Trump Agriculture Chief Claims ‘Golden Age’ Is Coming. US Farmers Say They’re ‘Barely, Barely Getting By’

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday claimed American farmers are heading toward a "golden age," even as President Donald Trump's policies are increasingly driving them into financial distress.

During an appearance on Fox Business, Rollins discussed Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk trade between the two countries.

"For our farmers and our ranchers, for farm security, for food security, making sure our farmers can prosper as they move into what will hopefully be a golden age under this president, these trade deals are very important," Rollins said. "But the president also understands that the over-reliance on a country like China has massive implications from a national security standpoint."

Brooke Rollins: "Farmers are moving into hopefully what will be a golden age under this president" pic.twitter.com/y2FRfZZVR3

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2026

American farmers took a big financial hit in 2025 after China cut off purchases of US soybeans in retaliation for Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The problems facing US farmers have gotten even worse since Trump illegally launched a war with Iran in late February, as the prices of fertilizer and diesel soared after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Monday report from Wisconsin Public Radio, there is little immediate relief coming for US farmers even if Trump ends his war with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz immediately reopens.

Shawn Arita, associate director of the Agricultural Risk Policy Center, told WPR that price projections show fertilizer prices will likely remain high throughout the rest of the year.

In fact, even if the strait were to reopen soon, the center projects that fertilizer prices will remain 13% higher than they were before the war started through all of next year and into 2028.

"We have seen that even in the most optimistic scenario," Arita explained, "we're going to see elevated prices on the nitrogen as well as phosphate side that continues on through the fall and moving into 2027."

Bill Knudson, agriculture economist at Michigan State University, told WPR that it will also take time to get shipping back to normal should the strait reopen soon because there are still an estimated 2,000 vessels stranded there that will take time to clear out.

"You’re not going to see a return to normal for several months, even if the Strait of Hormuz was opened relatively quickly," Knudson explained, "because you’ve got to get all those ships out of there."

The Guardian on Thursday published interviews with US farmers who explained how the combined hit of the president's trade wars and the Iran war have hurt them financially.

New York-based farmer Blake Gendebien told The Guardian that "these rising costs are hitting us at the wrong time here," as the price of offroad diesel has nearly doubled since last April.

"It’s a massive cost for farmers that are already barely, barely getting by," Gendebien explained.

North Carolina-based cotton farmer Julius Tillery told The Guardian that he's had to overhaul his planting process this year to minimize his use of diesel fuel.

“I’m very careful on my planting dates," said Tillery, who also revealed he's been eating more ramen noodles to save money. “I can’t afford to plant crops in bad climates, so the production window becomes smaller.”



