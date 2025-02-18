Sanders Has a Message for Working-Class Trump Supporters: 'They're Going After You'

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, has multiple messages for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

For one, "focus not on what Trump says, but on what he does," Sanders said in a clip of an interview that he posted on the platform X on Tuesday. Sanders also said that supporting billionaire Elon Musk's attacks on the federal government is incompatible with being an "honest conservative" and believing in the U.S. Constitution.

"If you are an honest conservative [and] you believe in the Constitution of the United States, you do not believe that the richest guy in modern history can go around unilaterally cutting programs that were authorized by Congress," he said.





Musk, who was tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency by Trump, has helped carry out a broadside against multiple federal agencies with the aim of slashing spending and personnel. Efforts by DOGE to infiltrate federal agencies have been met with multiple lawsuits, though a federal judge on Tuesday decided not to block Musk and DOGE from accessing federal data systems at several executive branch agencies, in a blow to a legal effort brought by a group of Democratic state attorneys general.

What's more, Sanders said, Trump is going to "cut programs that you and your families need... Your families may not be able to get the healthcare that they need. Your mother may not be able to get into the nursing home that she has to get into because Medicaid pays a substantial part of that."

Last week, House Republicans unveiled a draft budget resolution on that calls for $4.5 trillion in tax breaks that would disproportionately benefit the wealthy, which if enacted would likely be offset by steep cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and other programs.

In sum, "if you're a Trump supporter and you're a working-class person, understand that they're going after you," Sanders concluded.