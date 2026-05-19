Trump Brags $1 Billion Ballroom Will Be Home to 'Greatest Drone Empire' Ever Seen to 'Protect Washington'

With his approval ratings hitting a second-term low in recent polling, President Donald Trump decided on Tuesday to show off the progress being made on the luxury ballroom he's building at the White House.

While speaking with reporters outside the White House, Trump boasted that the planned ballroom will "be something incredible" and then explained that it would apparently come with military defense capabilities.

"On top of the roof, we're gonna have the greatest drone empire that you've ever seen," the president said. "And it's gonna protect Washington."

Trump: "This is the ballroom and it's gonna be something incredible. On top of the roof we're gonna have the great drone empire that you've ever seen. And it's gonna protect Washington." pic.twitter.com/rLEPGC2x7W

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

A reporter then asked Trump to elaborate on some of the security features in the ballroom.

"The underneath part [of the ballroom]... it's far more complex than the upper," the president responded. "Because what you don't see are the floors that are beneath here. And they have very, very important rooms down there, very, the most important. This was the one opportunity for the military to do something."

After rambling about the ballroom being "ahead of schedule," Trump said it would have "a drone-proof roof, again, it's all sealed, and all of this that you see is totally sealed, and we use it as a drone port, you can have unlimited drones up there, and drones are what's happening right now."

Trump on the ballroom: "They have very very important rooms down there. The most important. This was the one opportunity for the military to do something. We use it as a drone port. You can have unlimited drones up there and drones are what's happening right now." pic.twitter.com/XWzFBNOlmO

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Trump also reiterated his disinterest in Americans’ concerns about his illegal war with Iran raising the price of gas and leading to the highest level of inflation since 2023.

"This is peanuts," Trump said of the price of gas, which as of Tuesday stood at an average of $4.53 per gallon in the US. "And I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while, it won't be much longer... But I don't even think about that. What I think about is you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon."

Trump on high gas prices: "This is peanuts. I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while. But I don't even think about. What I think about is you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/XUVyNUpspm

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

There is no indication that Iran was anywhere close to having a nuclear weapon at the time Trump launched his war in late February without any authorization from the US Congress.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified under oath before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee last month that Iran’s nuclear weapons program had been “obliterated” by US-led airstrikes that were launched last year, and that there “has been no effort since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability.”

Trump's boasting of the planned defense stockpile also came days after an anonymous White House official claimed to the press that Cuba is preparing to attack the US with drones—an allegation the Cuban government and commentators dismissed as laughable.