Jane Goodall Dies at 91, Leaving a 'Legacy of Making Our Planet a Better Place'

Legendary English conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall died Wednesday at the age of 91, eliciting a flood of remembrances from fellow scientists, activists, politicians, and fans of her decades of dedication to protecting the natural world.

Goodall died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, while on a US speaking tour, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

"Dr. Goodall's life and work not only made an indelible mark on our understanding of chimpanzees and other species, but also of humankind and the environments we all share," the institute said. "She inspired curiosity, hope, and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others—particularly young people who gave her hope for the future."

"In 1960 Dr. Goodall established the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in Gombe National Park, Tanzania, which continues to this day," the institute continued. Footage from her early research in Africa was featured in the 2017 documentary Jane.

"She inspired curiosity, hope, and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others—particularly young people who gave her hope for the future."

"She pioneered and sustained the Jane Goodall Institute's community-centered conservation initiatives across the chimpanzee range for over four decades," the organization added. "Her legacy includes the creation of JGI's international environmental and humanitarian youth program Roots & Shoots, which is actively driving change in 75 countries and counting around the world."

Social media networks swiftly filled with posts honoring Goodall as a "childhood hero," "patient, passionate revolutionary," and "incredible force for good" whose "love and knowledge and care with animals like chimpanzees helped us all transcend the too often vicious human world."

British primatologist Jane Goodall visits a chimp rescue center on June 9, 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda. (Photo by Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty Images)

Abigail Ruth Freeman, director of Science for Society at Research Ireland, wrote on social media Wednesday: "Such a loss for humanity. Her work showed us that traits we conveniently ascribe to humans only are widespread in other animals. That they deserve more respect and compassion, and we could use a little more humility."

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund said that "we are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall, a groundbreaking primatologist and tireless conservationist. Her pioneering work with chimpanzees transformed our understanding of the species, and her lifelong advocacy inspired generations to protect wildlife and their habitats. Her legacy will continue to guide and inspire all of us in the fight to conserve our planet's precious species."

Goodall was named a United Nations messenger of peace in 2002. Highlighting that honor, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that he was also "deeply saddened" to learn of her passing, adding: "She is leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and our planet. I'm grateful for her lifelong environmental protection efforts and her strong support for the UN."

Author and former US political candidate Marianne Williamson said: "For millions of us she was the consummate role model. Few people have left an imprint on the world of such beauty and significance. A huge spirit was here with us. May she rest in eternal bliss."





Primatologist Jane Goodall visits the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia on July 14, 2006. (Photo by Greg Wood/AFP via Getty Images)

American journalist Yashar Ali wrote on his website that "few other people have had an impact on my life like Dr. Goodall."

"Because of her, countless women have pursued careers in biology, ecology, conservation, and other fields in STEM," Ali added. "Over the years, as I have traveled through the world and met some of the most prominent women in all areas of conservation and environmental sciences, all but a few told me they were inspired to get into their field by Jane Goodall's example."

Jane Goodall has died. She devoted her life to advocacy on behalf of chimpanzees and, after living among them,shared valuable insight into their lives. She advocated too for the wellbeing of other primates and the environmentShe has been a magnificent inspiration. Thank you Jane Goodall ♥️🙏🏽♥️



[image or embed]

— Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 2:41 PM

Some people shared their personal experiences with Goodall. American reporter Leigh Giangreco recalled that "Jane Goodall was one of my first ever interviews as a college journalist, and she had an immense respect for young people, I remember she wanted to hear from us specifically. I will never forget her discoveries or her empathy."

Scottish broadcaster Nicky Campbell said: "We have lost one of the greatest naturalists, zoologists, and activists. A great woman. I had the pleasure of meeting Jane Goodall. I was in awe of her. I will forever be in awe. She gave us so much. She gave her beloved chimps so much. She helped us understand them. And thereby understand ourselves. May this gentle, kind, wise, and wonderful woman rest in peace."

US Congressman Cory Booker (D-NJ) recorded a video about his experience meeting the renowned conservationist.

The US group 314 Action, which works to elect scientists and doctors, pointed out that just last week, its president, Shaughnessy Naughton, "was in the same room with Jane at Climate Week as she continued her lifetime of advocacy, until the very end."

"Jane Goodall was the best of us," the organization added. "May she rest peacefully, as we carry on."