Secret Service Kills Armed Man at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates…

The US Secret Service announced Sunday that its agents fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun overnight at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, while the president and first lady were at the White House.

A statement posted on social media by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi says:

On February 22, around 1:30 am, a male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.



The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.



US Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No US Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.



The incident, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the US Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

During a press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said that the suspect, a white man, "was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them, at which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position. At that point in time, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat."

According to the Associated Press, Guglielmi told reporters that the suspect is from North Carolina and was recently reported missing by his family.

Trump has faced multiple security incidents during his two terms and three campaigns, including an assassination attempt during a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and another the following September at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.