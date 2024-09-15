To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Trump on a golf course.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump waves while playing a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during his first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.

(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Trump 'Safe' After Shots Fired Near to Him on Golf Course

"Violence has no place in America," said U.S. Vice President and his 2024 election opponent Kamala Harris.gett

This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "safe" after gunshots were fired "in his vicinity," the Trump campaign announced on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials toldThe Associated Press that Secret Service agents opened fire after they saw an individual appear to lift the muzzle of their rifle through the barrier surrounding Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida while he was playing. The suspect then fled in an SUV and was later apprehended by local law enforcement. An AK-style rifle was later found on the grounds of the golf course.

The Secret Service said that the incident took place around 2 pm Eastern Time.

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's communications director, said there were "no further details at this time."

The incident comes a month and two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on social media. "Violence has no place in America."

The White House said in a statement that it was "relieved" the Trump was safe.

election 2024gun violencekamala harristrump assassination attemptviolencedonald trump
