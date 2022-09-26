Boebert, MTG Among US Republicans Celebrating Fascist Victory in Italy

As much of the world watched with alarm as the fascist Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia party led a far-right coalition to victory in Italy on Sunday, Republican lawmakers in the United States had a much different reaction: Open glee.\r\n\r\nPointing happily to the far-right\u0026#039;s recent electoral surge in Sweden, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted that \u0022the entire world is beginning to understand that the Woke Left does nothing but destroy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nov. 8 is coming soon and the USA will fix our House and Senate!\u0022 added Boebert, a loyalist to former U.S. President Donald Trump. \u0022Let freedom reign!\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a far-right ally of Boebert\u0026#039;s in the U.S. House, also applauded Sunday\u0026#039;s results, which position Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia leader Giorgia Meloni to become Italy\u0026#039;s next prime minister even though her party won just around 25% of the vote in a low-turnout contest.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congratulations to Giorgio Meloni and to the people of Italy,\u0022 Greene wrote on Twitter, misspelling the right-wing leader\u0026#039;s first name.\r\n\r\nIn her post, Greene linked to a 2019 speech in which Meloni—who was a youth member of the fascist Italian Social Movement—railed against supposed attacks on \u0022national identity\u0022 and \u0022religious identity\u0022 and vowed to \u0022defend God, country, and family.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRank-and-file House Republicans were hardly alone in applauding what\u0026#039;s likely to be the most right-wing government in Italy since the death of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the House minority whip, said in a Fox News appearance Sunday that \u0022it\u0026#039;s interesting to see that Europe is leading the way by throwing out socialists with conservatives—and great bold conservative women like Meloni and [U.K. Prime Minister Liz] Truss.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to bring that kind of conservatism to the United States,\u0022 Scalise added.\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.), for his part, hailed as \u0022spectacular\u0022 Meloni\u0026#039;s 2019 address to the World Congress of Families, a far-right Christian fundamentalist organization that campaigns against LGBTQ+ rights globally.\r\n\r\nMeloni is well-known to the right wing in the U.S., having spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference and met with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, a far-right provocateur who has correctly described Meloni\u0026#039;s party—also known as Brothers of Italy—as \u0022one of the old fascist parties.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You put a reasonable face on right-wing populism, you get elected,\u0022 Bannon said of Meloni in an interview in 2018, a year in which Brothers of Italy garnered just 4% of the vote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nItaly\u0026#039;s election of Meloni, who is also president of the European Conservatives and Reformists party, marks a continuation of the worrying trend of rising far-right, xenophobic, and anti-democratic parties across Europe. In Hungary and Poland, far-right parties are already in power, a situation that has proven to be a nightmare for migrants and other vulnerable populations that have seen basic rights stripped away.\r\n\r\nMeloni has voiced admiration for the U.S. GOP and right-wing parties in the United Kingdom and Israel, noting in a recent speech that she \u0022shares values and experiences\u0022 with them.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hungary has a fascist leader. Sweden\u0026#039;s far-right party just won. And Italy has now elected a fascist leader,\u0022 Qasim Rashid, a human rights attorney, wrote on social media late Sunday.\u0026nbsp;\u0022Eighty years after WW2, fascism is rising across Europe. And if Americans aren\u0026#039;t careful, the MAGA GOP will usher in that same fascism here. We cannot let that happen.\u0022