February, 29 2024, 03:37pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Linda Benesch,,lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org
As Millionaire Earners Stop Paying Into Social Security for the Rest of 2024, New Polling Shows Americans Want the Wealthy to Pay Their Fair Share
New poll shows that 92% of Americans oppose cutting Social Security; 71% want to raise taxes on wealthy Americans to protect Social Security
Today, Social Security Works and Data for Progress released new polling showing that voters overwhelmingly reject Social Security cuts, as well as the idea of a closed-door “fiscal commission” to determine Social Security’s future. Instead, they want Congress to raise taxes on wealthy Americans to protect Social Security.
Currently, Social Security contributions are capped at $168,600 and people do not contribute on their wage income above that amount (unearned investment income is also exempt from Social Security contributions). That means that people making $1,000,000 a year are about to stop paying into Social Security for the rest of 2024.
In an op-ed about the polling, Social Security Works President Nancy Altman and Representative John Larson (D-CT) wrote that:
“We need to provide the 70 million Americans who pay into the system and rely on these benefits with the security to know it is solvent and working for them — and they deserve a direct answer on how Congress is going to address it. For more than 40 percent of them, Social Security is the only retirement plan they have. That’s why — across party lines — Americans are so adamant about fixing, maintaining, and enhancing Social Security, not cutting their hard-earned benefits.”
Key results from the polling include:
- 92% of voters, including 94% of Republicans, reject cutting Social Security to reduce the national debt.
- 71% of voters want Congress to protect Social Security by increasing taxes on wealthy Americans.
- 70% of voters, including 71% of Republican voters, oppose the creation of a commission aimed at cutting Social Security, Medicare, and other programs.
- 70% of voters think the future of Social Security should be decided through the regular lawmaking process in Congress, not through a new closed-door commission.
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
LATEST NEWS
60 Days Into 2024 and Millionaires Are Already Done Paying Into Social Security
"Ninety-four percent of Americans contribute to Social Security all year long, but the wealthy stop paying after their first $168,600 in wage income."
Feb 29, 2024
News
The calculator shows that a CEO with a $20 million annual salary stopped paying into Social Security just three days into 2024—and contributed just as much to the program for the year as someone who makes $168,600.
Most Americans contribute to Social Security year-round, but U.S. millionaires will stop paying into the critical program on March 2—just over two months into 2024.
That's because Social Security's payroll tax doesn't apply to earned income above a certain level. For 2024, the cut-off is $168,600, and capital gains—such as stock appreciation—are not subject to the payroll levy at all. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world's richest man, pays nothing into Social Security because he doesn't take a salary.
Emma Curchin, domestic outreach and research assistant at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), noted Thursday that with the $168,600 payroll tax cap in place, a millionaire's effective Social Security tax rate "is less than 1%."
"This is compared to the 6.2% that any worker making less than $168,600 pays," Curchin wrote. "The burden of paying for Social Security rests on working class people in this country."
CEPR on Thursday released a calculator that allows users to see when people with certain annual incomes stop contributing to Social Security, which keeps more people out of poverty in the U.S. than any other program.
The calculator shows that a CEO with a $20 million annual salary stopped paying into Social Security just three days into 2024—and contributed just as much to the program for the year as someone who makes $168,600.
The tool was released as a new survey by Data for Progress showed that 71% of likely U.S. voters want Congress to guarantee Social Security's solvency "by increasing taxes on wealthy Americans" rather than by cutting benefits.
Progressive lawmakers have long supported lifting the Social Security payroll tax cap to force rich Americans to contribute more to the program.
Rep. John Larson's (D-Conn.) Social Security 2100 Act, for example, would expand the program's benefits by applying the payroll tax to annual earnings above $400,000.
"Ninety-four percent of Americans contribute to Social Security all year long, but the wealthy stop paying after their first $168,600 in wage income, and they don't pay in at all on their unearned investment income," Larson and Social Security Works president Nancy Altman wrote in an op-ed for Data for Progress on Thursday.
"The best part about the Social Security 2100 Act? There's no need for a closed-door commission to pass it into law, because it's what the American people want to do," they added.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Worst-Case Scenario': Children Dying of Starvation, Dehydration in Gaza Hospitals
"The international community is facing a moral and humanitarian test to stop the genocide in Gaza," said a Gaza Health Ministry official.
Feb 29, 2024
News
Gaza's hospitals are stretched beyond the breaking point. Kamal Adwan Hospital director Ahmed al-Kahlout toldAl Jazeera that the facility is no longer operational after running out of fuel to power its generators. There is also an acute lack of baby formula and other essential supplies.
In what Palestinian officials on Wednesday called "'an international failure to protect humanity" from Israel's genocidal assault and blockade, at least six Palestinian children and infants have died of starvation, dehydration, and poisoning in Gaza hospitals in recent days.
The Gaza Health Ministry said that two children died at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, while four other children perished at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north. Seven other children remain in critical condition in the hospitals.
Quds News Networkreported that one infant, Ahmad Hijazzi, died at Kamal Adwan Hospital from malnutrition and poisoning after he consumed livestock feed, which starving Gazans are eating out of desperation. Other children have been poisoned from eating grass or drinking contaminated water. Newborns and infants born during the war to malnourished mothers are at particularly acute risk of death.
"The international community is facing a moral and humanitarian test to stop the genocide in Gaza," Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said. "We ask international agencies to intervene immediately to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza."
Gaza's hospitals are stretched beyond the breaking point. Kamal Adwan Hospital director Ahmed al-Kahlout toldAl Jazeera that the facility is no longer operational after running out of fuel to power its generators. There is also an acute lack of baby formula and other essential supplies.
"What we're seeing now is the worst-case scenario unfolding right before our eyes," Alexandra Saieh, head of policy and advocacy at the humanitarian group Save the Children International, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.
Saieh blamed the "relentless Israeli bombardment" and Israeli "restrictions that prevented the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance," and the "complete decimation of civilian infrastructure and services" for the current situation.
The Gaza Government Media Office said Wednesday that Israeli attacks have put 31 Gaza hospitals and scores more medical facilities out of service.
"The situation is dire, and it's getting worse," Saieh warned. "And it won't get better unless there is a cease-fire and we're able to scale up humanitarian assistance."
Delivery of humanitarian aid is being held up by Israeli restrictions as well as by extremist Israeli civilians who have set up encampments and roadblocks—one replete with a children's bouncy castle and carnival snacks—to block trucks from entering Gaza.
Earlier this week, Michael Fakhri, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food and a law professor at the University of Oregon, said that "intentionally depriving people of food is clearly a war crime," and that Gazans are enduring "a situation of genocide."
On Thursday, Israeli troops opened fire on a large crowd of starving Palestinians collecting food aid on al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and wounding more than 700 others.
"The reports emerging are beyond horrific," Save the Children country director Jason Lee said in a statement. "A queue for lifesaving food became a line-up for death. While children are dying from lack of food, their parents are dying trying to get it."
Thursday's massacre pushed the Palestinian death toll in Israel's 146-day genocide to more than 30,000. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Rep. Ro Khanna (D--Calif.) on Thursday that "over 25,000" of those deaths are women and children."
Additionally, more than 70,000 other Palestinians have been wounded, while around 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been forcibly displaced.
Last month, the International Court of Justice issued a provisional ruling that Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Israeli forces to prevent genocidal acts. Human rights groups this week accused Israel of ignoring the ruling.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Enough Is Enough': Former Top Sanders Aide Urges Israel Arms Embargo
"It is time for President Biden and U.S. partners to finally use their leverage to end this catastrophe."
Feb 29, 2024
News
After Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on starving Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, Trita Parsi, executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said on social media that "Biden's deference to Israel brought this about. Biden has put zero material pressure on Netanyahu."
CIVIC and over a dozen other groups—including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Save the Children—last month jointly called on all U.N. member states to "immediately halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is risk they are used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law."
As the death toll from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip topped 30,000 on Thursday, President Joe Biden faced renewed pressure to immediately cut off U.S. diplomatic and weapons support for the nearly five-month Israeli assault.
"President Biden must say 'enough is enough' and finally end U.S. support for and complicity in the ongoing carnage in Gaza," said Matt Duss, a former top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who is now executive vice president at the Center for International Policy.
"Importantly, he should suspend transfers to Israel of the arms it is using in Gaza," Duss argued, "as he is already obligated to do under U.S. law given the obvious reality—including an open admission by Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu—that the Israeli government is limiting the amount of humanitarian aid delivered to the territory."
"U.S. security assistance has enabled catastrophic civilian harm in Gaza in a way that appears to violate existing U.S. law and policy."
Since Israeli forces began bombarding Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7, the Biden administration has repeatedly vetoed United Nations cease-fire resolutions, bypassed Congress to send weapons, and sought over $14 billion atop the $3.8 billion in annual military aid that Israel already gets from the United States.
Duss stressed that Biden should continue efforts to secure a cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid. He said that "diplomacy must be prioritized not only as a means of reaching peace, but in order to uphold our own principles. The ongoing provision of arms to Israel despite its open hindrance of humanitarian efforts is a clear departure from those principles."
"A full cease-fire and massive humanitarian relief effort is not just a moral necessity but a security one," he added, warning of the growing risk of a regional conflict. "Nearly five months of slaughter and starvation of civilians in Gaza, and the continued holding and abuse of Israeli hostages, must not continue. It is time for President Biden and U.S. partners to finally use their leverage to end this catastrophe."
After Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on starving Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, Trita Parsi, executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said on social media that "Biden's deference to Israel brought this about. Biden has put zero material pressure on Netanyahu."
Rather than using his leverage to "force Israel to let in the aid, Biden instead caves to Netanyahu and considers airdropping aid," Parsi continued. "What a humiliation! Imagine if Biden from the outset had decided NOT to give Israel a blank check?"
The Washington, D.C.-based Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) similarly released a Thursday statement calling on the United States to "urgently leverage security assistance to push for civilian protection, de-escalation, and an immediate cease-fire."
"The U.S. is Israel's closest ally and provider of billions of dollars of security assistance annually," the group said. "U.S. security assistance has enabled catastrophic civilian harm in Gaza in a way that appears to violate existing U.S. law and policy. The U.S. has publicly pressed Israel on civilian protection; however, without using its leverage by conditioning aid, these messages will continue to be ignored."
CIVIC and over a dozen other groups—including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Save the Children—last month jointly called on all U.N. member states to "immediately halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is risk they are used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law."
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday also called for ending the flow of weapons, responding to a recent report from the U.N. high commissioner for human rights about the occupied Palestinian territories.
"The heinous crimes carried out by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups since October 7 are the abhorrent legacy of decadeslong impunity for unlawful attacks by all parties and Israel's crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians," the group said. "The international community's long-standing unwillingness to act to hold perpetrators to account has fueled grave abuses."
"As Israeli authorities contemplate forcing the over 1 million Palestinians in Rafah to again flee when there's nowhere safe in Gaza—a move that would be unlawful and have catastrophic consequences—states should act to prevent further atrocities," HRW asserted.
Both HRW and Amnesty have said this week that Israel is defying the International Court of Justice, which last month issued binding provisional measures in the ongoing South Africa-led genocide case against the country. Meanwhile, a U.S. case about Biden and other top officials' complicity in genocide is moving through the federal appeals process.
"States should use all forms of leverage, including targeted sanctions and an arms embargo, to press the Israeli government to comply with the binding order and to press the Israeli government and Palestinian armed groups to end unlawful attacks and other grave abuses," HRW said Thursday. "The lives of millions of civilians hang in the balance."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular