March, 13 2024, 12:03pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Timothy Karr: 201-533-8838,,tkarr@freepress.net
Banning TikTok Is the Wrong Way to Protect America's Social-Media Users
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, a bill that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States. The legislation was rushed to a vote following a closed-door hearing and subsequent committee vote late last week. The bill’s sponsors claim that this measure does not trigger First Amendment scrutiny because it merely requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its holdings if it wants to keep the popular app available to hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
According to the legislation, ByteDance must sell its TikTok shares within six months to a buyer that satisfies the U.S. government — with the added guarantee that ByteDance no longer has any control over platform algorithms that recommend content to users. If ByteDance refuses to sell, cloud providers and app stores will be prohibited from distributing TikTok in the United States.
TikTok has approximately 170 million users in this country alone, and is especially popular with younger generations and people of color, who use TikTok to organize, communicate, educate and entertain.
The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet committed to bringing it up for a vote. President Joseph Biden has said he’ll sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.
Free Press Action Policy Counsel Jenna Ruddock said:
“TikTok isn’t perfect, but banning it is the wrong solution. Like all popular platforms, including those that Meta and Google own, TikTok collects too much data on its users. But unilaterally dismantling spaces for free expression limits people’s access to information and cuts off avenues for creators to build community. The legislation also fails to meaningfully protect our privacy or address the national-security concerns the bill’s sponsors have raised.
“As this legislation moves through Congress, TikTok has urged its users to call their lawmakers to advocate for the app’s continued availability. We were inspired to see people of all ages engaging with the legislative process before the bill came up for a full House vote — but deeply disappointed to see reports that congressional offices dismissed these passionate outreaches from their constituents.
“Banning a single platform will not address the problem at the root of the entire tech landscape. At any given time, dozens of corporations are tracking us, analyzing our behavior and profiting off of our private information. An entire industry is dedicated to harvesting our sensitive data, selling it both in the United States and abroad, where it’s used to target people with unwelcome ads and political disinformation — and, potentially, pry into our personal lives. And all of this information is available to governments — to United States law enforcement and foreign intelligence agencies alike — on the open market for brokers and other intermediaries who sell data to interested buyers. It’s ridiculous for Congress to single out one app while failing to act on this huge problem that’s prevalent across all social media.
“Lawmakers should instead pass a federal privacy law that would limit how all companies collect, store, analyze and sell our personal data. In the coming weeks, Free Press Action will continue pushing Congress to champion real federal privacy protections and rein in the data-broker industry. For now, senators must do what their House counterparts failed to: Protect free expression online and reject this misguided TikTok ban.”
Free Press was created to give people a voice in the crucial decisions that shape our media. We believe that positive social change, racial justice and meaningful engagement in public life require equitable access to technology, diverse and independent ownership of media platforms, and journalism that holds leaders accountable and tells people what's actually happening in their communities.(202) 265-1490
LATEST NEWS
Rabbis for Palestinian Rights Counter 'Warmongering' AIPAC in DC
"We refuse to be bystanders as the Israeli government wages a genocidal campaign in our name," one rabbi said.
Mar 13, 2024
News
"We are rabbis representing hundreds of thousand of Jews affiliated with Jewish Voice for Peace Action imploring our leaders to end their complicity in the Israeli military's genocidal campaign in the name of tzedek (justice) and real safety for all people," Ye added.
As lobbyists with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, went to the nation's capital on Tuesday to push for more money for Israel as it continues its lethal onslaught in Gaza, 17 rabbis and rabbinical students showed up on the hill with a counter-proposal: negotiate a permanent cease-fire and stop unconditionally funding and arming the Israeli military as it commits war crimes.
The rabbis and rabbinical students, who were affiliated with Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Action, wore black shirts reading "Rabbis for Palestinian Rights" and met with members of Congress including Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.).
"AIPAC is warmongering and pro-apartheid," Rabbi May Ye with JVP Action, who is also a member of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council, said in a statement. "They do not represent Jewish people or the Jewish tradition."
"If you want to know one large reason why more members of Congress still aren't calling for a cease-fire—even though a cease-fire is overwhelmingly popular among their constituents—look no further than groups like AIPAC."
"We are rabbis representing hundreds of thousand of Jews affiliated with Jewish Voice for Peace Action imploring our leaders to end their complicity in the Israeli military's genocidal campaign in the name of tzedek (justice) and real safety for all people," Ye added.
Also on Tuesday, JVP Action members occupied the office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), one of the lawmakers who receives the most money from AIPAC.
The mobilizations come at a perilous moment in Israel's invasion of Gaza, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has already deemed a plausible genocide. Israel's offensive, which has already killed more than 31,000 Gazans, could escalate further as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to invade the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are now sheltering following Israeli orders to evacuate the north.
"Our Jewish communities are rising up to say 'never again is now,'" said Rabbi Leora Abelson with JVP Action and member of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council. "We refuse to be bystanders as the Israeli government wages a genocidal campaign in our name.
"We need our politicians to listen to Americans, including the hundreds of thousands of Jewish Americans who are urgently calling for a cease-fire," Abelson added.
According to a recent poll, 67% of all U.S. voters back a cease-fire, as do 77% of Democratic voters. Yet only around 15% of all members of Congress have called for a cease-fire.
"If you want to know one large reason why more members of Congress still aren't calling for a cease-fire—even though a cease-fire is overwhelmingly popular among their constituents—look no further than groups like AIPAC," Beth Miller, director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, said in a statement. "AIPAC and other pro-genocide lobby groups use massive amounts of money and racist bullying to ensure congressional complicity in Israel's unfolding genocide of Palestinians."
Tuesday's counter-lobbying comes amid an increased mobilization against AIPAC by anti-war and progressive groups. More than 20 groups, including JVP Action, launched Reject AIPAC on Monday to encourage lawmakers to decline endorsements and donations from the group. Members of the coalition point out that AIPAC takes significant donations from right-wing billionaires and backs candidates that take a far-right stance in U.S. domestic politics as well, as it endorsed more than 100 legislators who voted to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the same time, it has pledged more than $100 million to unseat lawmakers who have called for a cease-fire, who are also some of Congress' most progressive members, and also to target moderate Democrats who it deems insufficiently supportive of Israel.
The rabbis also met with many of the lawmakers who have called for a cease-fire, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Summer Lee (D-Pa.)
"Our Jewish tradition calls upon us to stand up for justice and for peace. Saving a soul, 'pikuach nefesh,' is the most holy commandment in all of Judaism," Rabbi Brant Rosen, a member of JVP Action, a co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council, and Rabbi at Tzedek Chicago, said in a statement. "We are here asking our representatives to call for a lasting cease-fire, to save lives in Gaza now, and thanking the representatives and senators who are already taking this stance."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Despite Industry Vows, Methane Emissions Remained Near Record Highs in 2023
"Close to 70% of methane emissions from fossil fuels come from the top 10 emitting countries," states a new report from the International Energy Agency.
Mar 13, 2024
News
The U.S. is the largest emitter of methane from oil and gas, followed by Russia. China has the highest methane emissions from the coal industry.
Methane emissions from the energy sector remain near record highs, despite the industry claiming it would act to rein in the powerful greenhouse gas, according to an International Energy Agency report released on Wednesday.
The report states that nearly 120 million tons of methane were emitted by the energy sector in 2023. That means emissions haven't changed significantly since 2019. The oil industry produced the most emissions with nearly 50 million tons of methane emitted last year.
"Close to 70% of methane emissions from fossil fuels come from the top 10 emitting countries," the report states.
🗣 “A 75% cut in methane emissions from fossil fuels by 2030 is imperative to stop the planet from warming to a dangerous level.”
Our Executive Director @fbirol on the need for stronger efforts to cut methane from fossil fuel operations.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MeRL9r7jYR pic.twitter.com/iJug2qcHnL
— International Energy Agency (@IEA) March 13, 2024
The U.S. is the largest emitter of methane from oil and gas, followed by Russia. China has the highest methane emissions from the coal industry.
"We estimate that if all methane policies and pledges made by countries and companies to date are implemented and achieved in full and on time, methane emissions from fossil fuels would decline by around 50% by 2030," the report says. "However, in most cases, these pledges are not yet backed up by detailed plans, policies, and regulations."
Though the energy sector is emitting a lot of methane, agriculture is actually the largest emitter of methane. Pledges to reduce methane emissions in that sector must also be met to address the climate crisis.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and it can trap far more heat than CO2. The IEA has been warning for years that sharp reductions in methane emissions are needed, but action has been slow.
"Well-known policies and existing technologies could reduce methane emissions from fossil fuels substantially," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. "The IEA stands ready to help the energy sector meet its goals by deploying these measures, and we will continue to monitor progress—a key part of our wider efforts to ensure countries deliver on the energy promises they made at COP28."
Keep ReadingShow Less
48,000+ Democrats Vote 'Uncommitted' in Deep-Blue Washington
"Tonight's numbers show that President Biden's current policies towards Gaza and Palestine are not in line with his voting base."
Mar 13, 2024
News
"Being uncommitted to Biden for as long as the violence in Gaza continues is a popular sentiment among Democrats everywhere, including in one of the bluest states in the nation."
Data for Progress polling released last month shows that 77% of Democratic voters—67% of voters across the political spectrum—want the Biden administration to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Thus far, Biden has only supported a temporary halt to the fighting while sending Israel billions of dollars worth of lethal weaponry.
More than 48,000 voters and counting marked "uncommitted delegates" on their ballots in Washington state's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, far surpassing organizers' expectations and further showing that President Joe Biden's unconditional support for Israel's war on Gaza has angered significant chunks of his base.
Washington is one of several U.S. states that have adopted universal mail-in voting, so final results from Tuesday's contest aren't expected until later this week. But with 80% of the vote tallied thus far, organizers of the grassroots uncommitted campaign have more than quadrupled their goal of 12,000 votes—which was twice the number of uncommitted votes in Washington in the deep-blue state's 2020 Democratic primary.
Organizers said they campaigned for just two weeks ahead of the primary and spent $20,000. They predicted a surge in "uncommitted" votes in the coming days, given that progressive ballots in Washington are "notoriously late."
"Tonight's numbers show that President Biden's current policies towards Gaza and Palestine are not in line with his voting base," said Rami Al-Kabra, a lead organizer and spokesperson for Uncommitted WA. "Democratic voters want a permanent cease-fire and an end to America's unconditional funding of Israel's military."
While tens of thousands of Democrats voted uncommitted, Biden handily won his party's primaries in Washington, Georgia, and Mississippi on Tuesday, officially securing enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump won the number of delegates needed for the GOP nomination, setting the stage for a 2020 rematch.
"Being uncommitted to Biden for as long as the violence in Gaza continues is a popular sentiment among Democrats everywhere, including in one of the bluest states in the nation."
Uncommitted organizers have stressed that Biden's continued backing of Israel's assault on Gaza risks eroding key elements of his base ahead of the high-stakes November contest against Trump, who has expressed support for the mass killing of Palestinians.
Data for Progress polling released last month shows that 77% of Democratic voters—67% of voters across the political spectrum—want the Biden administration to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Thus far, Biden has only supported a temporary halt to the fighting while sending Israel billions of dollars worth of lethal weaponry.
Since more than 100,000 Michiganders voted uncommitted in their state's Democratic presidential primary last month—securing 11 delegates to the party's convention—the effort to send a message to Biden and pressure him to dramatically change course on Gaza has spread to states across the country, from Minnesota to Massachusetts to Hawaii.
"Washington proved that being uncommitted to Biden for as long as the violence in Gaza continues is a popular sentiment among Democrats everywhere, including in one of the bluest states in the nation," Faheem Khan, lead organizer of Uncommitted WA, said in a statement. "Thousands of volunteers across the country helped us achieve these results, all within just a few days' time. Mobilizing so many people so quickly would not be possible if support for the Uncommitted movement wasn't so widely and passionately felt."
"Voters have strongly rejected Biden's funding of Israel's war in Gaza at the polls," said Khan. "Washington is proof that they will continue to do so until the Biden administration changes course and calls for a permanent cease-fire and stops their unchecked funding of Israel's genocide with our tax dollars."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular