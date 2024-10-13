Alarm as Pentagon Confirms Deployment of US Troops to Israel

The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that it has authorized the deployment of an advanced antimissile system and around 100 U.S. troops to Israel as the Netanyahu government prepares to attack Iran—a move that's expected to provoke an Iranian response.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, press secretary for the U.S. Defense Department, said in a statement that at President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon approved the "deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of U.S. military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses" in the wake of Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month.

"The THAAD Battery will augment Israel's integrated air defense system," said Ryder. "This action underscores the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran."

The Pentagon's statement came shortly after The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported on the Biden administration's plans.

It is not clear when the U.S. troops are set to arrive in Israel. The U.S. currently has some 40,000 soldiers stationed across the Middle East.

"We risk becoming entangled in another catastrophic war that will inevitably harm innocent civilians and may cost billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars."



Iran fired roughly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1 in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah's leader and Hamas' political chief. Most of the Iranian missiles were shot down with the help of the U.S., whose Navy fired interceptors at the missiles.

Journalist Séamus Malekafzali argued the U.S. deployment of troops and the THAAD system shows that "the Israelis are clearly planning something for Iran that is going to cause a retaliation they know their own systems are unable to take."

"U.S. troops being deployed to Israel in this matter is seismic," Malekafzali added. "The U.S. military is now inextricably involved in this war, directly, without any illusions of barriers. Netanyahu is as close as he has ever been to his ultimate wish: making the U.S. fight Iran on Israel's behalf."

Israel's cabinet met Thursday to discuss a potential response to Iran's October 1 missile barrage. One unnamed Israeli source toldThe Times of Israel that "no big decisions" were made at the cabinet meeting. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Biden said that U.S. and Israeli officials were "discussing" the possibility of an attack on Iranian oil infrastructure.



Iran has warned of a "crushing" response to any Israeli attack.

In a statement Sunday, progressive U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), James McGovern (D-Mass.), and Greg Casar (D-Texas) said that "military force will not solve the challenge posed by Iran."

"We need meaningful de-escalation and diplomacy—not a wider war," the lawmakers added. "Nothing in current law authorizes the United States to conduct offensive military action against Iran. We risk becoming entangled in another catastrophic war that will inevitably harm innocent civilians and may cost billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars."