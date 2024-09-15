Trump 'Safe' After Shots Fired Near to Him on Golf Course

This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "safe" after gunshots were fired "in his vicinity," the Trump campaign announced on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials toldThe Associated Press that Secret Service agents opened fire after they saw an individual appear to lift the muzzle of their rifle through the barrier surrounding Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida while he was playing. The suspect then fled in an SUV and was later apprehended by local law enforcement. An AK-style rifle was later found on the grounds of the golf course.

The Secret Service said that the incident took place around 2 pm Eastern Time.

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's communications director, said there were "no further details at this time."

The incident comes a month and two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on social media. "Violence has no place in America."

The White House said in a statement that it was "relieved" the Trump was safe.