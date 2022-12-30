EPA Finalizes Rule Protecting 'Waters of the United States'

Support Our Work with a Year-End Gift
Supreme Court overreach may weaken EPA's science-based rule
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a final rule identifying waters protected under the Clean Water Act. The rule defines the term “waters of the United States”—sometimes referred to as “WOTUS”— and tracks the agencies’ longstanding approach for protecting our nation’s waters. The rule is based on an extensive scientific record, including hundreds of studies highlighting the ways waters affect each other and thus must be protected.
EPA’s revised definition comes after Earthjustice filed two lawsuits on behalf of tribes and environmental organizations to challenge Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which stripped protections from a large percentage of our nation’s waterways. In August 2021, an Arizona court ruled in favor of Earthjustice and our clients in one of those cases, held that the Trump rule violated federal laws, and vacated it because of its potential to cause significant harm to the nation’s waters. The Biden Administration committed to a new rulemaking process, which led to the rule finalized today.
“This rule tracks the familiar framework that the agencies have applied for decades to protect our Nation’s waters,” said Stuart Gillespie, senior attorney with Earthjustice. “The agencies grounded their approach in the scientific record, which underscores the many waters are connected and thus must be protected to safeguard downstream communities and the environment. The rule also resoundingly rejects the Trump-era approach, which unlawfully and unscientifically rolled back Clean Water Act longstanding protections.”
However, the Supreme Court is considering a case in which it might rewrite the legal principles that serve as the foundation of this new rule. After EPA and the Corps initially proposed this rule, the Court decided to hear the case of Sackett v. EPA, in which the plaintiffs are challenging the applicability of the Clean Water Act to thousands of wetlands. The Court’s move, and the views expressed by some Justices at oral argument, raise further concerns about the Court’s willingness to disregard traditional principles of judicial restraint in service of a deregulatory, pro-industry, and anti-environment agenda. The extensive scientific record that accompanies this new rule highlights the scale and complexity of the technical issues that agencies must consider in implementing the Clean Water Act, and further illustrates why the Court should tread cautiously when considering major changes to the law in this area.
When Congress enacted the Clean Water Act in 1972, lawmakers gave EPA and the Army Corps the authority and responsibility to protect all the “waters of the United States,” and to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of our waters. The Supreme Court’s decision to take up the Sackett case before the agencies finalized this rule raises questions about its agenda and threatens to undercut protections for our nation’s waters even as this rule seeks to strengthen them. We expect the Supreme Court to issue its decision in early 2023.
Earthjustice is a non-profit public interest law firm dedicated to protecting the magnificent places, natural resources, and wildlife of this earth, and to defending the right of all people to a healthy environment. We bring about far-reaching change by enforcing and strengthening environmental laws on behalf of hundreds of organizations, coalitions and communities.800-584-6460
The EPA's new rule "officially cleans up the Trump administration's Dirty Water Rule," said one conservation group, "which wiped out federal protections for thousands of waterways and nearly half of all wetlands."
Clean water advocates on Friday applauded the Biden administration for "resoundingly" rejecting the gutted regulatory framework left by former President Donald Trump as the Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule restoring many water protections.
Under the new regulations, the EPA will define "waters of the United States" that are protected under the Clean Water Act as "traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas, interstate waters, as well as upstream water resources that significantly affect those waters."
"Small streams help provide drinking water to millions of Americans. Wetlands filter out pollutants, provide vital wildlife habitat, and protect our communities from flooding in a climate-changed world."
The rule does not go as far as former President Barack Obama's administration went in protecting bodies of water including ephemeral streams and ponds, but they will restore protections for millions of marshes and other waterways that were stripped of safeguards by the Trump administration.
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), which warned in 2020 that former President Donald Trump's rule would put "drinking water for millions of Americans at risk of contamination from unregulated pollution," called the restored regulations "a major step forward."
\u201cThe lakes, streams, and wetlands this rule protects ensure the health of our ecosystems and communities.\u201d— SELC (@SELC) 1672421839
"As a result of our efforts, Lake Keowee in South Carolina, which provides drinking water for 400,000 people, will remain a pristine body of water," said Kelly Moser, a senior attorney at SELC. "More than 200 wetland acres adjacent to the Savannah River National Wildlife Refuge in South Carolina will again have protections against development. And that's just to name a couple of the many Southern waterways that will be cleaner thanks to the restored legal protections."
The rule was announced two days before the new year in which the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, a case involving a couple in Idaho who sued the EPA after the agency ordered them to stop a construction project because the property where they were building included a federally protected wetland. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case over the summer.
Kevin S. Minoli, a former EPA counsel, toldThe New York Times that the Biden administration could have "more room to interpret" the court's expected decision now that it has issued its own rule regarding which waters must be protected by the federal government.
"If the Supreme Court goes first, then the agency can't finalize a rule that goes beyond it," Minoli told the Times.
The impending decision ensured that the EPA "could not deliver fully" on the "promise" of the Clean Water Act, said John Rumpler, senior clean water campaigns director for Environment America Research and Policy Center, as "an extreme challenge to the Clean Water Act at the Supreme Court hangs like a sword of Damocles over the agency's head."
"The EPA's new rule makes progress by restoring federal protections to at least some waterways," he said. "It officially cleans up the Trump administration's Dirty Water Rule, which wiped out federal protections for thousands of waterways and nearly half of all wetlands across the country."
"But securing the promise of the Clean Water Act requires us to protect all our streams and remaining wetlands from polluters," Rumpler added. "Small streams help provide drinking water to millions of Americans. Wetlands filter out pollutants, provide vital wildlife habitat, and protect our communities from flooding in a climate-changed world."
"We will not rest," said Rumpler, "until we counter that looming threat and all of America's waterways get the protection they deserve."
"In recent years we have tried to fill the void left by the absence of a state aid system," said Doctors Without Borders Italy, "but if they make the task more difficult, if not impossible, who is going to save lives?"
Human rights defenders on Thursday condemned a decree by Italy's far-right government limiting the operations of migrant rescue ships, warning that the new restrictions would add to a refugee death toll that's already in the tens of thousands.
The year-end decree issued Wednesday by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her neo-fascist Brothers of Italy Cabinet compels ships to proceed immediately to an assigned port after a rescue instead of providing aid to other distressed vessels, as is commonly done. Critics say humanitarian vessels will be assigned to distant ports in order to keep them from the rescue zone for as long as possible.
"Imagine a car accident with many injured and ambulances forced to take them to hospitals in another region. At some point there will be no more ambulances available."
Under the new rules, migrants must also declare while aboard a rescue ship whether they wish to apply for asylum, and if so, in which European Union country.
Captains of civilian vessels found in violation of the rules face fines of up to €50,000 ($53,500) and confiscation and impoundment of their ships.
"With the new rules imposed by the Italian government on NGO vessels, we will be forced to leave relief areas in the Mediterranean Sea unguarded, with an inevitable increase in the number of dead," Doctors Without Borders Italy said in a statement. "Imagine a car accident with many injured and ambulances forced to take them to hospitals in another region. At some point there will be no more ambulances available."
\u201cThe new decree of the Italian government is a call to let people drown. No government can prevent ships from fulfilling their duty to rescue. #SeaWatch operates in accordance with international law and will continue to do so.\n\nRead our full statement here: https://t.co/XEj1nStWLZ\u201d— Sea-Watch International (@Sea-Watch International) 1672325252
"In recent years we have tried to fill the void left by the absence of a state aid system," the group noted, "but if they make the task more difficult, if not impossible, who is going to save lives?"
The NGO continued:
The captains and crews of the ships will be faced with an ethical dilemma, between the duty to provide rescue according to the law of the sea, and that of respecting the rules by heading to port after having carried out the first rescue. And to think that, until 2017, when our help was considered precious and there was a tested rescue mechanism, it was often the [Italian] Coast Guard who asked us to stay at sea one more day to cover an area and make up for their lack of means.
Oliver Kulikowski, spokesperson for the Berlin-based rescue group Sea-Watch, said in a statement that "the Italian government's new decree is a call to let people drown."
"Forcing ships into port violates the duty to rescue should there be more people in distress at sea," he added. " We will also resist this attempt to criminalize civil sea rescue and deprive people on the move of their rights."
"The politically motivated allocation of distant ports endangers the health of rescued people and is intended to keep rescue ships out of the Mediterranean for as long as possible."
Sea-Watch medical coordinator Hendrike Förster asserted that "the politically motivated allocation of distant ports endangers the health of rescued people and is intended to keep rescue ships out of the Mediterranean for as long as possible."
"The Italian government thereby makes itself directly responsible for health consequences on board the rescue ships," Förster added.
Since being elected three months ago on a xenophobic, anti-migrant platform, Meloni and her government have cracked down on rescue ship activity, claiming humanitarian groups are boosting, if not working with, human traffickers.
\u201cHow will a far-right leadership in Italy under Giorgia Meloni affect migrants trying to make it to Europe?\n\nJournalist & filmmaker @raulgaab shares his experience aboard a rescue ship \u2935\ufe0f\u201d— Al Jazeera English (@Al Jazeera English) 1664456401
Within 48 hours of entering office, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi issued a directive prohibiting two rescue ships, Humanity 1 and Ocean Viking from entering Italian ports. Humanity 1 was allowed to dock in Catania, Sicily in November.
After being denied permission to disembark in Italy, Ocean Viking, which is run by the group SOS Méditerranée, sailed for France, where, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries, more than 200 migrants were allowed to come ashore after weeks at sea.
Ocean Viking has returned to Italy with another 113 rescued migrants aboard and is being forced to travel 900 nautical miles around the "boot" of Italy to Ravenna on the Adriatic coast in the country's northeast.
\u201cAbdou* is 17 days old today. He is the youngest survivor currently on #OceanViking. He was rescued in the middle of the night with 112 other people from an overcrowded rubber boat. His 18-year-old mother spent over a year in #Libya before escaping, taking the sea with her newborn\u201d— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOS MEDITERRANEE) 1672425039
The Italian Interior Ministry says around 102,000 asylum-seekers have disembarked in Italy this year, an increase from about 66,500 in 2021. In 2016, the figure was 181,000. Migrants, who often undertake the perilous voyage from North Africa in inflatable dinghies or rickety wooden fishing boats, are fleeing wars and other armed conflicts, the climate emergency, hunger, and economic privation in their home countries.
According to the International Office on Migration (IOM), more than 2,000 migrants died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year. Since record-keeping began in 2014, IOM says that over 25,000 migrants have gone missing while crossing the sea.
Migrant rescue organizations have been the target of Italian government surveillance and infiltration for years. Following an undercover sting operation based at least partly on the conspiracy theory that rescue groups are funded by "globalist elites" in league with Libyan traffickers, four members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet were arrested and are on trial in Sicily for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. The activists—who deny the charges—face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
\u201cA collection of 30,000 pages of court documents obtained by The Intercept sheds light on the magnitude of the case against four members of @jugendrettet on trial for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, the largest of its kind in European history. https://t.co/sUrVStidyN\u201d— The Intercept (@The Intercept) 1671657007
Twenty-one people in total—including the crews of the Jugend Rettet's Iuventa rescue ship and members of groups including Sea-Watch, Save the Children, and Doctors Without Borders—stand charged with colluding with human traffickers to bring migrants into Italy in 2016 and 2017.
Jugend Rettet saysIuventa's crew rescued 2,000 people in the summer of 2016 alone.
"Instead of sea rescuers being charged for saving lives, Italian and European politicians should be charged with crimes against humanity," a lawyer for the defendants toldOpen Democracy last year. "It is really the world upside down, and we will make it right."
"Trump used questionable or poorly substantiated deductions and a number of other tax avoidance schemes as justification to pay little or no federal income tax," said one House Democrat.
After a protracted legal fight and relentless obstruction by the former president, the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday finally released six years of Donald Trump's individual and business tax returns.
"It is a bittersweet moment," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), a member of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, wrote on Twitter, lamenting how long it took for lawmakers to obtain the documents and make them public. "I will read through them today and you should too. Every American deserves this sunlight. This is what democracy is about."
A download link for the returns, which span 2015 to 2020 and are redacted to conceal sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers, is here (warning: the file is very large—1.1 GB—and in ZIP format).
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) also published the documents as more easily downloadable PDFs on its website.
The long-awaited release of the documents came after the House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to make them public. The committee also published a summary confirming that Trump—who broke with longstanding tradition by refusing to release the documents voluntarily—paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and $0 in 2020.
The summary made clear that Trump turned to avoidance tactics that the ultra-rich often use to slash their tax bills. In the years covered by the newly published documents, the former president reported massive net operating losses, allowing him to dramatically reduce or completely zero out his tax liabilities.
The House committee, which Democrats control until next week, also revealed earlier this month that the IRS didn't begin auditing Trump's taxes until 2019, despite the agency's mandatory presidential audit policy.
"Trump acted as though he had something to hide, a pattern consistent with the recent conviction of his family business for criminal tax fraud," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a member of the House tax panel, said in a statement Friday. "As the public will now be able to see, Trump used questionable or poorly substantiated deductions and a number of other tax avoidance schemes as justification to pay little or no federal income tax in several of the years examined."
"These findings underscore the fact that our tax laws are often inequitable, and that enforcement of them is often unjust," Beyer continued. "Trump was able to bypass even the mandatory IRS presidential audit program for years, but many other wealthy and powerful people evade billions in tax dues every year through more quotidian tax avoidance. Congress has so much work to do to make tax enforcement in this country fairer."
In response to the release of his returns, Trump—a 2024 presidential candidate—proudly touted his expansive use of deductions to lower his tax bills.
"The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises," the former president said.
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything," he fumed, "but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!"
The former president's returns show that he personally benefited from some of the provisions of the tax-cut measure he signed into law in 2017. As Bloombergnoted, Trump took advantage of the law's "expanded write-offs for business expenses" and "the scaling back of the alternative minimum tax, or AMT, allowing him to claim more individual deductions."
"Trump acted as though he had something to hide, a pattern consistent with the recent conviction of his family business for criminal tax fraud."
Writing for The Atlantic on Friday, CREW president Noah Bookbinder urged the Senate Finance Committee to investigate the IRS' failure to audit Trump in the early years of his presidency.
"The public needs to know whether one more key government function was politicized, allowing a president to shield possible conflicts of interest and escape accountability," Bookbinder wrote. "The American people need reassurances that transparency, oversight, and accountability will once again become matters of course rather than subjects of prolonged litigation."
"Donald Trump attempted to hijack the United States government to keep himself in power, and American democracy almost didn't survive," he added. "His tax returns may have been another part of that effort. That merits investigation—not over another six years, but now."