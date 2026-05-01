New Bill Aims to Stop GOP From Funding Trump's Iran War Through 'Backdoor Budget Process'

Legislation introduced Thursday in the US House of Representatives would preemptively outlaw congressional Republicans' emerging plan to approve funding for President Donald Trump's illegal and historically unpopular Iran war through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process.

Led by Rep. Val Hoyle (D-Ore.), the No War Appropriations through Reconciliation (WAR) Act would prohibit any bill or amendment that "appropriates or otherwise provides budget authority for hostilities, including hostilities conducted by a proxy force, against the Islamic Republic of Iran unless Congress has authorized such hostilities through a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force."

“If Congress is going to spend money to put American boots on the ground in another foreign war for oil, we need to have a transparent process and an up or down vote in Congress,” Hoyle said in a statement, warning against use of the "backdoor budget process."

“This is the very least the American people should expect from Congress: For us to stand up for We the People and exercise our constitutional duty to either declare war or ensure that we end this expensive, immoral, and unconstitutional military action in Iran," said the Oregon Democrat.

Hoyle attempted to attach her legislation to a forthcoming budget reconciliation package that Republicans are using to pump around $70 billion into Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection without Democratic support. House Republicans blocked Hoyle's amendment.

While the immigration-related reconciliation bill has not yet been completed, Republicans are already discussing the possibility of crafting yet another package that would include funds for the Iran war. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), chairman of the House Budget Committee, has suggested the package could include at least $100 billion in Iran war funding.

Dylan Williams, executive vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, expressed support for Hoyle's legislation in a social media post on Friday, warning that "Trump and Republicans may try to pass a bill to fund the costly and unpopular war on Iran using procedural tricks, because they know it’d be hard to pass one via usual means."

"All Democratic lawmakers should back [Congressional Progressive Caucus] member Val Hoyle’s effort to block such an attempt," Williams added.

Hoyle introduced her legislation with the backing of a number of prominent advocacy organizations, including MoveOn, the Center for International Policy, J Street, and the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL).

"Congress must not approve another penny for a war of choice that risks mass casualties and regional destabilization," said Hassan El-Tayyab, FCNL's legislative director for Middle East policy. "This is about reclaiming Congress' constitutional authority over war powers and preventing another unauthorized conflict. Members should support this bill and make clear that diplomacy, not war, must guide US policy toward Iran."