Sanders Leads Senate Dems in Push to Strengthen Student Loan Debt Relief

Applauding the Biden administration for its proposal of "historic" methods of canceling student debt for millions of Americans after President Joe Biden's original plan was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday led members of the Democratic caucus in submitting a public comment with suggestions for strengthening the new proposal.

"We support the department's efforts to provide significant pathways to relief for student loan borrowers. These efforts are critical, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court's extreme, overreaching decision to strike down the Biden administration's original student debt relief plan," wrote the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The administration's plan—which would entirely wipe out the student loan debt held by 4 million people, provide at least $5,000 in debt relief to 10 million borrowers, and eliminate the interest of 23 million more—the letter states, "would undoubtedly eliminate the crushing student debt burden for borrowers who have long been waiting for needed relief."

But with 43 million people in the U.S. owing a collective $1.6 trillion in federal student loans—an amount that has prevented many from purchasing homes, starting businesses, and having families—the senators said the government must "act boldly so that the tens of millions of Americans who are struggling to pay the rent, put food on the table, and pay for the basic necessities of life are not crushed by a mountain of debt for getting a college education."

The lawmakers proposed:

Eliminating all of the excess interest that has accrued over what a person originally borrowed, regardless of the repayment plan they are on or what their income is;

Discharging debt for borrowers who have been in repayment for over two decades on a rolling basis, so no borrower has to delay or forego retirement because of their student loan debt;

Providing relief to borrowers who have been victims of servicing errors or misconduct; and

Providing debt relief to every eligible borrower automatically.

Eliminating excess interest would "help millions of borrowers get off the never-ending treadmill of student loan repayment and help them make progress toward eliminating their debt," said the senators. "Student loan debt should never be a life sentence."