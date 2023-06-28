Voters—Including Majority of Republicans—Oppose McCarthy Ploy to Attack Social Security

As House Republicans advance a budget proposal that one leading critic warns would "destroy Social Security as we know it," a survey published Wednesday showed U.S. voters overwhelmingly oppose the creation of the fiscal commission proposed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to decide how to gut the vital social program upon which nearly 70 million Americans rely.

The Data for Progress survey found that opposition to McCarthy's (R-Calif.) proposed commission is thoroughly bipartisan, with 72% of all likely voters—including 78% of Democrats, 72% of Independents, and 65% of Republicans—either "somewhat" or "strongly" opposing the move.

In contrast, 93% of survey respondents said that Social Security benefits should remain as they are or be expanded, including 94% of Democrats, 91% of Independents, and 94% of Republicans.

"Voters correctly understand that Social Security and Medicare are earned benefits," Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, wrote for Data for Progress.

"Contrary to the claims of McCarthy and other Republicans, Social Security doesn't contribute a single penny to the national debt," she noted. It is fully funded by the contributions of American workers and other dedicated revenue. Indeed, it currently has a $2.8 trillion accumulated surplus."

McCarthy's overt attack on Social Security belies his oft-repeated past promise that cuts to the program were off the table.

During his February State of the Union address, President Joe Biden was loudly booed by Republican lawmakers when he accused some of them of seeking to "sunset" Social Security, an allegation that McCarthy denied.

However, last month the speaker claimed that Biden "walled off" cuts to Social Security and Medicare during the debt ceiling talks, and warned that he would "make some people uncomfortable" by taking a "look at" slashing funding for both programs.

"McCarthy and his fellow Republicans have made it clear that raising taxes on the wealthy is not an option," Altman wrote Wednesday. "When Republicans say they want to create a commission to 'look at' Social Security and Medicare, they mean one thing: benefit cuts."

Meanwhile, congressional progressives are fighting to not only save but expand Social Security.

As Altman noted:

Sens. Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.] and Elizabeth Warren [D-Mass.] have introduced the Social Security Expansion Act: which does just that. It expands benefits across the board by $200 per month and ensures that all benefits can be paid in full and on time through the end of the century and beyond. No one with income less than $250,000 would pay even a penny more.



Similarly, Rep. John Larson [D-Ct.] will soon introduce Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. Under his plan, no one earning under $400,000 would pay a penny more. The additional revenue from the wealthiest among us would be used to strengthen and expand the program. In the last Congress, Social Security 2011 was cosponsored by about 90% of Larson's fellow House Democrats.

"These are bills that can go through regular order for Congress to vote on in the light of day," Altman wrote. "That's because they are overwhelmingly supported by voters—Democrats, Republicans, Independents. Those are truly bipartisan proposals."

