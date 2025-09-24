Lindsey Graham Again Endorses 'Lawless' Third Term Run for Trump

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
The senator previously called for an illegal "Trump 2028" presidential run after the president's address to Congress in March.
International leaders and diplomats gasped and were seen shaking their heads as US President Donald Trump gave his address at the United Nations General Assembly—attacking the UN itself, migration, and climate action—but Sen. Lindsey Graham gave the speech an obsequious review on Fox News Tuesday night, going so far as to say Trump's performance made a compelling case for him to run for an illegal third term.
“Trump 2028," Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity. "I hope this never ends.”
He repeated Trump's baseless claim that he has ended seven "unendable" wars since taking office in January and praised the president for "standing up in the UN and telling the world the way it is."
"We don’t have to live this way," said Graham, before emphasizing, "I hope he runs again."
Graham's comments represented "Republicans just openly calling for unconstitutional, lawless behavior" from the president, said journalist Mehdi Hasan.
Trump is barred from running for a third term by the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."
Graham has previously called for the president to run for a third term in 2028, saying on the social media platform X, "Trump 2028!" after praising Trump's address to Congress in March.
The comment was "a joke," Graham later said.
The president has also made comments about attempting to serve a third term, and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution days after Trump was sworn in to amend the Constitution, aiming to clear the way for a 2028 presidential run.
Economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research said the latest comments from Graham—who loudly denounced Trump at the beginning of his political career—suggested that "Trump must have some big-time dirt" on the senator.
"He used to have pretenses of being a serious person," said Baker.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
International leaders and diplomats gasped and were seen shaking their heads as US President Donald Trump gave his address at the United Nations General Assembly—attacking the UN itself, migration, and climate action—but Sen. Lindsey Graham gave the speech an obsequious review on Fox News Tuesday night, going so far as to say Trump's performance made a compelling case for him to run for an illegal third term.
“Trump 2028," Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity. "I hope this never ends.”
He repeated Trump's baseless claim that he has ended seven "unendable" wars since taking office in January and praised the president for "standing up in the UN and telling the world the way it is."
"We don’t have to live this way," said Graham, before emphasizing, "I hope he runs again."
Graham's comments represented "Republicans just openly calling for unconstitutional, lawless behavior" from the president, said journalist Mehdi Hasan.
Trump is barred from running for a third term by the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."
Graham has previously called for the president to run for a third term in 2028, saying on the social media platform X, "Trump 2028!" after praising Trump's address to Congress in March.
The comment was "a joke," Graham later said.
The president has also made comments about attempting to serve a third term, and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution days after Trump was sworn in to amend the Constitution, aiming to clear the way for a 2028 presidential run.
Economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research said the latest comments from Graham—who loudly denounced Trump at the beginning of his political career—suggested that "Trump must have some big-time dirt" on the senator.
"He used to have pretenses of being a serious person," said Baker.
International leaders and diplomats gasped and were seen shaking their heads as US President Donald Trump gave his address at the United Nations General Assembly—attacking the UN itself, migration, and climate action—but Sen. Lindsey Graham gave the speech an obsequious review on Fox News Tuesday night, going so far as to say Trump's performance made a compelling case for him to run for an illegal third term.
“Trump 2028," Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity. "I hope this never ends.”
He repeated Trump's baseless claim that he has ended seven "unendable" wars since taking office in January and praised the president for "standing up in the UN and telling the world the way it is."
"We don’t have to live this way," said Graham, before emphasizing, "I hope he runs again."
Graham's comments represented "Republicans just openly calling for unconstitutional, lawless behavior" from the president, said journalist Mehdi Hasan.
Trump is barred from running for a third term by the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."
Graham has previously called for the president to run for a third term in 2028, saying on the social media platform X, "Trump 2028!" after praising Trump's address to Congress in March.
The comment was "a joke," Graham later said.
The president has also made comments about attempting to serve a third term, and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution days after Trump was sworn in to amend the Constitution, aiming to clear the way for a 2028 presidential run.
Economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research said the latest comments from Graham—who loudly denounced Trump at the beginning of his political career—suggested that "Trump must have some big-time dirt" on the senator.
"He used to have pretenses of being a serious person," said Baker.