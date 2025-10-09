'Crooked Cops' Report Details Trump-Led Corruption of Justice Department

The Not Above the Law Coalition on Thursday released a report documenting how President Donald Trump's administration has been corrupting every aspect of federal law enforcement.

The report, titled Trump's "Crooked Cops": The Corruption of Federal Law Enforcement, said that the president has "gone to extreme lengths to appoint top officials with no compunction about abusing their power to pervert justice to punish political enemies and favor political friends," before showing how these appointees have swiftly eliminated their agencies' independence from White House political pressure.

"Law enforcement that serves the political interests of the president rather than the public eliminates a core tenet of democracy, namely that we are a country of laws, not of men," the report emphasizes.

The report begins by recounting how Attorney General Pam Bondi followed direct orders from the president to file criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey, while at the same time noting that she has overseen "a department-wide purge of career officials who were assigned to Trump’s criminal cases or who were suspected to be insufficiently loyal to Trump personally."

Other Trump officials who feature prominently in the report include FBI Director Kash Patel, who is facing a lawsuit from former agents who have alleged they were fired as part of a "campaign of retribution"; Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who conducted an interview with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and then moved her "to more comfortable, low-security accommodations" after she told him that Trump had no involvement in her former partner Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities; and White House border czar Tom Homan, who was allegedly caught on video accepting a $50,000 cash bribe from undercover FBI agents.

The report also takes a swipe at Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, who publicly pressured ABC to take late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air mere hours before the network decided to suspend him.

"This was by no means the first instance of Carr weaponizing his regulatory enforcement power for political ends," the report says. "His threats have been all the more significant as many media companies have business interests pending before the administration.

During a conference call announcing the report, Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) described the Trump administration's actions as "so distressing and so disturbing," and vowed that he was "not going to stand by while the Department of Justice is used to subvert the rule of law."

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), a former federal prosecutor, said on the call that it was "personally devastating" to watch the corruption of the Justice Department, and he vowed that House Democrats would be ready to go with oversight investigations should they return to the majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

"Trump is trying to turn this government into his own personal fiefdom," said Goldman, who later described the weaponization of the Department of Homeland Security as "downright scary."

"We're losing the fabric of our country," he said.