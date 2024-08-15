Project 2025's Plan to Kill Medicare Via Default Enrollments in For-Profit Alternative

Project 2025—the far-right initiative to expand U.S. presidential power and purge the federal civil service—poses a dire threat to the government-run healthcare coverage enjoyed by tens of millions of senior citizens by making private, for-profit Medicare Advantage plans the default option for all Medicare enrollees, a report published Thursday warned.

The Center for American Progress (CAP) report said the goal of the Heritage Foundation and other right-wing groups behind Project 2025 involves "pushing the United States toward a future of fully privatized Medicare."

"If implemented, Project 2025 would lead to a multibillion-dollar annual giveaway to corporations at the expense of Medicare enrollees and taxpayers, and at the expense of Medicare's financial sustainability," CAP said, noting that "Medicare Advantage costs the Medicare program 22% more per enrollee than traditional Medicare."

"If Project 2025's plan to make MA the default option were to expand the proportion of Medicare beneficiaries in MA to 75%—up from its current enrollment level of 51%—CAP estimates that wasteful spending could approach an eye-popping $2 trillion over 10 years," the publication states.

Furthermore, the report says that "making Medicare Advantage the default option would restrict more Medicare enrollees' options over which doctors and hospitals they can receive care from."

Report co-author and CAP research associate for health policy Brian Keyser said in a statement that "Project 2025's plan to make Medicare Advantage the default option would give corporations even more power and strip doctors and patients of the freedom to make decisions about what care enrollees can or cannot receive."

"Project 2025's plan makes it clear—its priority is to help boost profit-driven corporations' bottom lines at the expense of Medicare enrollees' access to care and the future solvency of Medicare," Keyser added.

Often derided as "Medicare Disadvantage" by critics, MA was created by a GOP-controlled Congress and signed into law in 2003 by then-President George W. Bush "as a way of routing hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of for-profit insurance companies," according to frequent Common Dreams opinion contributor Thom Hartmann.

A report published last year by Physicians for a National Health Program revealed that MA plans are overcharging U.S. taxpayers by up to $140 billion per year, enough to completely eliminate Medicare Part B premiums or fully fund Medicare's prescription drug program.

The MA report is part of a CAP series on Project 2025—which also includes ananalysis from last week showing how the initiative "would make it easier for big corporations to dump dangerous toxins that poison Americans."

According to the report, the initiative's plan to dismantle environmental regulations—as former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee, did during his first term—threatens to reverse progress in protecting Americans from toxins like lead, soot, and other poisons including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily over time.

In an attempt to distance himself from the extremist agenda, Trump has claimed that he "knows nothing about" Project 2025 or who is behind it.

However, at least 140 people who worked in the first Trump administration have been involved with Project 2025, and last week The Washington Post published an article revealing that Trump took a private jet flight with Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts to a conference where the GOP nominee said that the conservative think tank is "going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do."

