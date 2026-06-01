Schumer Among Top Dems Who Marched at NYC Israel Parade With Accused ‘War Criminal’ Smotrich

Numerous headlines over the weekend focused on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision not to attend the city's Israel Day Parade on Sunday, with Israeli officials condemning his absence and outlets emphasizing that he was breaking "with a decades-long political custom because of his support of Palestinian rights."

But with the Israeli government's approval rating plummeting among the US public, including Jewish Americans, since Israel began its US-backed assault on Gaza more than two-and-a-half years ago, progressives were asking not why Mamdani skipped the parade—but why top Democratic officials such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) chose to take part in it, especially considering the involvement of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The International Criminal Court requested a warrant for Smotrich's arrest last month over his efforts to forcibly expel thousands of Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank, a violation of international law. He has played a key role in efforts to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which have ramped up since October 2023, when Israel began attacking Gaza's entire population of over 2 million Palestinians in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack. He also publicly called for the "annihilation" of Gaza in 2024.

The New York Times reported that Smotrich was not part of Israel's official delegation that was sent to take part in the annual parade, whose theme this year was "Proud Americans, Proud Zionists," but he marched nonetheless.

The Israeli government sent about 10 members of the Israeli Knesset to take part in the event, including two members of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit Party. Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who said last year that Israel was “rushing toward Gaza being wiped out," was also part of the delegation.

As Smotrich was joining establishment Democratic figures from New York state in the parade—including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, US Rep. Dan Goldman, Attorney General Letitia James, and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin—Ben-Gvir on Sunday was publicly calling for the Israel Defense Forces to "flatten" Beirut's suburbs in the IDF's incursion into Lebanon—"a direct incitement to mass civilian destruction," according to Middle East Eye.

"Why is it controversial for Zohran to skip a parade because of his principles but not for Democratic politicians to march with a fascist bigot like Smotrich?" asked Ben Rhodes, a former national security official under the Obama administration.

At the parade, Schumer spoke about his view that Jewish Americans' "security and our safety is never safe as long as we lack a place of refuge, a homeland," but Ali Abunimah, director of Electronic Intifada, wondered how the Senate leader's involvement in a parade with officials who have openly called for ethnic cleansing would make hundreds of thousands of Muslim New Yorkers, including thousands of Palestinian Americans, feel about their own safety.

"How can all New Yorkers feel safe, especially Muslims and Palestinians, when the New York City police commissioner marches with genocidal criminals like Smotrich for the same supremacist cause?" said Abunimah, suggesting Commissioner Jessica Tisch should be removed for her involvement in the parade. "Would Mayor Zohran Mamdani keep a police chief who marched with [the Ku Klux Klan]?"

The city's Democratic Socialists of America chapter called for Smotrich to "be arrested to face justice for his horrific crimes against Palestinians and humanity," and said that "every politician who marched with him aligned themselves with Israel’s crimes."

Along with the participation of Smotrich and Eliyahu, Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed noted that at the parade, the flag of the IDF's Golani Battalion, which was behind the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics in Rafah last year, was displayed at the event.

Beth Miller, the political director for Jewish Voice for Peace, took issue with a statement by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that condemned Mamdani for not taking part in the parade, calling it "the city's largest and most visible Jewish celebration."

"It's antisemitic to conflate Jews and Israel. Which is exactly what the ADL is doing by calling the 'Israel Day Parade' a 'Jewish celebration,'" said Miller. "As a Jewish person who lives here, I'm pretty fucking glad we finally have a mayor who isn't at a parade celebrating atrocity crimes."

Ryan Grim of Drop Site News pointed out that while New York City was welcoming the Israeli delegation, including officials from the country's extreme right, commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur were barred from entering the United Kingdom. Both have vehemently criticized Israel and were flagged as potentially not being "conducive to the public good.”

Journalist Krystal Ball of the online show "Breaking Points" said sardonically that the two concurrent events displayed "Western values."