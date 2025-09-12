US Senators Praised for Report on US Complicity in Israel's Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza

The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Friday commended Sens. Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen for a new report about their recent trip to the Middle East that calls out US complicity in Israel's ethnic cleansing campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Merkley (D-Ore.) and Van Hollen (D-Md.) "have demonstrated a rare and commendable commitment to truth and accountability in the face of overwhelming political pressure," said CAIR Maryland director Zainab Chaudry in a statement.

"Their report confirms what Palestinians and human rights organizations have been documenting for years: that Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank amount to ethnic cleansing at the very least—and that the US bears responsibility for enabling these atrocities through billions in unconditional military aid and uncritical political support," Chaudry continued.

"We thank the senators for standing on the side of justice," she added, "and urge Congress to immediately act on their findings by halting all military aid to the Israeli government, enforcing existing US human rights laws, and supporting international accountability efforts."

CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group in the United States, previously praised the pair last month for their attempt to enter or even fly over Gaza, where Israeli forces continue to slaughter and starve Palestinians. The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that the death toll since October 7, 2023 is at least 64,756, though experts believe the actual figure is far higher.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is implementing a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians," declares the cover page of the senators' 21-page report, released Thursday. "America is complicit. The world must stop it."

Merkley said in a statement that "our report details what we saw during our recent trip to the region, including the destruction of Rafah that has reduced the city to rubble, and what we heard from experts in the field about how the Netanyahu government is systematically depriving Palestinians of the essentials needed to live—food, shelter, medicine, and water."

The report—which followed videos that the senators filmed and shared on social media at various stops—states that "the findings from our trip lead to the inescapable conclusion that the Netanyahu government's war in Gaza has gone far beyond the targeting of Hamas to imposing collective punishment on the Palestinians there, with the goal of making life for them unsustainable."

"That is why it restricts the delivery of humanitarian assistance and uses food as a weapon of war," the publication asserts. It also points to the death toll from the Israeli assault and that "at least 1.9 million people, about 90% of the population, across the Gaza Strip have been displaced during the war. Many have been displaced repeatedly, some 10 times or more."

Over 90% of Gaza's homes "have been destroyed or severely damaged," school buildings and agricultural lands "have been rendered unusable," and hospitals "have been damaged or destroyed, forcing many to close or operate under severely compromised conditions," the document notes. Additionally, "essential water and sanitation infrastructure have also collapsed under relentless bombing, leaving much of Gaza without access to clean water or functioning sewage systems."

"The fact that both the Netanyahu government and now the Trump administration are framing their plan as a call for the 'voluntary' exodus of Palestinians from Gaza is one of the most fraudulent, sinister, and twisted cover stories ever told," the report adds. "It is a farce to suggest people who have been subjected to destruction and dehumanization on such a vast scale would be departing Gaza 'voluntarily.' The plan is clearly to pressure Palestinians to leave Gaza by making life for them there virtually impossible."

Van Hollen said that "we hope this report will draw greater attention to these facts both here and around the world," and pledged that "we will do everything in our power to end America's ongoing complicity in this humanitarian disaster."

Under Democratic and Republican administrations, the US has given Israel billions of dollars in annual military aid. Both senators have repeatedly voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) resolutions that would prevent the sale of certain offensive American weaponry to Israel, which have increasingly gained Democratic backers but still lack sufficient support to pass.