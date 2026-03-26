Over 1 Million Americans Say Impeach and Remove Trump Ahead of ‘No Kings 3’ Rallies

The legal advocacy organization Free Speech for People on Thursday published a full-page advertisement in The New York Times highlighting the more than 1 million people who have endorsed the group's petition to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.

Free Speech for People's (FSFP) campaign—which also includes billboard trucks and projections in Washington, DC—comes ahead of the third wave of "No Kings" demonstrations, which are set to take place Saturday in thousands of locations across the United States.

“On March 28, 2026, the people will rise up," said FSFP digital organizing strategist Jax Foley. "The No Kings 3 protest is projected to be the largest mass comobilization in US history, with over 3,000 actions planned worldwide. People across this country are organizing, mobilizing, defending their communities, and demanding accountability.”

No Kings 3 comes amid Trump's attacks on the rule of law and constitutional rights at home and escalating militarism abroad as the president has bombed seven countries since returning to office—and 10 or possibly even 11 over the course of his two terms—while backing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

“Donald Trump poses a direct threat to our Constitution and to the rule of law,” FSFP president and co-founder John Bonifaz said in a statement. “The constitutional remedy of impeachment exists precisely for moments like this when a president abuses power, defies the law, and attacks democracy itself. Congress must act.”

FSFP's petition, which was launched on the day of Trump's second inauguration, urges Congress to "take action to defend our republic and Constitution" by impeaching the president again. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had over 1,070,000 signatures and is more than halfway to its goal of 2 million signers.

“For more than a year, FSFP’s team of lawyers, election security experts, and grassroots organizers have been tirelessly and fiercely leading the campaign to impeach and remove Trump and key administration officials,” Foley said. “We have heard from people across the United States who are with us in the call for no kings, no tyrants, and the immediate impeachment and removal of Trump and his coconspirators. Put the power back in the hands of We The People."

Trump is the only US president to be impeached twice—once in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of justice and again in 2021 for incitement of insurrection. A majority of senators voted to acquit Trump in 2019; a majority—but not the requisite two-thirds—voted to convict in 2021. Both chambers of Congress are now narrowly controlled by Trump's GOP.

"The congressional power of impeachment is designed to address this tyrannical threat to our democracy," FSFP said in the New York Times ad. "Members of Congress must abide by their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and impeach and remove Trump from office."

