Six vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla livestreamed

Six vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla livestreamed as they neared the Gaza Strip on October 1, 2025.

(Photo: screenshot/Global Sumud Flotilla/YouTube)

Watch: Global Sumud Flotilla Livestreams From Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Boats

Israel has a history of attacking flotillas and has vowed to block these vessels from delivering essentials to Palestinians.

NewsWar & Peace

The Global Sumud Flotilla livestreamed from several vessels on Wednesday as they neared the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of peaceful sailors from dozens of countries hope to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians bombed and starved by the Israeli government over the past two years.

The flotilla—whose name means perseverance in Arabic—has faced repeated attacks since it departed Barcelona a few weeks ago. Israel has not formally claimed responsibility but has attacked previous flotillas, attempted to tie this one to Hamas, and vowed to block the activists from reaching the besieged Palestinian territory to deliver food, medicine, and other necessities.

gazahumanitarian aidisraelglobal sumud flotilla

