'This Guy Is a Leech on the Public': AOC Rips Musk Over Attack on Social Security

Progressive lawmakers and advocates hit back on Sunday after Elon Musk parroted the long-debunked right-wing claim that Social Security is a Ponzi scheme, the billionaire's latest false attack on the nation's most effective anti-poverty program.

Musk made the comments during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast over the weekend, and the episode has already racked up nearly 8 million views as of this writing.

"Social Security is the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time," Musk said. "If you look at the future obligations of Social Security, it far exceeds the tax revenue."

The advocacy group Social Security Works noted in response that Social Security—which is 90% funded for the next quarter-century—"hasn't missed a payment in 89 years" and accused Musk of "defaming" the program as part of an effort to "cut benefits and otherwise destroy Social Security."

Musk's comments came as the Trump administration, with the assistance of the billionaire Tesla CEO's lieutenants, is working to gut the already-understaffed Social Security Administration, an effort that could result in benefit delays and disruptions.

"This guy is a leech on the public," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote on social media after a clip of Musk's remarks on Rogan's podcast circulated. "No matter how many billions he gets in tax cuts and government contracts, it will never be enough for him."

"Now he's going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children so he can pocket it in tax cuts for himself," Ocasio-Cortez added. "It's disgusting."

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote that "a guy who makes $8 million a day off the government thinks seniors getting $65 a day they worked their whole lives to earn is a 'Ponzi scheme.'"



"Protect Social Security," Casar wrote. "Fire Elon Musk."



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also weighed in on Musk's comments during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, calling the billionaire's attack on Social Security "totally outrageous."

"That's a hell of a Ponzi scheme when for the last 80 years, Social Security has paid out every nickel owed to every eligible American. Quite a Ponzi scheme," said Sanders, who called on lawmakers to support his proposal to expand Social Security benefits by lifting the cap on income subject to payroll taxes.

"You lift that cap, we can extend the solvency of Social Security for 75 years," the Vermont senator said. "And you can raise benefits."

Last week, as Common Dreamsreported, Sanders attempted to pass his Social Security expansion bill through the Senate via unanimous consent, but Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) objected, blocking the legislation.

