forced to pay the price for these catastrophic climate damages while the companies that caused the crisis perpetuate their lies and rake in record profits," Wiles added. "The people of Multnomah County deserve their day in court to hold Big Oil accountable."
Lawsuits that aim to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for its planet-wrecking products and lies aren't the only climate-related cases currently moving through U.S. courts; Delta Merner at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) on Thursday pointed to another legal battle—a historic climate trial in Montana, the result of 16 youth suing the state.
"Multnomah County residents are on the frontlines of devastating climate change impacts. Extreme heat and wildfires are taking a massive toll on the health, well-being, and livelihoods of community members and leaving scars that will last for generations," she said. "A growing body of attribution science is paving the way for real accountability, showing over and over that the fossil fuel industry bears a great deal of responsibility for the damage done. As the first constitutional climate lawsuit trial draws to a close in Montana, plaintiffs, advocates, and scientists are hopeful that our justice system will work effectively, informed by robust scientific evidence."
"Across the country and the world, climate litigation is helping communities resist the fossil fuel industry's attempts to further extend a dangerous, unjust, and destructive fossil fuel-dependent energy system and economy," added Merner, lead scientist at the UCS Science Hub for Climate Litigation. "While nothing can truly compensate for the lives lost, the homes destroyed, or the irreplaceable natural landscapes forever altered, legal avenues provide a glimmer of hope for justice. Climate litigation is a necessary mechanism to hold these corporations accountable for their callous disregard for the well-being of communities and the planet."
As DeSmognoted Thursday:
It is the first time that McKinsey & Company has been named as a defendant in a climate accountability lawsuit. It is also the first climate case to name the WSPA as a defendant; other climate cases filed by California communities have invoked the Big Oil trade association—which spent more than any other group lobbying in California last year—as a relevant nonparty.
McKinsey & Company has a sordid history of working with industries that have deliberately deceived the public about the harms of their products, from Big Tobacco to opioid manufacturers. The consulting firm has also served the fossil fuel industry.
Ben Franta, senior research fellow and head of the Climate Litigation Lab at the University of Oxford, suggested to DeSmog that firms that have done work for polluting industries may increasingly face such legal challenges.
"Fossil fuel majors have collaborated with ad agencies, public relations firms, and others over the decades to create misleading public communications campaigns," he said. "Much as the consulting firm McKinsey has faced liability in the context of opioid litigation, third parties beyond fossil fuel producers might conceivably face liability in the context of climate litigation."