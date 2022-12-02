Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) departs from the U.S. Capitol Building on September 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Right-Wing Extremist Boebert to Guide Policy on House GOP Leadership Team

"This is the Republican Party after a catastrophic midterm underperformance," said one Democratic strategist.

Julia Conley

Despite winning reelection by just 550 votes in a race that's now undergoing a recount, Rep. Lauren Boebert this week won a vote of confidence from her fellow Republican members of the U.S. House as she was elected to join the party's policy committee.

The office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday announced Boebert's unexpectedly close race with her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, would go to a recount under state law.

"When Boebert is writing your policy, you know the MAGA inmates are officially running the asylum."

In Colorado, any election race within a 0.5% vote differential must be recounted; the 3rd Congressional District race is currently within 0.34%.

The close race surprised election-watchers, as former President Donald Trump, with whom Boebert is strongly aligned, won the 3rd District by eight points in 2020.

The recount was announced just after Boebert was elected to be a new member of the Republican Policy Committee, which serves as an advisory panel and provides "conservative policy solutions to the House Republican Conference."

Boebert—whose party takes narrow control of the House in January—will represent Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma on the committee.

The congresswoman, who has represented the 3rd District since 2021 and is the owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado, has garnered outrage by threatening to carry a firearm on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol; joking in a video that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Muslim, was a member of the "jihad squad" and saying she felt safe riding in an elevator with her only because she didn't "have a backpack"; celebrating fascist electoral victories in Europe; and making anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Related Content

Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene heckle during Biden's State of the Union address

Boebert, MTG Among US Republicans Celebrating Fascist Victory in Italy

Jake Johnson

"Question: Who is the House Republican Party looking to for policy leadership and ideas? Answer: MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert," tweeted Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, referring to the abbreviation for Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett noted that along with Boebert's new role, the Republicans are also expected to allow Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who have both advocated for violence against Democrats on social media, to rejoin congressional committees from which they were earlier removed.

"This is the Republican Party after a catastrophic midterm underperformance," said Hackett.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Salmon fishers in Bristol Bay

EPA Urged to 'Finish the Job' After Latest Move to Protect Bristol Bay From Pebble Mine

"Local residents, scientists, and the broader public all agree that this is quite simply a bad place for a mine, and it is past time for the EPA to take Pebble off the table permanently," said one activist in Alaska.

Jessica Corbett ·

Raul Grijalva

'Zero Tolerance for Corruption': Grijalva, Porter Demand Answers on Alleged Trump Pardon Bribery Scheme

The Democrats believe a real estate developer donated to a Trump-aligned super PAC in exchange for the pardons of two other men.

Julia Conley ·

B-21 Raider

Millions of Americans Lack Adequate Health Coverage, But the Pentagon Has a New Nuclear Bomber to Flaunt

"This ominous death machine, with its price tag of $750 million a pop, brings huge profits to Northrop Grumman but takes our society one more step down the road of spiritual death," peace activist Medea Benjamin said of the new B-21 Raider.

Brett Wilkins ·

Biden and top advisers

Betrayal of Railway Workers Ignites Working-Class Fury Toward Biden and Democrats

"Politicians are happy to voice platitudes and heap praise upon us for our heroism throughout the pandemic," said one rail leader. "Yet when the steel hits the rail, they back the powerful and wealthy Class 1 rail carriers every time."

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) walks through the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2022.

With GOP House Control Looming, Pascrell Calls for Swift Release of Trump Tax Records

"Donald Trump tried to hide his tax returns from our oversight but after 1,329 days we have finally obtained the documents," said the New Jersey Democrat. "We should review and release them."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.