Jeff Bezos and Pete Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) gives a thumbs up alongside Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos as he visits Blue Origin in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 2, 2026.

(Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images)

Seeking Pentagon Contracts, Bezos Rolls Out Red Carpet After Dropping $40 Million on ‘Melania’

"Trump gets paid. Taxpayers get screwed," said one congressman.

News Politics

The $40 million film Melania, a biography of the first lady that was purchased by Amazon, has been panned as a "bribe disguised as a documentary," an "expensive propaganda doc," and a "journey into the void."

But despite the reviews, the tech firm has poured an unprecedented $35 million into a marketing campaign for the documentary, and one government watchdog group suggested Monday that the investment by the third-richest person in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is already paying off.

Bezos welcomed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to his Blue Origin facilities in Florida on Monday as part of Hegseth's "Arsenal of Freedom" speaking tour, which is aimed at overhauling the Pentagon's relationship with defense tech companies.

"Blue Origin is committed to supporting national security to, through, and from space," said Bezos at the event.

Blue Origin, Bezos' space exploration firm, has received billions of dollars in defense contracts to build technology that uses space lasers, nuclear-powered spacecraft, and a processing facility for satellites.

Hegseth said during his tour that Blue Origin is likely to do "plenty of winning" as the Pentagon hands out additional contracts.

Late last month, Amazon Web Services was also awarded a $581 million contract to support the US Air Force's Cloud One program.

Greg Williams, director of the Project on Government Oversight's Center for Defense Information, told USA Today that on its face, Hegseth's visits to Blue Origin as well as SpaceX, the space technology firm owned by Trump administration associate and Republican megadonor Elon Musk, were not "particularly novel."

But considering Bezos' purchase and promotion of the documentary spotlighting President Donald Trump's wife, said Williams, Hegseth's hobnobbing with the tech mogul raises new questions about Bezos' desire to curry favor with the White House.

"By spending a tiny amount of money to buy the rights," said Williams, Bezos "potentially gets a much larger return."

As such, Hegseth's visit to Blue Origin called attention to a situation of "unprecedented conflict of interest," Williams added.

US Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) summarized the apparent transaction involving the documentary rights and the government contracts: "Trump gets paid. Taxpayers get screwed."

