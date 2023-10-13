October, 13 2023, 10:16am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Peter Hart, phart@fwwatch.org
Billions Wasted on Hydrogen Hype
Federal funding should go to bonafide clean energy systems, not fossil fuel scams
Today, the Department of Energy is announcing the hydrogen hubs that will be eligible to receive up to $7 billion in funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In response, Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh released the following statement:
“The massive build out of hydrogen infrastructure is little more than an industry ploy to rebrand fracked gas. The Biden Administration has clearly fallen for this scam hook, line and sinker. This multi-billion dollar bet on greenwashed dirty energy will undermine efforts to address the climate crisis, while increasing pollution of our air and water, and milking taxpayers for billions in new fossil fuel subsidies.
“Hydrogen is not clean energy – the vast majority is derived from fracked gas. Using fossil fuels to create ‘clean’ energy is an expensive and cynical scam. The industry wants us to believe that it will be able to capture the climate pollution generated by hydrogen production, but there is zero evidence that will work, and plenty of evidence showing it will fail to deliver on climate goals.
“Even the cleanest forms of hydrogen present serious problems – most notably the massive amount of water that would be wasted. As groundwater sources are drying up across the country, there is no reason to waste precious drinking water resources on hydrogen when there are cheaper, cleaner energy sources that can facilitate a real transition off fossil fuels.
“No matter its origin, hydrogen presents distinct health and safety concerns. It is highly flammable and prone to leakage. This is particularly concerning given that utilities across the country are pushing forward plans to blend hydrogen into our existing fossil gas system, which would be incredibly dangerous.
“There is a simple reason that dirty energy companies are among the strongest purveyors of hydrogen hype: This buildout does not threaten fossil fuels, it strengthens them. In a moment when every political decision that we make must reject fossil expansion, the Biden administration is going in the opposite direction.”
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
LATEST NEWS
Stiglitz to IMF: Give Poor Nations $300 Billion a Year to Fight Climate Crisis
"As the scale of climate change impresses itself more and more on us, we are going to need bolder things," Stiglitz said at the IMF and World Bank's annual meeting in Morocco.
Oct 13, 2023
News
"When the time comes and we are frying and somebody says: 'How do we get out of the frying pan?,' this [annual SDR allocations] is one way of doing so," he told The Guardian.
"Most of the world is going through what many have termed a 'polycrisis,' facing down high levels of external debt, combined with interlocking crises of food insecurity, fluctuating energy prices, impacts of war, and of course, the climate crisis," report coauthor Ivana Vasic Lalovic said in a statement. "Countries are limited in what they can do to respond to the climate crisis, though, when they are forced to divert so much of their resources toward servicing their debts."
"The international finance community needs to accept that the current dynamic, which prioritizes debt service–no matter how burdensome–over human needs and the urgency of climate crisis preparedness and response is unsustainable," coauthor Lara Merling said in a statement. "They need to step forward with solutions. Millions of lives may depend on it."
The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, should give poorer nations $300 billion a year to respond to the climate emergency, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said.
Stiglitz outlined his recommendation in an interview with The Guardian as he attended the fund's annual meeting with the World Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco, which runs from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15.
"As the scale of climate change impresses itself more and more on us, we are going to need bolder things," Stiglitz said.
"When the time comes and we are frying and somebody says: 'How do we get out of the frying pan?,' this [annual SDR allocations] is one way of doing so."
In his call, Stiglitz joined the push for the IMF to release more Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve asset that can be exchanged for cash. Wealthy nations also have the option of placing their SDRs in a fund for poorer countries.
"Basically, it is printing money," Stiglitz said. "It wouldn't be inflationary but it would be transformative."
Stiglitz' remarks came about a week after nearly 60 U.S. Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking them to support a new allocation of SDRs. The IMF issued $650 billion in SDRs in 2021 to help with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the legislators wanted it to issue the same amount to help nations address the climate crisis, war, and future pandemics.
Stiglitz's call is even bolder at $300 billion a year, because the lawmakers limited themselves to an amount that the IMF could approve without a vote from Congress. While Stiglitz acknowledged his plan was ambitious and unlikely to pass through the current U.S. Congress, it was worth pushing for given the urgency of the moment.
"When the time comes and we are frying and somebody says: 'How do we get out of the frying pan?,' this [annual SDR allocations] is one way of doing so," he told The Guardian.
Stiglitz said the money should be used to help poorer nations fund their equivalent to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act—which invested $370 billion in renewable energy. But it's impossible for less wealthy countries to make that kind of investment on their own, Stiglitz said.
"Developing countries can't do it on any scale," he told The Guardian. "Unless developing countries and emerging markets reduce their emissions, no matter what pieties we do in the U.S. and Europe, we will get global warming. The rhetoric is about doing something about climate change and then rather than getting onboard [the people] you most need to get onboard, you alienate them."
In a report published Thursday, the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) agreed that many poorer nations are not in the financial position to take ambitious climate action, and proposed more SDRs as one potential remedy. What's holding them back, CEPR said, was a large debt burden: Almost 80 low-to-middle-income countries face debt distress, and three-fourths of these are especially vulnerable to climate impacts. This creates a "vicious cycle" in which countries struggle to both service debt and respond to extreme weather events, leaving them unable to either get out of debt or recover from disasters and invest in the future.
"Most of the world is going through what many have termed a 'polycrisis,' facing down high levels of external debt, combined with interlocking crises of food insecurity, fluctuating energy prices, impacts of war, and of course, the climate crisis," report coauthor Ivana Vasic Lalovic said in a statement. "Countries are limited in what they can do to respond to the climate crisis, though, when they are forced to divert so much of their resources toward servicing their debts."
The report, titled The Growing Debt Burdens of Global South Countries: Standing in the Way of Climate and Development Goals, called on major financial institutions to address the situation by updating debt resolution frameworks, providing debt relief, financing through grants instead of loans, and allocating more SDRs.
"The international finance community needs to accept that the current dynamic, which prioritizes debt service–no matter how burdensome–over human needs and the urgency of climate crisis preparedness and response is unsustainable," coauthor Lara Merling said in a statement. "They need to step forward with solutions. Millions of lives may depend on it."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Mass Protests Erupt Across Middle East Demanding End to Israel's Assault on Gaza
"We are here to support the Palestinian people in Gaza," said one Jordanian demonstrator. "We are here because of our feelings for a people without weapons."
Oct 13, 2023
News
Demonstrators in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, and Lebanon expressed outrage over Israel's ongoing attack and the decadeslong occupation of Palestinian territory.
The outlet added that "in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where protests are prohibited, an AFP journalist witnessed police cuffing a worshipper who interrupted Friday prayers by shouting at the imam: 'Speak about Palestine! Gaza is under bombs!'"
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the Middle East on Friday to protest Israel's assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 1,500 people, displaced more than 330,000, devastated the enclave's infrastructure, and pushed its healthcare system to the brink of collapse.
Demonstrators in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, and Lebanon expressed outrage over Israel's ongoing attack and the decadeslong occupation of Palestinian territory.
"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting, and the violation of rights," Abu Kayan, an organizer of a rally in Baghdad, toldAgence France-Presse.
The outlet added that "in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where protests are prohibited, an AFP journalist witnessed police cuffing a worshipper who interrupted Friday prayers by shouting at the imam: 'Speak about Palestine! Gaza is under bombs!'"
The mass demonstrations erupted hours after Israel issued an evacuation order for northern Gaza, instructing the entire civilian population there—roughly 1.1 million people—to move to the southern half of the territory within 24 hours ahead of an expected ground invasion.
International humanitarian groups and aid organizations on the ground in Gaza condemned the order, warning that it would be impossible for so many people to move so quickly in such appalling conditions. The World Health Organization called the directive "a death sentence" for the wounded Gazans who have filled the territory's hospitals over the past week—a period in which Israel dropped 6,000 bombs on the densely populated enclave.
"The images are already flooding in as people in Gaza begin to flee their homes in fear of what comes," Yumna Patel, Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss, wrote Friday. "Men, women, and children, walking through the rubble of their destroyed land, holding onto whatever bags and belongings they can carry. A march to the south, not knowing if tomorrow, the south will be next. A death march."
Al Jazeerareported that the large crowds at Friday's protests across the Middle East "denounced Israel's heavy bombardment of the besieged enclave," an assault that came after a Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,300 people.
"In Baghdad, large crowds filled Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital for protests called by the influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr. In Yemen's capital, Sanaa, demonstrators took to the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags," Al Jazeera reported. "After prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, some worshippers stepped on U.S. and Israeli flags, in a sign of disrespect."
A demonstrator in Jordan toldMiddle East Eye that "we are here to support the Palestinian people in Gaza."
"I have seen scores of police, who have attacked us," the protester said. "They cannot suppress our rights. We are here to defend our human rights. Jordan is beside Palestine. We are here because of our feelings for a people without weapons."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Victory': After Historic Strike, Healthcare Unions Reach Tentative Deal With Kaiser Permanente
The agreement comes after more than 75,000 Kaiser employees took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, protesting staff shortages and low pay.
Oct 13, 2023
News
The three-day walkout drew vocal support from progressive members of Congress and the labor movement, including the striking United Auto Workers.
This is a developing news story... Check back for updates...
The coalition of labor unions that represents the tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers who took part in the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history last week announced Friday that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the nonprofit hospital giant after months of negotiations.
The details of the agreement were not immediately available, but SEIU United Healthcare Workers West—part of the Kaiser union coalition—called the tentative agreement a "victory" in a social media post.
"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the union wrote. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement will follow shortly.
Last week, 75,000 Kaiser employees in several states went on strike to protest chronic understaffing, job outsourcing, inadequate wages, and the company's alleged unfair labor practices.
The three-day walkout drew vocal support from progressive members of Congress and the labor movement, including the striking United Auto Workers.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
Independent, nonprofit journalism needs your help.
Please Pitch In
Today!
Today!