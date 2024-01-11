January, 11 2024, 10:28am EDT
250+ Groups, Scientists Urge USDA to Stop Ignoring Climate Cost of Meat, Dairy
Calls Increase for Reducing Climate-Killing Foods in Wake of COP28
TUSCON, Ariz.
More than 250 climate, environment, health, nutrition and food organizations and experts are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address greenhouse gas emissions from meat and dairy consumption. The move comes after USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack claimed, at December’s COP28 climate conference, that he doesn’t hear much about reducing meat consumption as a climate solution.
In a letter sent to the agriculture secretary today, signatories called on the USDA to immediately make meat and dairy reduction a key part of the agency’s climate strategy, align food and climate goals in all USDA programs, and integrate sustainability into the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Despite Vilsack’s claim, the call to address consumption of high-emissions foods was prominently featured at COP28. The highly anticipated FAO Roadmap, from the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, was released on the conference’s first-ever day dedicated to food and agriculture, which Vilsack attended. The United States even signed the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, which includes a pledge to “work collaboratively and expeditiously” to shift toward consumption of lower emissions foods.
“Secretary Vilsack can’t keep his head in the sand anymore, because this letter delivers the message loud and clear,” said Jennifer Molidor, a senior food campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We have to address our meat-heavy diets now, or the climate emergency will force us to.”
A diverse range of stakeholders — from youth-led organizations like Zero Hour and Genesis Butler’s Youth Climate Save to prominent journalist George Monbiot, author Matthew Prescott, and leading physician Dr. Jay Shah, chief of medical staff at Stanford Health Care — signed today’s letter.
Food and agriculture make up one-third of global greenhouse gases, mostly from meat and dairy, but these resource-intensive foods only provide 18% of calories. Reducing consumption of high-emissions foods in wealthy nations has been identified by the IPCC, FAO, and numerous climate studies as an important strategy to address greenhouse gas emissions.
These high-emissions foods are also the leading driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss and a key source of water pollution. Meat production accelerates the spread of disease, posing a severe risk to public health, particularly in marginalized communities, and making it even harder for farmers to adapt to climate change.
Research shows that sustainable dietary shifts play a key role in fighting climate change in high-consuming nations like the Unites States. Changes to food production alone are not enough. Immediately cutting 90% of U.S. beef consumption and replacing half our consumption of other meats with plant-based foods could save as much as 2 billion tons of greenhouse gases from being released by 2030.
Watch: 22-Minute Speech Details Israeli Officials' Genocidal Statements at ICJ
"The evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling, it is also overwhelming and incontrovertible."
Jan 11, 2024
News
South African attorney Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Thursday used the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials to make the case to the International Court of Justice—and to the world—that Israel's military is acting with clear genocidal intent in the Gaza Strip.
"Let the prime minister's words speak for themselves," said Ngcukaitobi, pointing to Netanyahu's November remarks urging Israelis to "remember what Amalek has done to you. Netanyahu has repeatedly likened Gazans to the Amalekites, whom the Old Testament God orders King Saul to massacre.
Ngcukaitobi went on to cite the deputy speaker of the Israeli Knesset, who called on Israel's military to "burn Gaza" to the ground—a statement he reiterated ahead of Thursday's hearing at the United Nations' highest court.
"There is an extraordinary feature in this case: that Israel's political leaders, military commanders, and persons holding official positions have systematically and in explicit terms declared their genocidal intent," said Ngcukaitobi. "And these statements are then repeated by soldiers on the ground in Gaza as they engage in the destruction of Palestinians and the physical infrastructure of Gaza."
The South African attorney played video footage of Israeli soldiers dancing and chanting that there are "no uninvolved civilians" in Gaza—a precursor to the war crime of collective punishment.
Watch Ngcukaitobi's full speech:
South Africa's 84-page filing at the ICJ contains nine pages of statements from Israeli officials that, according to the South African legal team, signal "genocidal intent against the Palestinian people."
Intent, as the U.N. has emphasized, is "the most difficult element to determine."
"To constitute genocide, there must be a proven intent on the part of perpetrators to physically destroy a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group," the U.N. explains in a summary of the Genocide Convention, which Israel stands accused of violating.
But Ngcukaitobi argued Thursday that Israeli officials' explicit calls for the decimation of Gaza and its population leave no question that the Israeli government's assault on the Palestinian enclave is genocidal.
"Many propagators of grave atrocities have protested that they were misunderstood, that they did not mean what they said, and that their own words were taken out of context," Ngcukaitobi said, preempting a possible Israeli line of defense. "What state would admit to a genocidal intent? Yet the distinctive feature of this case has not been the silence as such but the reiteration and repetition of genocidal speech throughout every sphere of state in Israel."
"We remind the court of the identity and authority of the genocidal inciters: the prime minister, the president the minister of defense, the minister of national security, the minister of energy and infrastructure, members of the Knesset, senior army officials, and foot soldiers," Ngcukaitobi continued. "The evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling, it is also overwhelming and incontrovertible."
Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in response to Ngcukaitobi's presentation that "decades of the U.S. insulating Israel from any accountability has led to this moment: Israeli leaders have thought they are so untouchable that they have openly declared the genocidal intent of their policies."
"But South Africa is now using Israeli leaders' own words to convict them at the ICJ," Parsi added.
'No One Is Spared': South Africa Presents Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
"Israel's political leaders, military commanders, and persons holding official positions have systematically and in explicit terms declared their genocidal intent," a South African lawyer told the top U.N. court.
Jan 11, 2024
News
"Israel has deliberately imposed conditions on Gaza that cannot sustain life and are calculated to bring about its physical destruction," said Hassim. "Israel has forced—forced—the displacement of about 85% of Palestinians in Gaza. There is nowhere safe for them to flee to."
South Africa is asking the ICJ to adopt "provisional measures" to halt Israel's mass killing and displacement of Gazans, many of whom are starving and being stalked by disease.
South African representatives argued before the International Court of Justice on Thursday that Israel is engaged in a genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, subjecting the enclave to "merciless" bombing with the clear intent to wipe out the Palestinian population.
"They have deplored anyone feeling sorry for the uninvolved Gazans, asserting repeatedly that there are no uninvolved, that there are no innocents in Gaza, that the killers of the women and the children should not be separated from the citizens of Gaza, and that the children of Gaza have brought this upon themselves," South African attorney Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said during his presentation.
Thursday's hearing also featured remarks from South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela, lawyer Adila Hassim, and international law professor John Dugard, each of whom laid out an aspect of South Africa's case against the Israeli government.
Hassim argued that Israel's "first genocidal act" is the "mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza," pointing to the U.S.-armed military's use of 2,000-pound bombs in southern Gaza—the region to which Israeli forces ordered Gazans to move earlier in the war.
"No one is spared. Not even newborns," said Hassim, displaying photos of mass graves in the Gaza Strip. "U.N. chiefs have described it as a graveyard for children."
"Israel has forced—forced—the displacement of about 85% of Palestinians in Gaza. There is nowhere safe for them to flee to."
Hassim made the case that Israel is guilty of violating articles 2a, 2b, 2c, and 2d of the Genocide Convention, which defines genocide as harm inflicted "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group."
"Israel has deliberately imposed conditions on Gaza that cannot sustain life and are calculated to bring about its physical destruction," said Hassim. "Israel has forced—forced—the displacement of about 85% of Palestinians in Gaza. There is nowhere safe for them to flee to."
South Africa's presenters sought to demonstrate genocidal intent in part by directly quoting high-ranking Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ngcukaitobi pointed to Netanyahu's repeated invocation of biblical passages to paint Gazans as modern-day Amalekites.
The attorney also played footage of Israeli soldiers chanting that they will "wipe off the seed of Amalek" and that there are "no uninvolved civilians" in Gaza.
"Israel's political leaders, military commanders, and persons holding official positions have systematically and in explicit terms declared their genocidal intent," said Ngcukaitobi. "These statements are then repeated by soldiers on the ground in Gaza as they engage in the destruction of Palestinians and the physical infrastructure of Gaza."
South Africa's legal team decided against sharing highly graphic videos and photos during its presentations, saying it did not want to turn the court's proceedings "into a theatre for spectacle."
"South Africa's application in this court today is built on a foundation of clear legal rights, not images," the legal team said Thursday.
South Africa is asking the ICJ to adopt "provisional measures" to halt Israel's mass killing and displacement of Gazans, many of whom are starving and being stalked by disease.
Israel is set to offer its counter to South Africa's case on Friday, which will mark the first time Israel has defended itself in person at the United Nations' highest court.
In the days ahead of the ICJ's public hearings, Israeli officials pressured governments around the world to publicly denounce South Africa's case. The United States, Israel's top ally and leading arms supplier, has dismissed South Africa's arguments as "meritless."
But a growing number of national governments are backing South Africa, including Brazil, Malaysia, Bolivia, and Pakistan. South Africa's ICJ effort has also drawn massive support from grassroots organizations across the globe.
"Israel's killing, injuring, traumatizing, and displacing large numbers of Palestinians and denying water, food, medicine, and fuel to an occupied population meet the criteria for the crime of genocide," reads an open letter signed by more than 1,000 unions, popular movements, and other groups. "If a majority of the world's nations call for a cease-fire, yet fail to press for prosecution of Israel—what is to stop Israel from ethnically cleansing all Palestinians?"
Rights Campaigners Urge World to Watch Gaza Genocide Trial Live. Here's How You Can
Thursday's proceedings at the ICJ are seen as a "glimmer of hope for international justice."
Jan 10, 2024
News
With the oral arguments scheduled to begin in The Hague at 10:00 am local time (4:00 am ET in the United States), the proceedings can be viewed below (or
here) via the official ICJ stream provided by the United Nations:
The eyes of the world should be focused on The Hague come Thursday, say human rights campaigners, as the International Court of Justice takes up South Africa's case charging that the Israeli government has "failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide in manifest violation of the Genocide Convention" by its actions in the occupied Gaza Strip.
"We encourage Americans and people around the world to listen to the oral arguments in South Africa's case, which if successful, would be an important step in holding the Israeli government to account for the genocide and crimes against humanity they are perpetrating against the Palestinian people," said Ibrahim Hooper, the national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
With the oral arguments scheduled to begin in The Hague at 10:00 am local time (4:00 am ET in the United States), the proceedings can be viewed below (or
here) via the official ICJ stream provided by the United Nations:
In a statement on Wednesday, Amnesty International said the public hearing of South Africa's allegations against Israel will bring a "glimmer of hope for international justice," though the rights group has not itself determined whether the nation's actions against the people of Gaza amount to genocide.
Despite not making the determination itself—though other experts and scholars have—Amnesty said that "there are alarming warning signs given the staggering scale of death and destruction with more than 23,000 Palestinians killed in just over three months and a further 10,000 missing under the rubble, presumed dead, as well as an appalling spike in dehumanizing and racist rhetoric against Palestinians by certain Israeli government and military officials. This, coupled with Israel's imposition of an illegal siege in Gaza, which has cut off or severely restricted the civilian population's access to water, food, medical assistance, and fuel, is inflicting unfathomable levels of suffering and puts the survival of those within Gaza at risk."
Read South Africa's 84-page application to the ICJ, which lays out the detailed allegations against Israel, here. It contains recent quotes from high-ranking Israeli officials, including Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
A pair of Israeli parliamentarians doubled down on genocidal rhetoric Wednesday, with Deputy Knesset Speaker Nissim Vaturi saying of Gaza: "It is better to burn down buildings rather than have soldiers harmed. There are no innocents there."
Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, said even as the case plays out at the ICJ, state actors from around the world—including the United States—still must meet their obligations under the Genocide Convention.
"As the United States continues to use its veto power to block the U.N. Security Council from calling for a cease-fire, war crimes and crimes against humanity are rife, and the risk of genocide is real," said Callamard. "States have a positive obligation to prevent and punish genocide and other atrocity crimes. The ICJ's examination of Israel's conduct is a vital step for the protection of Palestinian lives, to restore trust and credibility in the universal application of international law, and to pave the way for justice and reparation for victims."
The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) highlighted in a Wednesday statement that two weeks after the ICJ hearings, the group will be in federal court for its case against U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "for their failure to prevent—and complicity in—the genocide."
CCR noted that "while previously supporting efforts at the ICJ to prevent genocide in the case of Ukraine v. Russia, the Biden administration has denounced the proceedings in The Hague and is seeking to have the U.S. case dismissed," with Blinken calling South Africa's case against Israel "meritless," despite the mounting evidence.
"Such double standards are unfortunately what we have come to expect from Israel's chief accomplice: Israel could not be committing genocide without the unconditional military and diplomatic support of the U.S. government," the center said. "It is time for the United States to stop its selective support for international law and instead comply with its own obligations to prevent and punish genocide in all cases."
